Oh Beautiful For Spacious Skies

May your amber waves of grain be sloshing around your pint glass as you take in the long weekend that caps off with some BOOM. Besides grabbing a prime view to the show that comes with some lobster boil, think about picking up a picnic party bag from a wine bar, training for a little local running of the bulls, or popping into a whiskey shop ON SUNDAY!!!

OPENS

>> The 510 Lounge & Private Dining is officially open, relaunching the space that last held La Belle Vie. Chef Don Saunders has given the space a contemporary zshoosh by painting walls a modern grey, adding booth seating, and giving that back room a nice hot pink toile wall covering in the name of Jackie O. There's a caviar list, along with plates such as Hamachi crudo, smoked duck ham, even a crispy pig's head with chanterelles. Remember, Saunders is an alum of LBV ... which bodes well for the cocktail set that misses crown molding.

>> Almost all liquor stores, on Sunday. Except Surdyk's, they're grounded.

>> Target is opening a liquor store and wine shop downtown today. The Wine & Spirits Shop is part of the big remodel for the downtown store, with some 3,600 square feet of booze you can use.

CLOSES

>> Just to remind you, The Strip Club will no longer exist by Monday. That suddenly seems so strange.

COMING SOON

>> Lowertown is still HOT you guys. Tim McKee is taking over the former Heartland space! The plan is to launch The Market House Collaborative in the space which will include the Almanac fish market and a seafood restaurant in conjunction with his gig at The Fish Guys, a TBD butcher, a TBD baker, and space for a few more. We could say food hall, but really it's like an indoor market across from the best outdoor market in towns.

>> There's a new brewery coming to South Minny, Venn Brewing will open at 46th and Hiawatha (and just down the block from Flicker's Bull's Horn). As for beers, they plan "a bevy of bevies to be had: Ales and sours, malty and hoppy, common and esoteric." I like them already. Look for them to open the taproom early this winter.

>> Cheesecake Factory is coming to Ridgedale, smh.

NEWS

>> MORE NEW STATE FAIR FOODS! Some things have been missed ....

Hot Indian will be debuting their S'moresas: Gooey marshmallow and rich chocolate, deep fried in a crispy shell and served which a chai dipping sauce .. from 8/24-29

will be debuting their S'moresas: Gooey marshmallow and rich chocolate, deep fried in a crispy shell and served which a chai dipping sauce .. from 8/24-29 Rabbit Hole will bring a Lefse Good Times Roll: Lefse ice cream burrito including lefse, cream cheese, marshmallow, vanilla ice cream, roasted pineapple, almond brittle, green mango powder and mint. AND an Ole Juan A Rolle: Lefse cheese and Kaluha pork quesadilla rolled around pineapple fried rice. This can also be requested to be served ‘on fire’ where pickled habanero hot sauce is added. ... from 8/30-9/04

will bring a Lefse Good Times Roll: Lefse ice cream burrito including lefse, cream cheese, marshmallow, vanilla ice cream, roasted pineapple, almond brittle, green mango powder and mint. AND an Ole Juan A Rolle: Lefse cheese and Kaluha pork quesadilla rolled around pineapple fried rice. This can also be requested to be served ‘on fire’ where pickled habanero hot sauce is added. ... from 8/30-9/04 Mademoiselle Miel will be selling the cutest little smoky sweet corn and honey bon bons near the honey exhibit in the Ag Building.

will be selling the cutest little smoky sweet corn and honey bon bons near the honey exhibit in the Ag Building. Johnny Pops is doing something altogether new, selling $10 wristbands so that you might enjoy an unlimited all-you-can-eat junior pop situation while at the Fair! First milk, then pops? Pinch me.

AGENDA

>> From now, until the end of summer, you can pick up your party picnic from GYST wine bar like a snap. Cheeses, salami, jar of house pickles, olives, jam, nuts and a baguette is like a ready made afternoon. The lot will run you $65, and you can add a growler of kombucha for $12 more.

>> Heading out in jubilation on Sunday to buy your self some adult beverages? Head over to Ace Spirits, that brilliant little whiskey shop in Hopkins, where they will be celebrating change with 10% everything in the store, yes, even those rare $10K bottles they have. Plus owner Louis will be pulling out some of his hidden gems and doing give aways, bottle engraving, free food truck fare with purchase, all sorts of blue-law-stompin' fun!

>> There might still be time to score your seat on the Sea Change patio for July 4th. Every year they throw one helluva lobster boil for fireworks gazers out on their patio. Prime seating for for firesky watching will cost you $125, but there's a three course lobster boil and libations all included.

>> If not there, consider looking a bit northward. Pryes Brewing sits prettily on the river banks and their patio is full of beer and wood-fired pizza. Stay there and ooh and ahh or take a quick jaunt up the street to catch the action from the bridge.

>> Those looking for the small-town Fourth should just head west to Delano, where the whole town has been getting into the fun since 1857. There are historic parades, laser light shows, town ball, daily carnivals, live music, bags tournies, and most important pre-parade breakfast from Dakota Junction at the Lupine Brewery. Small town doesn't have to mean bad beer anymore.

>> In town, you're not going to want to miss two very special events. #1 The Diamond Dog Eating Contest at the Depot Tavern. Who knows, our own Joey Chestnut could rise from the darkness and eat a massive amount of bacon-wrapped diamond dogs in 10 minutes. Earning fame. And Fortune. #2 Inbound Brew Co.'s 4July Free Beer Bash in which you buy one pint of beer, and you get a FREE second beer ... as long as you're sporting the colors, Red/White/Blue for the Ol' US of A! Flag underwear gets you two free tokens, btw.

>> It seems totally natural that there would be a running of the bulls at the Hopkins Raspberry Festival next Sat. 07/8, right? There's some question to the veracity of said bulls, news at 11.

Stay safe chums! Let's all report back here next week with all 10 fingers and toes, hmmmm?