× Expand Radishes at a farmers' market

Go rummaging for your favorite basket tote because farmers' market season is open! Most of the metro markets will be buzzing this weekend, and the rest will follow in the coming weeks. Obviously the bounty of locally grown produce will trickle in, but you can probably find young lettuce, radishes, and ramps next to jars of shrubs and kraut and random guys playing guitar. Get your market stroll in early so that you can power down the rest of the weekend with Cinco drinks, Derby hats, and patio parties.

OPENS

>> MARKETS!! St. Paul Farmers Market is open in Lowertown, plus many of the mid-week neighborhood markets are open as well. Minneapolis Farmers Market and the Annex are open on Lyndale, plus the Nicollet Mall market it back on Thursdays, and the Government Center will now host a Tuesday market. Mill City Farmers Market opens this Saturday, Lakewinds will be there giving away market totes. Midtown Farmers Market opens this Saturday with a Food Truck Fest. NE Market begins May 19, Richfield, Fulton/Kingfield and Linden Hills that weekend too.

>> Seasonals Status Update: Sandcastle on Nokomis is OPEN! Peppermint Twist in Delano is OPEN! Lola's on the Lake which took the place of Tin Fish Calhoun is OPEN on Sunday!

>> Breaking Bread Cafe is officially reopening today after a little remodel. They've added a hot bar for quick grab-n-go, plus new menu items like turkey bacon hash cakes. But, you know, you can't deny those wings.

>> The movies are playing again at MOA as CMX Market Cinema opens today. Scratch-made food for your Avengers-watching pleasure.

NEWS

>> Don't forget to tune into the Twitter feed of the James Beard Foundation on Monday night to see who gets the win for Best Chef Midwest and Outstanding Pastry Chef.

AGENDA

>> May the 4the Be With You.

>> If you don't get tickets for tonight's Brave New Workshop production of The (Almost) Complete and (Mostly) Accurate History of Alcohol, you only have until the 12th to see it. Put the small batch whiskey down, cork your house wine, hit pause on your home brewing lessons, sober up and go see it.

>> Check out our round up for Saturday's Cinco de Mayo. It's your chance to celebrate with eloté and cervezas at the largest party on St. Paul's West Side, pop into El Burrito Mercado to grab some salsa for later. Or hit up Pajarito for a chiller block party, and meet me out at Baja Haus where I'll be emceeing the chili pepper eating contest. Check your Scoville count at the door.

>> But, it's also Kentucky Derby Day on Saturday, so we rounded up the best places to don your fanciest hat while sipping your mash (warning, those mint juleps are all bourbon, ya know?). Top nods in my book: Betty Danger's Derbutante Ball, University Club's posh affair, and take in the best lawn in the city for your photo-ops at Brits.

>> The first Sunday of every month is now Morning Funk time at Wild Minds brewery. Don't worry, it's a good thing. From 11am-2pm they'll serving brunch food from Xavi, hosting a jazz trio, and this Sunday they'll be tapping a special whiskey bean infused stout.

>> You may need some grease after Saturday, so park it at the North Loop Food Truck Fair on Sunday. Look for a little bit of Gastrotruck, Wholesoul Eatery (if they are doing fried catfish don't you hesitate), Misfit Coffee, NY Cook Girl, Freedom Truck, Little G's Pizzeria, O'Cheeze, and Dough Dough Truck to help you through the day.

>> Celebrate Women in Wine with Leslee Miller at her annual dinner that champions local wine professionals. Seven women in the wine industry have been challenged to bring bottles of swoon-worthy wines to pair with two appetizers and five courses of food from Create Catering.

>> Ladies, since it's campfire season, it's time to get a little Laphroaig on the mind. Join the Scottish whisky distllery's charming Simon Brooking (who has read Robert Burns to me, not kidding) at this Women Who Whiskey night of Laphroaig at Cantebury Park on Wed. May 9. Your $45 included a shuttle to the park, welcome cocktail, 5 drams of whisky, and all the accent.

>> Looking ahead, you may want to register for this Art and Science of Taste class with France 44 on May 16. If the hows and whys of wine tasting have always befuddled you (so, barnyardy is a good taste??), plunk down your $35 and really dig into the science behind acidity, understand nose, and once and for all learn what the hell tannins are. While you're there, you will want to grab a bunch of their new Fulton beer brats, those are easy to smell.

>> After years of breaking down you filthy animals, you know what Mom needs? A little actualized animal break down, with this Whole Hog Butchery class at Lowry Hill Meats on May 26. Trust me, she's thought about using that cleaver in creative ways, give her the gift of letting her loose.

Photo from shutterstock.com

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to the latest local food and dining buzz.