Of Fried Dough + Festing

It's National Donut Day, so be ready for the boxes to stack up at the office. Please don't be that brand of Minnesotan who keeps cutting that last glazed half into a half into a half. Just commit and throw it home, for crying out loud. You can work it off while stuffing your face with ice cream at Open Streets, or walking briskly through Grand Ol' Day—that should do it, yeah?

CLOSES

>> Word came down this week that Surly would be closing its upstairs Brewer's Table restaurant in August. Jorge Guzman, the chef who won accolades and a James Beard nomination not for the cheese fries downstairs, but for the amazing and intricate world he revealed when beer and food worked together in entirely new ways, will be moving on. What a fucking loss.

>> North Loop's cute little tucked away boîte, Toast Wine Bar, has decided to close after 11 years.

COMING SOON

>> Darren Close, owner of Acqua in WBL, is about to open a Japanese eatery and cocktail bar called MIZU in the old boatworks space right next door. His chef is Jordan Wolterstorff, who was once a minion of the Red Lantern gang, and he'll be plying neighbors with sushi and Japanese eats starting in mid-June.

>> Michelle Gayer is expanding The Salty Tart with a new commercial kitchen facility in South Minny! They'll move into the space in July, but she'll still have a retail kiosk at Midtown Global Market, so you can still score that cup of buttercream icing that you eat with a spoon for lunch.

>> Tanpopo is gone, but in its place will land a St. Paul outpost of Kyatchi, the stellar and sustainable Japanese eatery from the Kim Bartmann collection (also it is now open for lunch on weekends at noon in Kingfield). Sounds like there will be plenty of space for fun parties and Japanese whisky, plus they've already got a ballpark dog on their menu, so sitting by the Saints Stadium feels real good. Look for it later this summer.

>> Let's call this one EVOLVING: In April, St. Paul's 27 year old neighborhood gem Trotter's Cafe & Bakery changed ownership. The new owners are slowly and surely turning it into Tillie's Farmhouse, a seasonal country-style restaurant serving farmhouse favorites with a bit of Scandi influence. It's still open for biz as Trotter's right now, but there are sneaky bits making their way on the menu, like a Danish Reuben with havarti cheese and side of warm potato salad.

NEWS

>> Keven Kvalsten, lastly of Republic/Dan Kelly's, is the new chef of the FireLake restaurant in the Radisson Blu of Downtown Mpls. No word was given on where chef Jim Kyndberg is off to, but maybe you can poke him at Morel Feast this weekend and find out.

AGENDA

>> Good Morning, Homers: Tim Hortons will give you a free donut with purchase of coffee or iced tea, same with Dunkin Donuts. Show this tweet at Superamerica to get a free donut. Reminder that there is beer, wine, and mac n' cheese donuts at Glam Doll. Your cash for a raspberry white chocolate donut from newbie Cardigan Donuts will go to the Salvation Army. Mel-O-Glaze has been open for 24 hours already and won't close until 36 of them are down. Free cake donuts at Hans Bakery, if you can pass up the Texas donut. And don't forget your happy hour beer and donut tasting in Blaine. Good luck and happy #NDD!

>> Grand Ol' Day is the biggest, oldest Sunday Funday you can possibly think of. The 30-blocks of fun starts at 8am this Sunday and goes all day. There are hundreds of food vendors, limited edition beers being tapped all along the 2.5 miles of fun, plus live music and games to kick off the first official fest of summer.

>> Over on Minneapolis, Open Streets kicks its summer season off on Sunday with a massive blocks party stretching from 24th St. in Uptown all the way down to 54th in Tangletown. Remember there are no cars allowed on the whole stretch, so bike or walk or Heelys it from Milkjam Creamery to stop and pop a quarter in at Up-Down Arcade, then just stroll south.

>> ALSO, it's Hola Arepa's 3yr Anniversary party on Sunday. Their lot will be bumping with live music, that funky cocktail truck, plus some tasters from their coming Hai Hai Southeast Asian joint.

>> Monday kicks off Cider Week in town, courtesy of the fresh and fermented MN Cider Guild. There are hard cider dinners at Sociable Cider Werks, St. Genevieve, and Town Hall Brewery, plus tap take overs and flights around town. It all culminates at Cider Fest next Sat. 6/10 at City House with over 30 ciders from here and abroad, sippable for just $30! It doesn't have to be October for you to appreciate your local apple kingdom.