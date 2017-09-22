Of Apples and Azure Skies

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Sweetland Orchard and dog

Today might be a bit steamy, but you know that's a last hurrah: Summer's falling sword as the wiser Autumn takes stage. This is the Minnesota moment, the landscape ablaze with color, the trees burdened with apples, and the citizens hoisting steins, refusing to go quietly into that long night. Join the tribe and venture out for a farm's cider taproom, toast the pros that squish grapes with their feet, or grab a bowl of booya (the great unifier).

OPENS

>> There's new comfort in St. Paul: hygge has a home. Hygge Lowertown is a cafe that has opened in the former Bedlam Theater space. Serving light cafe nosh, but with a full bar, they've set out to embrace that Danish feeling of coziness. But today, with humidity, no hugs, k?

CLOSES

>> End of an era. Obento-Ya, the cute Japanese eatery on Como near the U of M, has closed. When owner/chef Mie Winters passed away in 2014, the fate of the shop was uncertain, though they sallied forth for three more years with robata, ramen, and one of the most charming patios in town. Now, they are handing over the keys to Matthew Kazama, who will open his second location of Ramen Kazama. Hoping happiness for everyone involved.

>> The St. Clair Broiler will be closing at the end of the month. The venerable old charco-broiler joint fed many a college kid in its 60 years of business, beckoning them with the hottest and brightest neon flames. Apparently they're all coming back for one more burger, as the joint has been packed since announcing the closure. Ain't that the New Coke way.

>> The bro bars win. Uptown's Coup d'Etat will officially close as of October 1, though many have felt it was coming for a while. The Jester Concepts crew switched up the menus a few times, turned down the upscale eats, brought in all-you-can-eat fried chicken meals, but to no avail. So, if you can't beat them join them: the space will be renovated to become another location of downtown Mpls. nightclub/bar The Pourhouse (which is also opening a location in Dinkytown, so the counting is three).

COMING SOON

>> Chef Danny del Prado will be opening his Argentinian seafood restaurant, Martina, in the former Upton 43 space in Linden Hills. Think Italian-South American-seafood before the end of next month. Blowfish tails for everyone! Also, he's going to open Diamond BBQ, a Tex-Mex joint with a Miami Vice vibe in the former Marathon station on 54th and Penn by the end of the year. Giddyup.

>> Travailian chef Kale Thome gots the meats. He's the fire behind Minnesota BBQ Co. which will be opening in Nordeast, at a take-out shop around the corner from Fair State Brewing. You can preview his goodies right now, though, as he pops up at NE breweries and fests with meats in his pocket.

>> News also broke at the end of last week that Sioux Chef would be opening in the Water Works complex to be built up on the river near St. Anthony falls.

NEWS

>> Recognizing that many families of restaurant workers all over town have been affected by the terrible earthquake in Mexico City and the storms in Puerto Rico, El Burrito Mercado is donating 50% of all burrito sales through the end of the month to relief organizations. They'll also match donations made at the register, and 50% of this weekend's elote sales will add to the funds. #fuerzamexico

AGENDA

>> Yep, still Oktoberfesting! Here's where to hoist and ziggy-zaggy next. Today you can fest with riverside brats at Oktoberfest at City House, or jump over to Tin Whiskers Brewing for a Funkenfest beer release and German dinner. Gasthaus in Stillwater continues to party, Gasthof in NE as well, Mill City Market will help you polka while you shop, Delano is even getting in on the action, and remember there's Geilfest and Surlyfest on Saturday. More next week!

>> Cripes, don't be late for the booya! Bent Brewstillery will be cooking and serving the giant vat of soup along with their release of Minnesota grappa on Saturday. They say it will last from noon to midnight, but I'm tellin ya, those North St. Paul firefighters throw a heckuva booya party every year and they sell out in an hour sometimes. Jeez.

>> The absolute BEST and last Open Streets is happening this Sunday along Nicollet Ave as it runs from Lake Street to 46th. The eating along this route has the potential to be epic. Revival is throwing down with Nooky Jones and hot chicken, Ramen Kazama can even, Hola Arepa is busting out some preview Hai Hai treats at their parking lot party, it's all dancing and beer gardens at Blackbird Cafe, Five Watt Coffee will keep you jamming with cold press and tunes, Kyatchi's got hot dogs and veggie skewers, and my buddies at Locus Architecture have a creative kids zone and food from Pimento Jamaican Kitchen. Stretchy pants and supportive shoes encouraged.

>> Though, Sunday looks like a great day for a drive, so why not get out of town down to Chef Shack Bay City for their 5th Anniversary Pizza and Prosecco party! Making pizzas, sipping 'secco, living the good life as a fiver in Bay City, sounds right.

>> Birch's Fall Fest out in Long Lake is an all-day lakeside deck party on Sunday with a regatta and live music. There's also a shuck-n-eat oyster contest with local chefs competing for not just gut dominance, but for a good cause: Birch's will donate $10 for each oyster shucked and eaten in 60 seconds to help aid local sommelier Nico Giraud's fight against cancer. The Lexington and Smack Shack have agreed to match those funds, so really it's $20 an oyster to help a brother out! Get out there and cheer those eaters on!

>> There are two nifty collaboration dinners to choose from on Monday. Heirloom in St. Paul is hooking up with Pig Ate My Pizza and Bang! Brewing for what will likely be a lively dinner. And Xavi will host Town Talk Diner for the second dinner in their collaboration series, as they celebrate their anniversaries together.

>> We know you love to sneaky peek. You remember that Kim Bartmann and Asher Miller are collaborating on a new concept to go in the former Cafe Maude space? Well, they're offering a little ticketed peek at the place with a Burgers & Rosé tasting on Sept. 30. Kinda genius, right? Nosy neighbors get the first eyeballs on their new hangout, and the crew gets to meet and greet without being prime time yet.

>> Get such free things on your calendar as Vendemmia 2017 from the Broder family. In its third year, this party set up in the pasta bar parking lot on Oct. 1 is your chance to post up and sip a ton of great wines and snack all porchetta like. It's also a great time to come out and watch the local wine pros hit it hard in the old grape stomping vats. The secret is in the angle of your toes, so I'm told.