Good news kids, when the door shuts on summer, a window opens on fall, which is really Minnesota living its best life. The crisp in the air is undeniable, and the festing is just ramping up as we grasp these last grasshopper days. This is when you drive south for a farm brewery's hop fest, when you go west to continue your fair food snacking, or head east for new pastries and ice cream. North can wait.

OPENS

>> All-Square opens this Saturday at 10:30am with a ribbon cutting by Mayor Jacob Frey. The grilled cheese shop aims to be so much more, as a professional development institute for formerly incarcerated individuals. In fact, Crystal Farms has donated a year's supply of free cheese and butter to get them going. So go grab a grilled cheese sammie (I'm heading for the Punch n' Crunch: Chili Cheese Fritos, Sriracha Ranch, cheddar, jalapeno) and help someone else grab a chance at a fresh start.

>> Sweet little Rose Street Patisserie has opened their St. Paul shop on Snelling. Oui. Classy pastries, miche and baguettes for days, and ice cream made by international baking celebrity John Kraus. Pinkies out, yo.

>> Crisp & Green has opened its third salad shop, this time in Edina. It's right in the heart of 50th & France, in the former Shop in the City location.

CLOSES

>> Ever run down to Faribault? Sucks to hear that Smoque House has closed that location. The locally owned barbecue sandwich shop still has a location in Northfield if you're down there.

COMING SOON

>> The owners of Rock Elm Tavern, who opened first in Plymouth and then opened Holman's Table at the downtown airport in St. Paul, are adding to the family. Another Rock Elm Tavern is slated to open later this month in Maple Grove, in the booming area behind the Maple Grove Hospital. Chef Nick O'Leary has joined the group as Culinary Director

NEWS

>> GET UP EARLY TOMORROW or at least set the DVR because our great State Fair will make an appearance on the Today Show between 6-7am CST. Trust me, I make a believer out of Harry Smith: our sweet corn is the best corn.

>> US Bank Stadium has announced some new Vikings Game Day eats: Market BBQ is in a new concession stand shuffling out family-run BBQ, as is Bubble Waffle with their ice cream filled waffles. Bibuta will be offering sushi burritos, while Chickie's & Pete's (from Valley Fair!) serve up crab fries in the clubs. In general concessions you'll now find grilled corn eloté style, a Cubano, Swedish meatballs, Dippin dots, all the multi-culti eats. There's also some huge beer tricycle that will move around the stadium, and a dedicated Highland Park Whisky bar on the Upper East concourse. (or you could just build a #snackship) SKOL to that.

AGENDA

>> September is Hunger Action Month, so take some action to help our local food shelves. Start by wearing orange on Wed., Sept 13 to bring awareness to Hunger Action Day, and then host a food drive, visit Bachman's idea house which gives 20% of admission proceeds to Second Harvest, eat a meal at George & the Dragon which donates TWO meals for every meal purchased in September. Don't just Tweet, ACT.

>> Book it down to Marshall, MN this weekend for the legendary Brau Brothers Brewery Hopfest! These guys have been doing it longer than anyone, and it's a full weekend of beer and music and food fun on the grounds of the brewery. Bean bag tourney, beer filled dunk tank, walking chicken & waffles, loaded tot kabobs, and more beer that you can drink. Camping out is encouraged, toss those keys in a bucket and stay.

>> If you've been missing the Fair, you should get one more bag-o-donuts into your belly and one more carny-run ride notched on your thrill belt by heading out to Wayzata for James J. Hill Days. There's tons going on, including a street market, dachshund races, a Rails & Ales craft beer fest, a food truck court, steamboat rides, and a beach bash featuring Jonny Lang on Friday and Toby Keith on Saturday.

>> It's Grape Jam and Stomp Fest out at The Winery at Sovereign Estates in Waconia this weekend. Sign up to stomp or just hang out and listen to live music. Will work for wine? Experience the grape harvest as a volunteer later in the month and you'll get a free lunch with wine and a bottle to take home for your labors.

>> The Mpls Greek Festival is on this weekend in Uptown. There's music and awesome dancing at this one, plus a seminar called "Wine, Health and Longevity: A Greek Perspective" which is a class you need. Also, tzatziki!!

>> Borough Block Party is on Sunday, and the music line up is almost as stellar as the Parlour burger. Don't miss Al Church, y'all.

>> You know what helps political mental fatigue? Snuggling baby goats at Tiny Diner.

>> It's official, Oysterfest 2018 tickets are now on sale for the Oct. 14 shuck and suck spectacular! This is one of my favorite fests of the year, because it's always sunny and I always eat my height in oysters. Go for the VIP pass, which gives early access, swag bag, and all-you-can-slog bivalves for $125. Those are limited and will sell out.

