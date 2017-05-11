Matriarchy Matters

To brunch, or not to brunch? That is the question this weekend as we celebrate the women who first cut crusts off our ham and butter sandwiches, then sneaked us bourbon money in college, and finally made us magical divorce cakes. Whether you get her to a buffet, or make her a killer dinner, do persist, because she'll tell you at least three times that it's not a big deal (though it is). The rest of the weekend is yours to contemplate a new eatery off a bike trail, tacos at a construction site, and whiskey from the Emerald Isle.

OPENS

>> Ooohdilolly. Grand Cafe is open again as of today. Jamie Malone and Erik Anderson have swept the old place off its feet and are prepared to love it up with Frenchy fare, a zinc bar, hand painted wallpaper, and ham slices. From the leg. With intent.

>> Also in the revitalization category, Tenant opened up this week in the space formerly known as Piccolo. Cooks Cameron Cecchini and Grisha Hammes have taken their old work space and refreshed it anew. The small space became smaller still, but more open with seating at a kitchen counter for 8 and a few tables on the side. A seasonal, rotating six course tasting menu dinner will be served on Tu-Sa, for $50. Get your rezzies.

>> In St. Paul, The Ox Cart Ale House will reopen, it seems softly today, but officially on Monday. Lowertown's hottest rooftop and main level eatery was closed over the winter, with the chance that it would not open again. But a change in ownership and a new chef have swung its fortunes it seems, and the popular pre-Saints destination will be ready by opening day.

>> In Victoria, The Noble Lion has opened on the main drag. It's a small and stylish spot for the WestSet, and they're drinking all the craft cocktails up before close. Hopkins kids can jump on the Lake Minnetonka LRT and bike their in a jiff.

>> Vino in the Valley is open in the beautiful Rush River Valley as of this weekend. It's damn bucolic out there, what with all the pizzas and bonfires.

>> Skyway dough seekers are happy that Cardigan Donuts has opened in City Center. Besides crazy rainbow concoctions, there's actually a very nice kruller situation happening there. And nitro coffee. And a Brady Bunch fireplace hang.

>> Bellecour opens the secret garden patio today, homies.

COMING SOON

>> Matty O'Reilly can't pass up a good thing when he sees it, which is why he snapped up the cute little Como Park Grill and intends to transform it into a pizza and gelato shop, called Delicata. Lucky neighborhood.

AGENDA

>> If you feel like perhaps you need to tend your spiritual garden, a good way to begin might be with the Planting + Potluck at Gandhi Mahal Interfaith Garden tonight. Go anytime today from 11am-7pm to take part in the planting of seeds or the building of raised beds, sit in a short compost class, hear discussions of healthy soils, replenish. Bring a dish to share and hear about what the gang has planned for the growing season.

>> Your mantra for today: Mom's Day donut bouquet, Mom's Day donut bouquet. PRE-ORDER NOW.

>> Mami loves tacos, she just doesn't tell you. Take her to the taco pop-up on Saturday at the construction site where Popol Vuh/Centro will one day have a real kitchen and bar (right across the street from Indeed Brewing). Preview some of the future tacos and Mexican street food by chefs Jose Alarcon and Jason Sawicki from the Wyn65 truck, and dream a little dream with them from noon to 9pm.

>> Perhaps you haven't scored the brunch rezzies you promised and now you're feeling like a hoser. You have been rescued by Yia Vang's Mother's Day Brunch Pop-Up at Dumpling. No rezzies needed, just pop in anytime from 11am-3pm and trade on the fact that you ALWAYS MEANT to bring her to an innovative cool new spot where Nutella wontons and a linguiça fried egg sandwich might grace her plate. Verdict: NOT grounded.

>> Irish whiskies are best savored in any month not March. So book over to Merlin's Rest on Th. 5/18 for a little celebration of the fire in the Emerald Isle. This tasting of some very nice cask strength bottles is just $35 and all proceeds benefit the Emerald Society of Minnesota, a non-profit dedicated to raising funds for fallen law enforcement and Irish charities. Rezzies required.

>> You think it's so easy to run in a banana costume, do you? Why not put your money where your peel is and sign up for the Foodie 4 Mile on Sat. 5/20. It's the fundraiser and opening kickoff for the Northeast Mpls. Farmers Market, and with a name like the Foodie 4 Mile, you know the snacks will be burn worthy. And prizes for best food costume.

>> Hit up our local wine country with the annual Progressive Dinner and Waconia Wine Crawl on Th. 5/25. You'll go round robin between the three vineyards (Parley Lake, Sovereign Estate, and Schram) before the night is through, eating plates with wine pairings at all of them. Have a driver.

>> We are rolling into mudbug season, so you'd better get this one on your calendar. The Bent Brewstillery Crawfish Boil happens on Sat. 5/27 this year form noon to midnight. A plate and a pint is $12 and you can load it with crawfish, corn, taters, and jambalaya how you like. Also, there will be plenty of grooving and cajun cocktails.