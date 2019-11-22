× Expand The Feed

Is it green bean casserole or mashed potatoes that are the Must Haves on your Thanksgiving table every year, even though as the cook, you’d vote otherwise? Have you given up stuffing a whole bird and moved to spatchcocking? Has your gravy become plant-based as the chairs around your table multiply? The Feast has a dual purpose, of connecting us to our past while celebrating who we are in this moment (as we clink glasses over the Brussels sprouts we hated as kids). As a marking of gratitude and time, keep one thing in mind this next week: flow. Find your vibe at a new coffee shop, calm your mind with Portuguese stew, or just make hand turkeys like you did a decade ago. You still have the skills.

OPENS

>> This weekend marks the opening of another steakhouse in Minneapolis: 801 Chophouse, which took over the former Barnes & Noble shop on Nicollet Mall. If you're feeling a little Manny's deja vu with the dark wood and the plush environs, it might not be the meat sweats clouding your brain. Rumor has it that Manny's founder Phil Roberts helped the chain design their first location in Des Moines in 1993. And now the bull has come to roost (do bulls roost? bygones).

>> The Sugar Factory is now open at the Mall of America and hooooo-boy, they are not afraid to garnish their bubbling goblet drinks with a metric ton of gummies.

>> FRGMT Coffee is the new brew shop in the North Loop. Now open in the freshly built Nordic building, it has a bright and modern vibe, Honey & Rye pastries, plus a fire place in the lobby for snuggs.

>> Sandy's Tavern is open again! The place was sold and closed for a bit of maintenance, but Matty O'Reilly (of Republic, Bar Brigade, and FoxTrot Burgers) announced that he would be managing the place for the new owners. Good news: nothings changing (except they now take plastic). The olive burger? Still there, still a salt bomb of love.

>> Eden Prairie is very excited about the opening of Fat Pants Brewing on Monday. Besides some fresh brews, they have a whole bunch of food to serve: pizza, a couple of salads, buffalo chicken dip, nachos, whole wings, and a Fat Pants burger that uses grilled cheese sandwiches for buns. Fat. Pants.

>> And, there's a new arcade in town. NE Arcade opens at 11am today in the old Domo Ramen spot. And there are beers. That's all I know, but really what else matters?

CLOSES

>> Al Vento, the south Minny Italian spot from chef Jon Hunt, has closed. The catering operations will continue and will honor gift cards in that way.

>> Piggy Bank, the tavern-with-vegan-food attempt at the Old Chicago Uptown space has closed in under a year. No doubt the owners of the building, the Kaskaid group, will spin another concept into the space soon.

COMING SOON

>> Meteor Bar is the Robb Jones and Elliot Manthey project that will take over the old Donny Dirk's Zombie Den space next month. Cocktails, boiler makers, and no flippin' stadium tax on your $8 drink. Praise.

>> Selfishly VERY excited to hear that Iron Exchange Tavern & Brewery will be opening in Maple Plain. They are busy building out the old MPFC, our little hometown grocery store that closed last year after 52 years, to be a hot spot. I hear there are some 20 taps, mostly American style beers, but also a full bar with cocktails and a kitchen working on Detroit-style pizza. And: there's local chatter about a Wisconsin-grade fish fry?

NEWS

>> Heritage grains are at the top of the chat cycle right now, and rightly so in this bread basket of a state we call home. Kim Bartmann wants to do more than chat, she wants action. The restaurateur is looking to open a heritage grains brew pub in the Mill District of Minneapolis, and she needs other believers and their cash. You could be on the cutting edge of something big, that's a pretty auspicious way to start 2020, yeah?

>> It sounds like both Wuollet Bakery (the 75-year old MN bakery chain) and Urban Bean (the coffee shop that came under fire for bad behavior by ownership) have been sold to Eric Shogren, who bought A Baker's Wife back in 2016. It sounds like he plans to turn the Lake Street UB into a Wuollet's branded coffee and bake house.

AGENDA

>> Saturday, 8am should find you at Our Lady of Lourdes, for the Tourtiere Time! The annual French Meat Pie Bake can be traced back to the French-Canadien settlers who founded the parish over 100 years ago. Caramel rolls and pies to go too!

>> Don't forget that Plate & Parcel Market happens this weekend at Wagner's Greenhouse in South Minny if you need to grab some great locally made/grown swag for The Feast.

>> It's time to take your comfort food needs across the border, before you nestle them into mashed potatoes on Thursday. No, this Sunday you will report to Harriet Brasserie for some Feijoada and Flights. Feijoada is a Portuguese/Brazilian stew of black beans, cured meats, and more meats that's just a robust boot to any chill your bones might have. Dig into the family-style dinner for $80, which also includes sips from Iowa's Toppling Goliath Brewery.

>> I mean, if you're going to make wreaths, why wouldn't you do it at distillery? Head over to J. Carver on Monday for a little Wreaths & Spirits during which you will wind greens and things tighter and tighter, while you unwind looser and looser. This feels like a lesson.

>> You need this intel. You neeeeeed to show up at your sig/fig's parent's home with a charcuterie board that will have the mom swooning, the step-dad clapping you on the back, the twin sibling snapping pics, and every aunt Sally commenting on your prowess and skill with meats and cheeses. Kieran's Kitchen, on Tuesday, is where you find such power.

>> 4Bells is giving you a respite before you dive into the family drama. Head over on Wednesday for their Friendsgiving that runs from 5-youhavetogohomeatsomepoint. Cocktails, Fulton beers, happy hour specials, and if you bring a new unwrapped toy, your first drink is FREE. ... OR ... take in Drinksgiving at Bau Haus Brewlabs with your besties in the heated patio tent and shiny new BOLO sparkling hard seltzer.

>> Pass this on to anyone who needs to hear it: J. Selby's is hosting FREE Thanksgiving at their place. The plant-based meal will be served free of charge, and if you need to go and grab a few things to take to a meal that isn't plant-based, you can do that as well. They'll be taking donations for MN350 to fight climate change, if you can throw some jingle their way.