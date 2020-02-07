× Expand Shepherd's Way Cheese Courtesy of Shepherd's Way

Here we are, in the mids. We're officially off of all the winter partying, we're too far from spring break, and those teasy 40 degree thaws do nothing but crust our suede boots with salt. But there are opportunities: besides repainting the den or mastering the art of murder show bingeing, we have empanadas to scout, local liquor and local cheese to pair, and bar carts to trick out in the name of ice golf. See, there's plenty to get you through.

OPENS

>> Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que of America has come back to Uptown. Freshly opened in the former New Bohemia near LynLake, this refreshed concept is not like the Dave's of old. It's a counter-service joint with a big central bar, sleek modern design and a clear lack of the hee-haw decor of old. Same ribs and smoked meats, tho.

>> Oliver's is the new restaurant open in Shoreview's new development at the 694/Rice Street interchange. In an an area that can use some fresh blood, Oliver's has fresh design, a full bar, and is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a menu that includes burgers, tacos, and an all-day pot roast with whipped taters.

CLOSES

>> The Bird has announced that they will not reopen. Kim Bartmann's Loring Park spot will remain closed as a storefront, but will continue to offer catering, and breakfast/lunch delivery.

>> HyVee locations in the Twin Cities will no longer be open for 24 hours, instead opting for the 5am-11pm-ish schedule.

>> CoV in Wayzata will close for a little refresh, look for them to be dark Feb. 17 through Mar. 10. The Edina location will remain open.

NEWS

>> Billy's on Grand has new owners, and things are a-changing for the old Grand Ave bar. They've hired chef Jeremy Bechtold, formerly of Happy Gnome, to do some scratch cooking, and plan to revamp the legendary patio for summer fun. The new menu should debut next week.

>> Are you in for kati rolls? Hot Indian has revamped their menu and done away with the Indurrito that made them famous. The new hotness is the kati roll, more like an Indian wrap than a burrito.

>> Gavin Kaysen has relaunched his Synergy Series, where chefs from across the country come to town for a little cooking and chatting at Spoon and Stable. It's quite the line-up this year, including a visit from American chef legend Thomas Keller.

>> Feel like you want to get into the biz? The Dari-ette Drive In in St. Paul is for sale! You could have the BEST drive-in summer and then make oodles of money and spend winters in Florida! It could happen.

AGENDA

>> Think of this as gifted intel with one week to Valentine's Day: Delicacies Jewelry is having a site-wide 20% off sale of cool foodist jewelry that your sig fig would love. I mean, who wouldn't love a necklace that says Butter **ahem**.

>> Great news Friday fans, Able Brewing will be hosting Quebracho in the taproom on Fridays through March! Get down on some beer and empanadas, plus new sausage rolls with Beez Kneez Düsseldorf mustard.

>> At La Doña Cerveceria, they'll be toasting tonight with Cuauhtli, an Imperial stout aged in Mezcal barrels. The Cuauhtli were the Eagle Warriors of the Aztec empire, and raising a glass might help you get your courage up, because today also marks early registration for FUTBOL at La Doña! Get your teams together, watch a little Shaolin Soccer, and commit to the summer!

>> Nicollet Island Inn has a nifty deal the month of Feb for beefy bourbon fans. Burgers & Blanton's means that you can plunk down $25 for the Nic's big burger (that's house ground filet in there) and fries, and get a Blanton's on the side (however you like it: rocks, up, neat, in Old Fashioned, you're in charge). The deal is good in the bar/lounge only, from 3-9pm (but not on Valentine's Day).

>> Yia Vang has officially launched his Kickstarter to raise funds for Vinai, and it's coming along nicely. Check out some of those rewards and donate accordingly, there's good stuff! If you're more of an instant gratification type, there are still tickets to Saturdays fundraising dinner with Jorge Guzman which will highlight the four elements of Hmong food: Rice, Proteins, Veggie/Broth and Hot Sauce.

>> The best and longest running ice golf tournament is happening this weekend on Lake Minnetonka. The Wayzata Chilly Open is a spectacle, I tell you. The bar cart game alone is worth betting a ticket to see. You can still pony up for the PRO level ticket which lets you get your brunch on at 6Smith and have access to all the great chili competing in the cook-off.

>> All Sunday drives should result this way. Head down to Northfield's Loon Liquors, where a cozy and cool tasting room awaits, for a liquor and cheese tasting with Shepherd's Way. Five pairings for $45 will be led by the makers as they trade between deep smokey whiskey to robust blue cheese, talking nuances of aroma, texture, and flavors of both.

>> Boots and kits and boots and kits and boots and kits. Sunday marks the Third Annual Surly Boot Soccer Tournament, this year ON THE PITCH at Allianz Field! We're talking 5v5, no keepers, two guaranteed matches, food, music, beer, ballyhoo, and the chance to reign supreme and win exclusive Loons merch for 2020. Register now!

>> If Dry January has become more of a habit than a challenge, maybe you want to get a couple seats at Marvel Bar's Dry panel on Feb. 20. Jana Shortal will moderate a group that includes Marvel's GM Peder Schweigert, an addiction specialist, and author Julia Bainbridge as they discuss the non-drinking movement and how it's impacting modern life.

>>