Market Season

Damn, we love our farmers markets, don't we? Who's ready to stroll the aisles with a new tote bag, perusing the freshest vittles our region can produce?! You are!! Of course you'll have to wait a smidge for the actual food to come out of the ground, but there might be ramps, morels, and fiddleheads in your very near future. While you wait, see if you can't score a ticket to a fleeting Birdie dinner, check out some strip mall pasta with cred, and hang out with all the ladies doing cool foodist things in one place.

OPENS

>> It's opening weekend for the farmers markets! Head over to the St. Paul Farmers Market where you'll find meats, eggs, dairy, possibly some rhubarb and herbs. Or check out the Minneapolis Farmers Market, which also launches the daily market starting Monday. The downtown market kicks off on Thursday near the Government Plaza. Mill City follows suit, opening next weekend on May 6, and with Linden Hills on May 21, Richfield on May 20, and Fulton/Kingfield on May 20/21. For a list of all regional markets and their opening dates, swish over to Minnesota Grown.

>> The D'Amico clan has given their cafe in the Mill City Museum an overhaul. It's now open as Bushel & Peck and aims to do a better job of celebrating our local agricultural heritage, seeing as it's sitting in the ruins of our best old flour mill. Farm-fresh, locally sourced, lunch brings burgers and fried chicken sandwiches with a few bowls tossed in, brunch adds Swedish pancakes and avocado toast, plus a couple of bloodies and a kombucha cocktail. There's also a food truck planned for this summer.

>> 1.2.3. Pasta is now open in Inver Grove Heights. Though it lives in a strip mall, the fast casual pizza and pasta place has some carb-cred as it comes from the brains of St. Paul's La Grolla folks. There's a pick-your-own sitch: choose your pasta, choose your sauce, choose your topping, whassamattau?

>> Red River Kitchen at City House will officially open on Monday, for your riverside lolling and noshing, but you can get a quick visit in on Saturday during the HAMMS market. Buy local stuff, eat local stuff, be local stuff.

CLOSES

>> You'll have to pour one out for Birdie, the very special tasting menu spot that was adjacent to Nighthawks in Kingfield will end their dinners as of May 20. Landon Schoenefeld created the intimate space as a way to explore more creative and cutting edge food while still operating the more populist diner next door. Some of the best dishes in town have come from those nights where 12 plates whizzed by before you knew it was through. Sad to see it go.

COMING SOON

>> The opening date has been set for the downtown donut hang. May 11th will be day one for Cardigan Donuts in City Center, and their three tiers of fried dough.

NEWS

>> You know I'm usually not one for ballot stuffing, but for Nathan Beck I am. Click on through and vote for that dapper man so that Natedogs be lauded as best hot dog vendor of the year! Vote hard, vote often.

>> RIP Erich Scheie who passed away suddenly this week. He was an opening sous chef at Upton 43, cooking alongside Erik Harcey when Ferran Adria was in town, and he'd been part of the team at Stewart's. There will be a celebration of life at Stewart's on Monday in his honor.

AGENDA

>> It's Independent Book Store Day on Saturday, so you'd be wise to head to the coolest Birchbark Books at 1pm where Beth Dooley will be serving up tasty bites and signing her new book Savory Sweet: Simple Preserves from a Northern Kitchen.

>> Hey ladies! Let's get funky at Dame It! on Sunday. Les Dames d'Escoffier is throwing down with food and drink prepared by local women chefs, bartenders, sommeliers, vintners, distillers, and general ass kickers to raise funds for local culinary students and a youth farm project.

>> Also on Sunday, starting at 10am, the Baker's Field Flour & Bread gang will throw open the doors for another Garage Door Pop-Up. That means, of course, pick-up-and-run rye chocolate cookies and sesame seed bagels. Go early, they only have enough for me.

>> Toss out that square block of dried noodles and learn the secrets of Real Ramen with Yia Vang on Mon. 5/1. The chef-at-large who's been popping up all over will be at the North Loop Cooks of Crocus Hill to drill down on how to make real-deal tonkotsu ramen like the pros.

>> If you won't be eating guac on Fri. 5/5, then maybe you'll be sipping clear. The Art of Vodka is taking place at the Museum of Russian Art with local distillers, bartenders, and restaurants coming together to give vodka a second chance, in one of the most beautiful museums in town.

>> Tickets are almost already sold out, so if you still want to enjoy Bey Brunch on Sun. 5/27, you better put a ring on it.