With the windows open and the air cracking against the deep blue skies, these are the days to get your oven cranking. Get to any local orchard and have your PYO fun, because that leads to apple crisp the next day. Ooom-pah-pah like you mean it at all the Oktoberfests, but grab a growler and hit a local butcher for sausage so you can keep festing at home. Get in deep with Bluegrass and bourbon, but you'll bring a sipper back and douse that apple crisp if you know what's what.

OPENS

>> In Bloom has opened inside the Keg & Case Market in St. Paul. Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone plan to bring things we've never seen with a 20ft tall open hearth as their only cook line. This is is fire, folks. Though don't expect an uber-masculine meat and iron kind of place, its got elegance and vegetables and sex appeal for days. Get there.

>> Tonight, Fhima's will formally open and take up its turn as the restaurant in the former Forum Cafeteria space. Lots have been there before, some successfully (Goodfellows) some not so much (The Forum by Jim Ringo), and chef/owner David Fhima has had his own share of local wins and losses, so maybe this is destiny. If there's one thing Fhima knows, it's how to put on a good show, so count me as ready for the curtain to rise.

>> Nordeast has a new sandwich shop, thanks to the family of Sen Yai Sen Lek. Dipped & Debris opened on Monday next to the Central Ave Thai restaurant, offering big sammies and cold custards. Hoagies have zippy names such as Composed Cackleberry (egg-salad), Where's Waldo (fried bologna), and Holey Grandstander (ham and swiss), though the shop is named for two iconic types of beef sandwich: Dipped = Chicago style beef on a roll, dipped in gravy + Debris = 'Nawlins style roast beef po boy topped with gravy on a French loaf. Custard sundaes sound just as dope.

>> Out in Rogers, they are trying something new. Short or Tall Eatery & Drink Hall has opened up with 80 taps of craft beer, wine, and Tattersall cocktails, along with creative scratch tavern fare such as wings and nachos, a roster of burgers, pizza AND flatbreads, and loaded fries (here for that). Here's the thing: no one under 21 after 4pm. Adults only. You may be thinking: In the suburbs? No way! How can they do that? I say: Who needs to get away from their kids more? Brilliant.

>> Trio Plant-Based plans to start their three week grand opening this Sunday. The vegan-focused eatery takes the place of the former Emperor of India/Prairie Dogs spot in LynLake. They plan to start with dinner only, and move toward lunch and breakfast hours when they get rolling.

>> REM5 virtual reality lab and event space is now open in St. Louis Park, and they want you to come eat, drink & vr. Think about exploring the ocean, painting in 3D, fighting off space pirates, or walking the streets of Tokyo, while you nosh on pizzas and local beer and wine.

CLOSES

>> Sadly, cute little SoMpls restaurant Xavi has closed their doors after just over 2 years. Not an easy decision, the team just "couldn't make it work for everyone".

>> The Pourhouse Dinkytown has also pulled their own plug.

>> Grumpy's in downtown Mpls. will close for good after Saturday night's show, so grab one more drink if you need it.

>> O'Garas isn't as quietly going into that good night. For their closing party weekend, they'll be raging against the dying of the light with a blow out music fest featuring G.B. Leighton and Martin Zellar. Go say farewell to the shanty.

COMING SOON

>> Bus Stop Burgers and Brewhouse will soon grace the Wells Fargo building in East Town, right in the shadow of the stadium. This is a new concept from Brian Ingram who helped create the ever-growing New Bohemia and the 7th Street Truck Park. This spot promises a menu of custom-blended burgers (the IPA burger is blended with Cascade hops and beer cheddar, the bacon burger has pork belly and bacon blended with ground chuck) and fun snacks like duck wings, super sized keg tots, and chicken chicharrones. They'll also have small batches of house brewed beer, draft cocktails, and lots of pie. There's an old-school road-trip bus-line nostalgia to the place.

AGENDA

>> Mit Kraut! Where can you fest like a Kaiser this weekend? Shakopee's Badger Hill brewery is hosting Shaktoberfest has signature steins, music, a .01K, and brass band polka. St. Paul's Waldmann Brewery & Wurstery is celebrating their first birthday with a 3 day Oktoberfest, featuring a biergarten with an outdoor grill and fresh pretzels. Black Forest Inn kicks off their majestic run tonight, leading into 10 full days where you can celebrate Angela Merkel, swim in a brat bar buffet, experience dumpling night, and of course drain the keg. Bau Haus will be rölling with their annual Schwandtoberfest. Crazy games are followed by polka, more live music, crafty beer releases, Gerhard's brats and other spass. HeadFlyer Brewing is festing Bavarian Lumberjack Days. Pig Ate My Pizza and Indeed Brewing are collaborating on Pigtoberfest, in which all you can eat pizza and beer collides with German song.

>> Darkness Day has turned into Darkness Weekend really, as Surly's big stout party has moved to Somerset, WI and become a metal head camping and music weekend. They've partnered with Tattersall Distilling to create some wicked great variants of Darkness, one particular smasher made in fernet barrels. Only available at the fest. ... On Monday, there will likely be a lot of tired Surly folks hosting the release of Surly WET, their fresh hop beer made with 6K pounds of Citra hops.

>> Flannel up on Saturday and head out to 45th Parallel Distillery's Bluegrass and Barrels open house in New Richmond, WI. There will be plenty of pickin' and grinnin' with special barrel releases, live bluegrass bands, bbq + brats. Word is, there will be whiskey bloodies made with the new Wisconsin Wheat whiskey.

>> Feeling the nip in the air a bit too keenly? There's a Booya, Beer and Booze situation happening at Bent Brewstillery on Saturday. Besides that hot balm of community booya soup, they'll also have a roster of hot sauces and pepper pleasers for you to try, which should go swell with their FlameBringer, a Sriracha barrel aged rum. You CAN'T have turned your heat on yet, right? You risk getting a corner nicked off your MN Card.

>> There is goof yeasty fun to be had this Sunday at the FOOD Building when Baker's Field Flour & Bread holds their pop-up sale. Cinnamon rolls, bagels, bialys, pies, cookies, and apple bread will all be available starting right at 10am. At 10:02am, I can't promise anything.

>> Fig + Farro has always clearly stated their mission: combatting climate change. Starting next week, they are launching a Climate Series Salon + Supper Club on Monday nights. Mayor Jacob Frey will be there for the inaugural chat, which delivers discussion, conversation, and a three course fixed menu with beverage for $50.

>> Brighten your Tuesday with a Taste of Linden Hills. The fundraiser for the neighborhood council's grants programs (scholarships for high school students, upgrades to local schools, downtown bike racks and more) happens right outside of Rose Street Patisserie in the parking lot. Your $65 ticket gets you a drink and snacks from some of the city's best: Martina, Tilia, Clancey's, Great Harvest Bread, etc. Double down and it might improve your real estate karma to you can actually move there.