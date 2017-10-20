× Expand Carving Pumpkin - Shutterstock

So you don't have kids, but you likely WERE a kid, and if you live here now, you likely lived here then. So, you know that MEA weekend is long and potentially filled with carving pumpkins and buying that third bag of Halloween candy (you know, the one that will actually make it to the front door in two weeks…not.). I say take this weekend off for MEA, whether you're a breeder or not, and rejoice in some venison chili, eat small donuts with abandon, or get in one last head-rocking show at the soon-vanishing Triple Rock.

OPENS

>> Rebel Donut Bar is a real thing! The pop-up pros are now rooted in Northeast with a real home for their cute little mini-dough bombs. They're only open until they sell out, so plan for early visits to ensure your gut gets filled.

>> The breakfast train rolls on in Wayzata, a town that has been mourning the loss of their OPH for years. Benedict's has arrived to save day with hot coffee, many bennies, crab grilled cheese on brioche, huevos rancheros, tots on tots loaded hash, and all the good veteran servers who know how to top off a mug. Lunch and dinner only in a bright and pineapple tinged setting.

CLOSES

>> The Triple Rock Social Club is calling it quits. You have a few more weeks until the Nov. 22 end date, to get in a show buffered by some of the best vegan bar food in town.

>> Byte, the nerdtastic game bar and cafe, will close after 8 months of business. Known for championing a higher wage with no tipping, the owners cited a lack of enough volume to make the business model work. Go give them one more roll before they close on Oct. 28.

COMING SOON

>> Grand Avenue's favorite foodist shop, Golden Fig, has announced that it will be expanding into the two spaces next door. Basically doubling in size, the shop will have more space for a dedicated cheese case, more fresh food, cookbooks, and more of those tasty gift baskets owner Laurie Crowell is so wicked good at making.

NEWS

>> Bauhaus Brew Labs is expanding! Those crazy kids are opening a new 11,000 square foot warehouse in Fridley that will handle shipping, distribution, and packaging demand. This will allow the Northeast brewery to add more fermentation and packaging tanks, and increase production. They'll also be giving the taproom a bit of a zshoosh, with new finishes and lighting for the bar, and a new tap configuration and menu signage that should help efficiency. They'll also be adding table service so that drinkers can focus more on having a great time instead of waiting in line for a pint. The taproom should be properly decked by the SuperBowl.

AGENDA

>> The Twin Cities Film Fest is already rolling in town, and there are so many great films to check out. If you need to stay in your eaters lane, check out the doc Marieke, which profiles Dutch-born cheesemaker Marieke Penterman, the who lives in Thorp, WI churning out award-winning gouda in her state-of-the-art facility. Also, for farm fun, Tater Tot & Patton.

>> This Saturday you can head over to Filson in the North Loop for a little book signing with free beer and chili. Jon Wipfli will be signing his Venison: The Slay to Gourmet Field to Kitchen Cookbook and it is a LOOKER. Great gift for the hunter or the human who lives with the hunter and has to figure out dinner.

>> Saturday you can choose your beer release depending on your mood: It's Surly Darkness Day, for those who think haunted black-eyed doll heads are fine. ... And it's Pryes Imperial Pumpkin Ale release day, for those who add peanuts to their bowls of candy corn.

>> Sunday is the Iron Bartender semi-finals at Amsterdam! Come watch Kieran's vs. Hi-Lo Diner, Lyn 65 vs.Young Joni, Hewing Hotel vs. Hola Arepa, and Pajarito vs. Esker Grove. The Don Julio themed action kicks off at 6pm sharp!

>> On Monday, Grand Cafe is hosting a little pumpkin decorating party starting at 4pm. Mulled wine for mom and dad, supplies and snacks for the kiddos. Best pumpkin wins dinner at the resto!

>> Join the Bootlegger's Club at The Commodore on Monday night for their Bourbon Street Blues tribute to New Orleans. Stop by for cocktails and snacks, music and dancing, even chef Lenny Russo will be hanging out whipping up some Big Easy treats.

>> One to get tickets for NOW: France 44 Cheese is hosting very cool authors Bronwen and Francis Percival for a Reinventing the Wheel class on Nov. 6. Explore the synergies between wine and cheese, understand how indigenous microbes and biodiversity make for tastier things while you sample the work of cutting-edge cheesefarmers, and sip their wine counterparts ... for a $15 ticket! Seriously.