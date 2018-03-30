× Expand Chocolate easter eggs in a nest.

That April Fool's Day and Easter fall on the same day this year just means you have to be a little more careful biting into those chocolate eggs if you have a trickster in your bunch. Don't be surprised to find your basket full of sauerkraut and shrimp instead of bunny grass and Peeps. Or that what you thought was a sweet cupcake is actually meatloaf and mashed potatoes-though it's hard to be mad at that. Or pull your own prank and drink all the rosé. That's a good one. But before your post-brunch snooze, remember that it's seasonals season, there's new pizza in town, and it's never too late to learn how to be a butcher. April is all about possibilities.

OPENS

>> MN Nice Cream cafe is open in Nordeast next to Able Seedhouse & Brewery, in the former Empire Coffee spot. The cute truck-turned-scoop-shop is piling soft serve ice cream with glitter and sprinkles and all manner of crazy colorful bits to blow your eyes wide and your Instagram likes to the moon.

>> Remember how we said we'd revisit the official opening of the Finnegan's brewery and taproom on March 30? Let's. Let's revisit. That East Town Pilsner is calling you.

>> Sea Salt Eatery is open, quietly yesterday in fact, right next to Minnehaha Falls. The seasonal seafood shack is known for its po'boys and long lines. Why not pop over, just for the halibut? ... The Minnetonka Drive-In has been open all month! And they are now delivering across the street to Back Channel Brewing, get those house-fried drummies to snack on.

>> Surly Pizza Upstairs has already lit the media fires ablaze with their pizza joint debuting today. Your feeds are full of their New Haven-style pizzas (meaning a deftly charred crust, watch the Ugly Delicious pizza episode to drill down on that), that are now being served in the space that was once Brewer's Table. It's a counter-service situation and only open on evenings and weekends, plan accordingly.

COMING SOON

>> Guys, Parlour Bar in St. Paul is just cleaning up its punch list and should be open verrrrry soon.

>> Just to whet your whistle again, Sweet Science Ice Cream will be opening their first scoop shop in St. Paul's Keg & Case Market! Basil sundaes and seriously good pints for all!

NEWS

>> Late last Friday, we dropped the news that Lenny Russo had taken over the restaurant at Wayzata's Hotel Landing, and would essentially be recreating a newer version of Heartland in the space! All the good, locally procured foods, and a dedicated homage to lake fish to boot!

>> It's rosé season, yo.

AGENDA

>> What tells you more about a person, their signature drink or their zodiac sign? What if that's the same thing? Get over to Norseman Distillery for Martina x Norseman on Saturday, where guest barkeeps from Martina will be pouring an entire Zodiac-inspired menu. Good bet: Aquarius will more than just water.

>> If spring has awakened a certain rebelliousness in your otherwise passive Minnesotan blood, maybe you can channel all your feelings into The Heretical Aebleskiver class at Norway House on Saturday. Cripes and criminy cut loose! Embrace new and exotic fillings like salmon-dill, three cheese, and gosh darnit, I'm gonna say it: sweet corn with curry! Yah, there's still lemon curd too, we're not heathens, ya know.

>> But did you know that every Tuesday it's all about Ciders & Sliders at Republic? All of their spectacular craft ciders are $5 after 5pm, and an order of two sliders will run you $5 as well. That's a drink and two fist-fillers for $10 to kill your Tuesday.

>> Don't forget that Thursday is the Twins Home Opener! Downtown will be a zoo that day, but a happy zoo. The best pre-gaming in my book is at FireLake where they host Pig on the Porch: a pig roast right on the street. Stroll by for some pork tacos, pulled pork sammies, hang out for some Liftbridge beer and trivia before heading to the ballpark. (Then stay tuned for our What To Eat at the Ballpark post so that you're all tuned up for the season!)

>> Next Sun. Apr. 8, show your love for the female cooking community by buying tickets for Dame It!, the annual fundraiser for the local chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier, who provide culinary scholarships for women and micro-grants for food professionals. Sample your way around the room, chat with chefs, take a cake walk, do some good and have fun doing it.

>> France 44 has TWO chances this month for you to learn the butchering arts. Their Pig Butchering 101 class is being held on both 4/12 and 4/26, but grab 'em up, seat go fast. For $150 you learn how to break down a whole pig, get schooled on primal cuts, master knife techniques and walk away with about $100 in meat. This is the good kind of school.

>> I never get to tell you about Create Catering's Sunday Suppers because they always sell out. So here's the jump: April 22nd's dinner is all Sake & Dumplings, which for sure will go fast. The Sake Ninja will be in the house discussing the beauty of polished rice, while Dorwart and his team busies themselves with making creative dumplings and innovative small plate banchan.