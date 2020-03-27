One for the Road

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Diving

We miss our bars. We miss those uniquely worn watering holes where you could pull up a stool to a cold drink and some good laughs. While our gathering spaces are on hiatus, we find ourselves in virtual happy hours and becoming experimental mixers on our own (turns out gin is NOT good with chocolate syrup, who knew?) The good news is that we can still connect to and support our local bars while we're all apart, so let's raise a glass and do an appropriately spaced cheers to all the ladies and gents who are just waiting to pour again.

Support Your Favorite Bars

Remember that some bars without food have no way to make money right now. Grab gift cards from our favorite dive bar, Palmers Bar. Stay tuned to the pages of Meteor Bar as they work out a membership program and other fun stuff. Buy future drinks at Grumpy's NE and add to the staff tip jar while you're at it. Score cool merch from our only gay soccer bar, Black Hart of STP. Dusty's said they'd try to figure out takeout maybe, but in the meantime they're posting clips of bar bands and asking you to support local music. Big heart.

Support bartenders and barstaff with this virtual tip jar where you can pick and choose your fave spot. Or use this tipping portal that gives you a random local service worker pulled from the pool.

And if you're looking for a central place with links for giving, check out Minneapolis Service Relief which is being built by volunteers. Add a place if you know they need the exposure.

AND ALSO SUPPORT THE PEOPLE WHO SUPPORT THEM, but can't because, well: closed.

+ MN Pure Clear Ice, who makes all those cool ice blocks for your cocktails, will deliver bags of cool ice right to your house! Plus, they'll also bring you coffee beans and cold press from Five Watt!

+ There's no better list of Curbside Craft Breweries than the one managed by MN Craft Brewers Guild

<< When does a buck knife + brandy + a hammer = an Old Fashioned? >>

Spirited Spirits

Crooked Water is donating 100% of March profits to support the hospitality, so by buying some of their Sundog gin this weekend, you're helping out barfolk.

Lawless Distilling has set up an online Hustle Store. Order swag, Bittercube bitters, and cocktail kits to go. Plus donate to a couple of staffers who are using their time to sew masks.

Twin Spirits Distillery in Northeast will be selling their cocktail kits outside today from 5-9pm, call ahead to order.

Dampfwerk Distillery is open for bottle sales and merch, plus check out their easy recipes online.

Far North Spirits has been hosting virtual happy hours on the FB, check in and sip on around 5pm today.

Norseman Distillery is selling cocktail kits to support their hand sanitizer production. Also on the sani train? J. Carver, Tattersall, Vikre, Copperwing, Brother Justus, Loon Liquors (also selling cocktail kits!), and Bent Brewstillery.

Virtual Gatherings

>> If you are part of the Diner in White crew that flash mobs our city each summer with white-clad picnic fun, you have a call. A few members are organizing a virtual dinner on Saturday night. Dress up in white, set your table, cook or carry in something fancy, and then click into your virtual table that links up across the state.

>> Stay tuned to the Lift Bridge Brewing socials, because they are putting together a virtual trivia night for next Tuesday! And guess who is hosting? ME!! :)

New Take Out

>> Vann, the freshly opened seafood room on Lake Minnetonka, is opening for curbside takeout. Order online for clam chowder, pork cheek chili, or Italian sausage hand pies.

>> Handsome Hog is back online! Starting today, they will be doing curbside from 4-8pm with a limited menu that includes Tennessee Hot chicken and smoked beef brisket sandwiches.

>> The Freehouse in North Loop is coming back with a limited menu of beer and food that can be delivered to picked up curbside. Wings, salads, sandwiches, and family style meals to go! And beer!

>> Looking for fresh brekkie? The Buttered Tin is back open from 8am - 1pm daily for pickup of egg sandwiches, pancakes, breakfast tacos and more.

>> United Noodle has re-opened the Unideli for takeout Banh Mi, starting at 11am every day.

Check out our full MSP Takeout, Curbside, and Delivery Guide that we try to update daily.

Permanently Done

>> Well, this is the first one to formally announce it, as far as I know: Nordeast fusion spot Ginger Hop is throwing in the towel. For good. Visit them one more time for takeout before the end of Saturday, which will mark their final day.

<< If you wonder what it's been like for restaurant owners to go through all of this and have to close their businesses, read. >>

The No Panic Pantry

+ Hey Surdyk's Market is back open! They'll open the cheese shop at the same time as the liquor store, from noon - 6pm daily, and you can expect fully cooked, re-heatable entrees, sides, soups, desserts and more. Though it is a modified store, they do have pantry staples, some fresh produce, and of course, cheese.

+ You've heard of The Fish Guys right? The favorite chef's source for seafood? Well since the commercial gig is a bit slow right now, they have opened their chef-grade meat and seafood coolers to the general public for curbside pickup! Please report to St. Louis Park for everything from flat iron steaks, to brats, to shrimp, halibut, and walleye.

+ The St. Paul Farmers Market is ON for this Saturday, from 9am-1pm. Just 24 vendors will be rightly spaced and they request that the 9-10am hour be reserved for seniors. For the sake of the health of the vendors, remember this isn't a linger and stroll shop for now. This is a get in, get your things, and get out kind of shop. Plan ahead for the Mill City Farmers Market on 4/4.

+ Keepsake Cidery Outdoor Market will happen on Saturdays from 1-4pm, rain or shine. Local farms from the Dundas area will be on hand with fresh eggs (duck eggs!), grass-fed lamb, local cheeses, and of course hard cider. It's best to pre-order.

Don't forget the FARMS CAN BE SHOPPED ONLINE!! The lovelies at Minnesota Cooks have been updating their resource list. Imagine Yker Acres pork showing up right to your door!