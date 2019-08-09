Out of Office

× Expand The Feed

Are you getting those replies to emails, too? Has everyone jumped ship and headed north to where the baby loons are calling? Seems like this is that perfect slow time between summer family obligations and back-to-school insanity that requires a bit of, let's call it: summer self-care. That could mean gathering only the best humans for dinner in the backyard, stretching it out on a mansion's lawn, indulging in the healing properties of garlic ice cream, or really committing to kitten therapy at the brewery. This is YOU time.

OPENS

>> Bacon Social House opens today near the stadium, despite my true belief that the baconization of all things, from band-aids to wallets, has made us lose sight of the true glories of well-placed salty pork. Maybe this new Colorado-based eatery can turn that water-skiing Fonzie away from the ramp. Bacon wrapped meatloaf, a bacon mac 'n' cheese, and a bacon cobb salad all sound appropriate on the dinner menu, but it's the brunch menu that seems more packed-for-action: boozy french toast with bourbon bacon caramel, bacon chocolate chip pancakes, and a whole hog omelet with pulled pork, bacon, ham, and cheddar. Skis up.

>> A little bit of Paris has come to Frogtown. Marc Heu Patisserie Paris has officially opened the doors on University Ave. in St. Paul. Heu is a classically trained French pastry chef who spent time working in Dominic Ansel's NYC bakery (where the cronut was invented), before coming to MN to open this shop with his wife, whom he met while visiting here years ago. Let's give a shout out to the spouses who drag talent back home so that we might have chocolat saint honoré cakes, strawberry-pistachip tarts, flaky butter croissants and more.

>> Vann is open as of tomorrow in Spring Park on Lake Minnetonka. Erik Skaar is cooking up smallish, composed plates of seafood centric dishes. The room has that lake town feel and though there's clearly an elegant lean to the place, it's welcoming to the boat and just-off-the-lake set too. Great wines.

CLOSES +

>> A bittersweet note over on the Cook St. Paul page: Eddie Wu has decided that it's time to change. After the Golden Horseshoe stint, he's been doing some thinking about how he wants his restaurant to fit into the community. He'll close down at the end of September, and re-open in early October with a new concept and totally new vibe, "no menu items will carry over, the hours are going to change, and the style of service will change. We will still be Cook St Paul." Exciting!! But also the last chance to get my favorite mac-n-chi dish. Can't wait to see what's next from Wu and his friends.

>> Mac's Industrial Bar has closed in its original location in Nordeast ... but really, it's just hopping down the block. If all goes according to inspections and plans, the bar will reopen on Tuesday evening at 310 E. Hennepin Avenue (in the old Butcher Block spot next to Pizza Nea).

>> Downtown's Old Spaghetti Factory is closing its doors on August 24th. There was a time I would have bet good money that it was a front for something, as it was often empty and a three course meal was $12. Bygones. A Pinstripes bocce and bowling joint will take its place.

>> Over at Keg & Case, the MN Slice counter has closed. Rumors have been swirling, I'd heard it would be replaced with either a boba tea shop, a quick-ramen station, or a counter that serves only BLT on sourdough (a girl can dream can't she?). The winner is: Bread & Boba, a bubble tea shop and banh mi counter, so really, winner winner.

COMING SOON

>> Hiding out in the middle of this great TCB Mag interview with Kris Kowalski Christiansen, there's a little nod to the fact Kowalski's in Woodbury will be getting an outpost of White Bear Lake's Pizzeria Pezzo. Great deep dish, yo.

NEWS

>> Well we are down to the FINAL FOUR in the Burger Bracket!! The Dirty Double wants to bury The Swiss Forager, and the One-Night-Only burger is up against the Grand Dame of St. Paul. Go vote and make us proud.

AGENDA

>> Irish Fair of Minnesota turns 40 years old this weekend and remains one of the coolest summer fests in town. Gather at Harriet Island for not-green beer, live music, a traditional Irish tea, a zeroK run sponsored by Finnegan's (naturally), dancing, clogging, and actual conversations with Irish people that you will NEVER have on St. Paddy's Day. Ever.

>> Not to be outdone, the Twin Cities Polish Fest is also this weekend. So much pierogi. And refreshing pilsner beer. And sausage, oh the sausage.

>> I feel like I should remind you that the Minnesota Garlic Fest is stinking up Hutchinson this Saturday, in the best way. But if you're looking for something sweeter and homier, might I suggest my own home town Corn Days in Long Lake.

>> If you missed the official Dinner in White this year, you still have a chance to eat outside in matching outfits this Saturday. PopUp Dinner Twin Cities is sorta like an homage to Diner en Blanc, with a few key differences. First, this gathering requires tickets, but since it's a fundraiser for the Minneapolis Parks Foundation, you should be cool with the $38. Second difference, chairs and tables are provided, so you don't have to haul as much stuff to the park. Like the original, you do have to bring the food and table decor yourself. And lastly, unlike the original which happens at a gathering spot only revealed the day of, you already know the location: Mpls. Sculpture Garden. It's a lot easier, but maybe less bohemian.

>> You're either 1) overrun by the 30-50 feral zucchini running out of your garden every 3-5 minutes, or you're 2) totally obsessed with the buckets of cukes that scream PAY ATTENTION TO ME from the farmers market. Either way, you need some knowledge. Think about a Fermentation Frenzy Workshop with GYST on Saturday, where you bring your own veg. Or the Canning & Pickling Class at Kingfield Farmers Market on Sunday. And then, what the hell, let's go learn How to Make Mead on Sunday at Northern Brewer.

>> Pizza Lucé Block Party is Saturday, rocking the Warehouse District with a free, all-ages live music fest from noon to 10pm. Drag shows between sets, local craft beer, Mario Kart 64 tournies, pizza, mural paintings, and Chastity Brown and Har Mar Superstar ... so basically, cool kid heaven.

>> Look, for therapy to work, you have to really commit, you have to WANT to be there and get the help you need ... or at least the kitten you need to cuddle. Kitten Therapy at Lake Monster Brewing on Thu., Aug. 15, won't solve all your problems, but with a frosty beer and a kitten to hold, the world might seem a little less daunting.

>> Remember when there were so many farm dinners, you had to swat them away like flies? There are still a few happening and the annual Tangletown Gardens Farm Supper is one not to miss. Held out at the family farm in Plato, which supplies nearly everything for Wise Acre Eatery, this multi-course supper on Aug. 17 includes a farm tour, good talks about how to grow things without pesticides, and plenty of fresh food, wine and beer. If you haven't dined in a field at a long table that seems to stretch for days, you probably need to.

>> Grab your entourage and please report to Tattersall on Sun., Aug. 18, because the ladies are taking over. The Queens' Cocktail Club will be taking the bar for a Magical Botanical Summer Celebration. Anne Clifford, Katy Dimick, and Megan Luedtke will be whipping up some botanical libations that focus on holistic well-being for you, while DJ Espada spins the tunes. And $2 from every drink sold will benefit Planned Parenthood. So let's get witchy.