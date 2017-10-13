Peak Corn Maze

× Expand Corn Maze - shutterstock

Look, you really only have one or two more weekends to grab the kids and intentionally try to lose them in a crop field. Pretty soon, all those corn stalks will get bent in half and trampled by the directionless, and your brood will be able to find their way out before you can even finish that flask you smuggled in. Do not tarry. Other things to not skip: Apfelfest, a visit to a new fish bar, a dead sexy football meal, and Frenchy brunch.

OPENS

>> OCTO Fishbar opened alongside Almanac Fish Market and Peterson Meats in the Market House Collaborative. Tim McKee's new seafood house takes up the main space in the old Heartland spot, punching it up with grey booth seating, hanging sea glass lights, and a cool mural with superfast jellyfish. There's a raw bar checklist on the table (do check smoked swordfish belly, yo) and a regular menu busting with things like clam bratwurst, fish jacked pozole, and blowfish tails in hot sauce. No rezzies here, and just FYI it's art crawl this weekend in Lowertown, so adjust your expectations accordingly.

>> NOLO's Kitchen & Bar opened in the North Loop and they put that 's right on there for you so it would fit right in with Smack Shack's and Black Sheep's across the way. Tricking out the former hardware store, the place is shiny and pretty with plenty of white tile and good brick upstairs. The Basement Bar (which will launch Oct. 20) is darker and cheekier, with vids and a stage. Menus up are bigger plates of comfort food (I'm not feeling mad that there's a hot beef commercial sandwich on there) menus down will be snackier bar food.

>> Five Watt Coffee opened their second location on East Hennepin this week. Besides all those wickedly good coffee drinks you've become addicted to in Kingfield, you'll be able to sip on beer, wine, and low-proof cocktails at the new space. Plus, more than cookies, FOOD!

>> The Timberwolves and Target Center opened their door after the big money renovations, and the getting is good. They've added some locals to the general concessions concourse, and it's basically: Let the people eat Parlour burgers! Which, OK! Parlour will have their own outpost withe double and single burgers, chili dogs, fries, and their Old Fashioned on tap. Lord Fletcher's is also in the mix with a new walleye sandwich, and Sotarol is there with sushi burritos. City Girl Coffee and a few others are also part of the new food scene. Courtside seats are getting their own restaurant, stay tuned for that.

CLOSES

>> St. Paul's skyway Bento Box will close on Oct. 27, owner Ber Yang (formerly of FujiYa) is citing a lack of foot traffic in the area for the decision not to re-up his lease after 3 years. But don't count him out yet, he's got a Bento Box 2.0 in the works, coming to a new location TBD.

COMING SOON

>> Maya Cuisine, everyone's favorite NE taco makers, has announced that they will be opening TWO more shops! The first will take over the Rojo space in Rosedale, with a full-service/full-bar format. The second spot, landing at Maplewood Mall, will be a fast-casual for your grab-n-go Mexican food cravings. Both are slated to open sometime next month.

NEWS

>> It's time to get lunchy and brunchy at Bar Brigade. The JD Fratzke kitchen is opening their Frenchy confines for the midday meals. Brunch is already going, with a menu of omelettes, crepes, french toast and a Croque Brigade with pork belly, béchamel, gruyere and tomato on brioche. Lunch starts next Tuesday with a small selection from the nighttime menu (but smaller, lunch portions) plus some baguette sandwiches and salads to round it out.

>> Did you see the leaked plans for the new complex aimed at the old Dayton's space? I'm hearing that some big foodspace players are already hands in on this deal. They're promising announcements at the end of October.

>> Pepito's is in trouble. Owner Joe Minjares has had some rough setbacks with a medical condition, tax issues, and even a hacker. After 46 years in South Minny, his restaurant is on the verge of closing. If you were ever a fan, now's the time to go and support them, not later after the shoe has dropped. There's a GoFundMe site set up to help raise funds for the family's medical bills and hopefully help keep this salsa shop open.

>> The beer industry lost a bit of shine last weekend when Hans Lofgren died suddenly. Hanszee was the biggest brightest spark in the room and he was one of the best ambassadors for local craft beer, no matter whom he was working for. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, with a reception at O'Gara's in the afternoon. Donations are being accepted for his kids' education fund.

AGENDA

>> Right now, you should watch Kieran Folliard in his Land of 10,000 Opportunities and see our towns through his eyes. It's a good one.

>> It's Apfelfest this weekend at The Landing, where the 1800's are still alive and well. Learn about the German immigrants who settled this area and the history of local apples (if you spot one of the costumed period characters wearing an Apple watch, 10 points for Gryffindoor). Try to sneak into the Gemütlichkeit Dinner.

>> It's also Hullabaloo Weekend at Indeed Brewing, and if you loved their squashy Yamma Jamma beer, this is your last chance to swig it. When it's gone, it won't even zombie back. Of course there's also Rum King and Fresh Hop, and Blue Door will be on hand with their Hullabalucy's, and so so so much live music at this CASH ONLY event. Also, there's a tent this year, so your totchos won't get soggy.

>> Super Bowl 52 marches ever closer, but Taste of the NFL has already begun the pre-party. Get down with good times for a good cause this Saturday at The Lexington for a little four course dinner with wine and Vikings action, where Chef Jack will be hosting Revival's Chef Thomas Boemer, with his big smoker. The next shindig will happen at Lela with Chef Stewart Woodman on Nov. 18, so you'll have had time to recover. Remember that all these fundays are fundraisers for Second Harvest Heartland.

>> It's Pumpkin Fest at Wise Acre Eatery on Saturday, so if you're in the market for some carve-ables, perhaps a little pumpkin cookie or salted caramel apple sundae, this is your stop. After all, you do know what season this is, right? BLAMMO.

>> Then just take your gourds to the Festival of Oak at Wild Mind Artisan Ales on Saturday, it's just down the street. All things barrel aged are being feted, and they're pulling 16 new beers from the cellar. There will also be live music, a pig roast from the Fabled Rooster and a homebrew competition if you're feeling your oak. Hey, while you're there, check out the benefits of their new Forgotten Barrel Society.

>> Sunday can be pitch perfect for your ears, your gut, and your wallet if you attend this cool Acoustic Cuisine: A Culinary Concert event at Mounds Theater. This is a collaboration between musician Greg Byers and Cafe Alma chef Matti Sprague, who have worked together to come up with a musical food pairing. Byers will present new music inspired my Sprague's food, and you'll get to eat six small plates and listen to their six musical accompaniments, and be inspired for only $5.

>> Really, there's nothing like a little Tuesday night Champs dinner at St. Genevieve. The bubbles of A.R. Lenoble will be paired with bouillabaisse, rabbit terrine and more. The four+ courses and pairings will run you $100 and seating is limited, so up the ante on your Tuesday.

>> I feel like I need to tell you that Thanksgiving is just 6 measly weeks away. Cooks will want to perk up, because Beth Dooley and Sean Sherman are launching their The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen Cookbook on Wed. Oct. 18 and it has some wickedly amazing recipes that might just place your 2017 Feast table in the MN All Star category. For which we all aim, don't even kid yourself. Go to the book launch at Aster Cafe, nibble on some snacks made from the book, chat up the authors and widen your scope.