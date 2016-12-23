Now, Bring Us Some Figgy Pudding

× Expand Christmas table spread

And bring it right here. We're hoping that all the tidings of comfort and joy make their way into your hearts and on to your tables this merry season. Get out and love up the local food scene this week, visit a new taco joint, take in some crazy fun time with your kids (there's a bar), or visit an old favorite to let them know you're glad they're still around. And cook your snowshoes off! We'll be taking a break next week, so we'll see you next year!

OPENS

>> Revival St. Paul is ready! The real opening is on Monday, Dec. 26, but you might amble over and check things out today as they might be in soft open mode.

>> Red Rabbit opened last week in North Loop. Sister to the Red Cow empire, this one has a bunch of warming Italian dishes to help pad your holiday bod. There's a drink called "I Love You. I Know." and you should go have that after seeing Rogue One. And if you don't understand why, we can't be friends anymore.

>> Pajarito Mexican eatery is open on West Seventh with a mad mad version of queso fundido with green chorizo. Oh there are tacos, and a torta, and chilaquiles you will want to get to know personally, but also trip into the Pina Colada/Screwdriver mashup, it's your staycation, you deserve it.

>> Out on the fourth floor of the MOA, Smaaash indoor go-kart track and virtual reality arcade opened up, with a full restaurant and bar attached. On the same note, Big Thrill Factory opened a second location in Oakdale this week, with indoor go-karts, bowling, laser tag, arcades yada yada, and they have a bunch of burgers, pizzas, and beers too. Basically: two options for your kids to burn energy while you sit with a beer and binge watch The Crown on your tablet. See you there.

CLOSES

>> News dropped this week that Prairie Dogs would be closing the LynLake restaurant after their New Year's Eve bash. They remain committed to the stadium for now and are looking for another location in which to relaunch.

NEWS

>> Guess who is getting into the tasting menu game? Spoon and Stable has launched a tasting menu for Thursday and Friday nights. The limited menus will run 8 courses for $95 and here's a little tease of a dish from chef Chris Nye.

AGENDA

>> Gather with the family you earn at Able Seedhouse & Brewery's Carols & Barrels tonight. It's a sing-along in support of the Northeast Music Program and if you didn't know: The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear! Bring the kids in pajamas, have some hot cider, pour a beer for charity, and generally spread good will my loves. Jake and I will be there belting it out, you can count on that.

>> If you're heading out west to stay with the folks, pop in to Lord Fletcher's tonight for their Ugly Sweater Party, complete with $5 Stoli drinks and all the people from high school that you are sorry/not sorry for dating.

>> I love this idea, on Christmas Eve morning you could pop over to the Eastman Center for a quick snowshoe hike to help burn of the impending calories or just escape houseguests. Then while you're at all your events this week, consider roping some girls in for a little kicksledding, bonfire, s'mores and wine action on Jan. 8 at the Lowry Nature Center.

>> Feeling like you want to get out and party before the asteroid hits? Do it UP this NYE, chums. You (probably) won't be sorry.

>> Plan to cap it off, or burn through it, or cleanse fully on New Year's Day with a Pho Your Way Brunch at Kings Wine Bar. You get to construct your own version of pho, basically setting the tone for 2017 while there's still 2016 mascara on your face. What could be better?