New Year, New You

It's a cosmic reset button, chums. The calendar flips and gives us a whole new chance to be who and what we want to be, so don't blow it again this year. Be a true member of this tribe and ignore the sub-Zs so that you can grab an open mic moment at a brewery, check out the Boiler Bar menu at a city chalet, or give those yoga pants purpose and get lunch at the same time. Make it yours.

CLOSES

>> Well it's official. Macy's Downtown Mpls. is closing (as reported a month ago by TCB) and that means that Oak Grill and the sunny Sky Room will be no more as of March. Dara thinks we should turn it into a massive food market/incubator/beer hall/foodtacular. Who's with us?!

>> Faces Mears Park has closed. BUT David Fhima is just having a bit of a refresh, which will be good for the old dog on the park who started all that hotness 13 years ago. He's changing it all up: shrinking the space to be more cozy, changing up the menu to be more French/American (see, more French!) with more wood grilled items, and even the name will be new. Welcome Bistro 373 to the park this spring.

NEWS

>> I feel like it would be irresponsible of me not to tell you that Schram Vineyard & Brewery has turned its bocce courts into curling lanes. And there is $3 off growler fills all month. You do the math.

AGENDA

>> If you missed the opening of the new Glam Doll Donuts over the holidays, you're not too tardy to the party. The new NE location is hosting Grand Opening activities tonight which include donuts sampling and FREE beer from Fair State Brewing (while it lasts).

>> Bunnies! Get thee out to Afton Alps this Saturday for the first ever Brewer's Battle Ski Race and Ski Bike shenaniganing! Team of local brewers will be shushing down the slopes, competing for a dedicated tap line a the Alps for a year. Also, they'll be sampling their brews (not while skiing) and the first 500 people buying lift tickets that day get a Love Your Melon hat.

>> Put the Golden Globes on DVR this Sunday and head out for a pre-show bump at Chalet Marvél which marks the return from holiday and reopening of Marvel Bar. They'll be launching their cold-weather Boiler Bar menu (methinks they skipped last year?) in which warming and hot drinks, like certain toddies and mulled things, might make you take off your pair of choppers.

>> Your yoga pants are sick of Netflix. Take them out to FitFest on Saturday 1/14, and let them run free while sampling all sorts of fitness classes and nutrition seminars. Then you can have an acupuncture session and some free lunch from the Wedge while deciding what to watch later that night. No judgement, just smoothies and sweat.

>> Smudge some sage around your kitchen and get rid of the ghosts of Christmas past (which really means, time to ditch those bell-shaped Reeses), in order that you may set a new tone. Try a cooking class from the Eat Well Be Well courses at Cooks of Crocus Hill this next month. Instructors like smarty pants Robin Asbell will teach you about super foods for the new year and fearlessly going grain free.

>> You have time to screw up your courage for this, but just believe you can check a box, and you can check a box before the end of the first month of 2017. Sidhe Brewing has open mic night on the last Thursday of the month, so 1/26, and all you have to do is RSVP for a 15 minute set on the mic, and you'll get a free beer for performing. Why not?

>> And this will likely sell out, so get in on it while you can: Victor's on Water in Excelsior is launching Victor's on Vinyl, a special dinner on the 4th Friday of every month, during which a coursed meal is followed by an in-depth listening session and discussion of an iconic album with an insider music head. This month, on Friday 1/27, the album is Purple Rain and the music head is none other than Bobby Z. And just think, those purifying waters are right down the block (though you'll have to cut your way in this time of year.)

>> And completing our throwback weekend, why not book dinner on Sunday 1/29 at Create's Dining Studio for Philip Dorwart's Table of Contents Reprise. I know! Thinking back to the Hungry Mind days and how there were cutting edge 1990's vittles, and how Dorwart had so much more hair! The menu will be available soon, but fans will book the $50 four course meal regardless.