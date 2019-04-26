Market Days

× Expand Twin Cities Farmers' Markets

We are throwing open the gates on the two big city farmers' markets this weekend, and that makes all the difference. Right, I know things aren't really coming out of the ground yet (though, my rhubarb are peeking, are yours?), but our markets are full of local makers and producers that are more than ready to share foraged tea, freshly jarred jams, even vegan donuts that will knock your meat socks off. Then, kill the week by checking out a new Lowertown eatery, saying hey to a visiting chef pal, or applying to become a cheesemaker.

OPENS

>> Swing down to Lowertown to see Lucas Almendinger's new spot. Elephant Bar is now open in the former Hygge cafe space. From the instas, it looks like a beut. Sneaked a look at the menu, which is an exploration of flavors cooked up by Almendinger and business partner Nabeel Ahmad, and it's there: pan roasted duck with olives and cherries, charred cucumber with grapefruit, dill and charred cinnamon. Dinner runs Tu-Sat, but they're also open for coffee and lunch with a limited menu daily from 7am-5pm.

>> Up at Edinburgh golf course, there's a new 19th hole. The Brooklyn is now open in the spot that was once Girvan Grille. The new digs are bright and contemporary, and the food is all D'amico goodness. Head up for a round of smack whitey before chorizo meatballs, fried walleye sandwich, or braised beef short ribs.

>> The Minneapolis Farmers' Market is now open! Both the Lyndale sheds and the Nicollet Mall Thursday market are ready to rock. This year there's a new interactive map you can use to find ALL the markets that are held in Mpls proper, including Kingfield, East Isles, and Linden Hills.

>> The St. Paul Farmers Market is now open outside again this weekend too! Tim McKee is continuing his chef shenanigans all season by throwing together chefs in a kind of kitchen mash-up, where they have to use market ingredients to come up with original dishes for market goers.

>> SEASONALS UPDATE: Sandcastle is OPEN. The Drive-In in Taylors Falls is OPEN. The Rib Cage in Osseo OPEN MONDAY.

CLOSES

>> You heard the news, Lee's Liquor Lounge will be closing. After 62 years, the spot will close after the lights come up on May 14th, and all of our Trailer Trash memories will be just that. All the words on this say that it's been done in by a parking lot scrabble, but something smells fishy to me.

COMING SOON

>> The Prodigal Pub is opening on May 9th in the space that was formerly GYST. You wouldn't believe the change, check out the Sneak Peek, it feels like it's been a pub for years. Jeff and Randi Cowmeadow are hoping that pouring pints with a purpose, adding a shot of spirituality to a welcoming social house, will help heal some divides. I'll raise a glass to that.

>> Chef Justin Sutherland announced the address for his relocation of Pearl & the Thief. The Stillwater bar closed in December, with plans to jump the river. It will move to the main level of the new Minneapolis Moxy hotel off of Chicago Ave., near the US Bank stadium. This one will be bigger, with more oysters, more bourbon, more windows, and more Minneapolis. Shooting for summer sometime.

NEWS

>> Remember when Coke took away old Coke and gave us New Coke, and then when people freaked, said psych, here's old Coke back. Just hold on to that feeling for a sec. A mere six weeksish before the big party, the organizers of Grand Old Day axed the event. They said stuff, like it was getting too big, too unruly, they wanted to make it better in 2020, maybe they said it wasn't profitable for enough people, maybe there was money missing from somewhere, I'm not 101% sure. Queue the uproar. Well, now some Grand Ave businesses are having none of that shiz, and have come together to throw Grand Old Day, Anyway. It's a bar crawl that starts at the Lex and meanders down the ave toward Tavern on Grand. Pay $25 and get a clapback t-shirt, $4 Summits all day and other deals at participating restos and businesses on the avenue. June 2, time to show up.

>> You looking for that summer gig? A little extra something that might also be the kicker to change your life like an 80's movie? I don't know how rom-com it can get on the farm, but Shepherd's Way is looking for a Cheesemaking Assistant. Cheese tending is in the job description, and the ideal candidate must be passionate about cheese. I only post jobs on here that I would want to take myself.

>> We are fast approaching grad party season, which means more pulled pork sammies than you would ever wish for in a weekend. Let's face it, you want your party to be better than Sally's, so maybe you should enter to Win a Davanni's Graduation Party! The local sub and pizza company will choose one lucky 2019 grad to have their party spread catered by Davanni's. You have to submit a reason why you'd be worthy by May 11, so get that senioritis in check for one more essay.

AGENDA

>> Chef Jorge Guzman is back in town this weekend, taking a little vacay from his gig at LaCrosse Distilling. He'll be stoking the flames at the Kick the Blues BBQ at Fulton Taproom tonight and tomorrow. Each night brings something tasty, Friday will feature ribs, Saturday it's Yucatan chicken (hello I'll be there at 3pm) with a mess of sides. Proceeds for this event benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, so you're doing the good work of supporting those who need it, and eating chicken with your friends.

>> Go raise a glass, on Saturday, to Minnesota's growing wine industry. Clink! Sip + Savor Wine Market will be at the Union Depot for what they're calling a "pop-up wine shop". Taste your way through more than 20 vineyards within our great state, and you'll be able to buy up to six bottles to take home with you.

>> Happy Gnome is having a big weekend. Saturday brings the 12th and Final Firkin Fest. Go where it all started and sample from 40+ firkin of one-of-a-kind beers from all over the country. Then head back for the hair of the dog with Sunday's 3rd Annual World's Largest Bloody Mary Bar. Clamato up.

>> On Saturday, Merlin's Rest is throwing a little birthday bash to raise Cheers to a Dozen Years. If there's one bagpipe laden whiskey soaked birthday party you don't miss this year ....

>> Or get down and get ... funky at the Starkeller's Funk Junction party in New Ulm on Saturday. More than 25 other breweries from around the country will be there, pouring their barrel-aged beers and tapping their boots to some deep spun funk, how can you miss that? Tickets are $60 and get you beer and cheese samples, plus an event exclusive bottle of Starkeller to take home.

>> After all the rain, you'll be rarin' to get out to the woods and start your morel hunting, right? Why not invest in a little time with the experts before you go galumphing off. On Sunday, Forest to Fork will hold a Wild Mushroom ID Class at Morissey Pub in Uptown. Get all the cagey tips and tricks for great mushroom detection and learn to positively identify wild mushrooms such as morel, puffball, black trumpet, and oyster mushrooms. Mushroom snacks and beer specials while you earn your forager badge.

>> Check out this cool Bridging Dinner hosted by Eat for Equity and MNDOT. As part of the Rethinking I-94 Project, in hopes of fostering great conversations and connections between neighbors, the community dinner on Thu., May 2 will take place in Franklin Steele Park and around the Portland Avenue bridge. Chefs from the area will cook a free family-style meal for the community and MNDOT staff and construction workers will be there to answer questions and engage in conversations about the project.

>> I feel like you need to get ahead on this one: TC BURGER BATTLE is happening on May 18th at Harriet Island again this year! Tickets are $60 and all-inclusive of so many burgers and drinks. More than 20 restaurants compete for Judges and People's Choice trophies and it is a banging good time rain or shine. There are some new dogs in the hunt this year, I look forward to judging them all. TIP: leave your balsamic drizzle at the door.