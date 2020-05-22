Memorial Days

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Calamari from Sea Salt

Might we take a moment on this Memorial Day weekend, as we are honoring those that have passed, to lift a glass to our fallen restaurants. This week has been a rough one, and there are more to come. Let's remember them for how they can sew a neighborhood together. Let's honor them for adding life to our streets and making our towns alive with light and sound. Let's recall what it feels like to be in a buzzy room with humans we don't know, yet feel connected to, as we all come to our chosen places. Let's do all this and then get a takeout grill pack, grab some freshly launched po'boys, and plan your Sea Salt outing, because all of that helps.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

+ Since we are all drinking more at home, canned cocktail sales have been pretty hot. Dashfire, the local distillery which makes those cute half cans (love the White Russian), is funneling our drinking dollars back to local bartenders. In April and May, they pledged $15 per case of cocktail cans sold to the local chapter of the USBG, which gives grants to bar workers in need.

+ I love this move. Share Our Strength, a great national organization that raises money to help feed hungry kids, had to cancel their fundraisers this year. So instead, they're redirecting their efforts to ask for the establishment of the Community Meals Fund Act. Along with the James Beard Foundation, they're asking congress for funds to allocate resources to non-profits partnering with restaurants to provide meals and food security to vulnerable populations. Helps restaurants, helps hungry communities. Click in there and sign your support.

Virtual Gatherings

>> Hooches & Smooches Happy Hour at 4:30 today on FB live, is going to kick you into the weekend with some important information from Project Vibrancy's Stephanie Meyer. We'll drill down on Condiments and Cocktails that are all healthy, immunity boosting, and sexy making for your takeout.

>> Go get outside, k?

Seasonals

+ Well, OMG Sea Salt Eatery is now open next to the Falls. There are some new rules to be aware of: you'll order online, grab your food for takeout, and set yourself up for a picnic situation in the park if you're game. Their tables and chairs will not be out for now, and the opening menu will be limited, but hey dudes, that calamari is calling your name.

+ Over on Lake Harriet, Bread & Pickle has opened up for takeout and delivery. That 7am walk around the lake can end in a smoked salmon sandwich if you're planning well.

+ Sandcastle will open on Lake Nokomis next week, June 3rd. Think about a Coney Dog or some fried chicken salad and some socially distanced beach time in your future.

Newsy Bits

+ The biggest news of the week came when Gov. Walz unveiled the restrictions and guides for restaurants and bars to re-open by June 1. Basically, it's a patio-only situation that has restauranteurs scratching their heads. What are the Possibilities and Pitfalls of this Plan? Well, rogue restaurants, for one.

+ The Minnesota State Fair board of directors are planning to meet today to make a final decision on the 2020 season.

New Take Out

>> Octo Fishbar is BACK! Do you want some NOLA eats? Check out the menu of 'po-boys, lobster roll, fried green tomatoes, a special bayou burger with habanero pickles, or why not a whole shrimp boil? Also, they're sliding right back into the grocery game with Market House meats, snow crab by the pound, sauces, marinades, rice and Vikings & Goddesses pies. Wed-Sat, 4-8pm.

>> Punch Pizza is dipping their Totos back into opening. They've decided to roll open store by store, one at a time, and started last week with the Calhoun store. Order online, and order in store for takeout. M-Sat, 11am-8pm.

>> Pho Mai is NEW! From the same family that brought MT Noodles to Brooklyn Park, this fast-casual Vietnamese shop just launched in Dinkytown with offers of pho, banh mi, spring rolls, and rice platters.

>> Good Day Cafe in Golden Valley is coming back to life. The breakfast and lunch powerhouse is not offering a limited menu for takeout, daily from 8am-7pm. Iggy's fried egg sandwich is back, those souffle omelettes, popover basket, and Charlie Boone's hot turkey sandwich too.

>> Lela in Edina is now rocking the takeout game. They've got family meals feeding 3-4 people, think about the meatball bucatini, or smaller orders like the chicken BLT and the pesto campanelle.

>> Victor's 1959 Cafe is back with takeout! That charming Cuban spot is ready to go with ropa vieja, Cubanos, Picadillo plates and more. Wed-Sun, 10:30am-7:30pm.

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

+ All Points North beer festival, which usually packs Duluth's Bay Front Park in the summer, has been officially called off by the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild for 2020. Let's look forward to 2021.

+ Bar Brigade has decided, in the wake of the patio plan, to close indefinitely. They hope to reopen when they can welcome back diners into their restaurant.

+ Justin Sutherland's Grey Duck Tavern in St. Paul has announced that it will be calling it quits for now. They plan to open again this fall

+ Burger Jones has permanently closed the original Uptown location after 11 years. Though it's not open yet, Parasole said they'd keep the Burnsville location and consolidate their efforts there.

+ Bad Waitress has closed their Northeast location. The aim is to focus on their original Eat Street spot, which they are refreshing and getting ready for when dine-in service resumes.

+ You have a few more days to get into A Cupcake Social before they close up sweetly on May 30th.

+ Pazzaluna is wrapping up its reign on Rice Park. The 20 year St. Paul icon will cease service as of May 31st. It's a loss for Morrissey Hospitality which also owns the St. Paul Grill and Tria among other spots.

+ Moose & Sadie's has served their last tuna melt in the North Loop after nearly 30 years. Our own Steve Marsh has some things to say about that.

+ Bonfire Wood Fired Cooking has decided not to re-open their restaurants.

+ Izzy's Ice Cream has listed their Minneapolis location for sale.