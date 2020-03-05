× Expand Photo courtesy of Shutterstock Grill in snow

I'm sorry, but ... did it just ... are we suddenly in grilling season? Is there even a chance this weekend that you won't be running around your neighborhood in shorts and come across a slight waft of charcoal and lighter fluid on the wind? Our tribe knows not to squander the gift of a possible 60 in March, so don't be surprised if in place of a run on toilet paper, there's a run on sausages and lagers. If you find your propane tank empty, you can still wander out for some NoDak home cooking, pop downtown for a double-award winning burger, or have your candy bar and have your beer. But: windows down.

OPENS

>> Mary Ellen's Bistro is now open in the former Maeve's Cafe spot in Nordeast. Running a daily breakfast and lunch, the menu plays to the North Dakota farm life with dishes including creamy chicken Knoephla soup and a sausage-kraut sandwich with cheese.

>> Over in downtown St. Peeps, Pillbox Tavern is now open in the shiny new Treasure Island Center. It's a sibling to the Jersey's Bar & Grill, which basically won double gold at last year's Twin Cities Burger Battle. Reason enough to head over, right?

COMING SOON

>> If you have a brave heart that can dare to believe again, you will feel good in knowing that the Galaxy Drive-In of St. Louis Park has promised to rise again. Steve Schussler's purple and teal spectacular spectacular teased out that it had new management and would indeed return in April. And yo: can we all just put the ghost of Wagner's to rest, it's never ever coming back, ok? Bygones.

>> Pajarito Edina has an opening date: March 19.

NEWS

>> Big resto news of the week has to be that Parasole (owners of Manny's, Burger Jones, Pittsburgh Blue, Chino Latino, among others) the restaurant group that helped shape our modern dining era, has been sold to a private equity firm for many undisclosed dollars. As for now, not much will change, principals will stay in place and the name will continue onward. But.

>> I talked to a lot of restaurant owners and workers this week who are quite nervous about what the coronavirus pandemic might mean for our local dining culture. Check out what some of them are doing to keep you safe, and how they are feeling about the potential of a quarantine.

AGENDA

>> Fish Fry Friday: Today, let's go modern. Hit up The Blue Door Pub in either Longfellow or Como for their Fish Fry special. That's $13.95 for AYCE (all you can eat) fish fry with $10 pitchers of Hamm's.

>> Ummm. How have I never partaken in Yeti Fest which is happening in Northfield this weekend? Who doesn't love yeti?? And it looks like our pals from Keepsake Cidery and Loon Liquors are all in on the furry fun.

>> If we're not going to be in the national limelight for Amy Klobuchar anymore, maybe Rachel Dratch can eat a Salted Nut Roll on SNL next week, we're not giving up fame that easy! Tin Whiskers should send her some of their Salted Nut Roll Cream Ale releasing today at the brewery. Pearson's will be there with treats (Nut Goodies?) and crowlers and pints will start flowing around 3pm.

>> Personal shout out to my WeSubber peeps: Betty & Earl's biscuits will be popping up in Long Lake at Birch's on Saturday. Yes! You don't have to haul booty to Roseville for those becoming-legendary flaky homemade biscuits. Look for some special collaboration biscuit flavors, but don't you eat all the six-packs before I can get there by 11:30!

>> And the poke goes on. Waldmann Brewery is hosting a Bierstacheln (beer sticking!) which is the hot poker poking of the bock beers. These guys are releasing and poking a Dopple Stikke on Saturday, and they'll have salt-glazed steins to commemorate.

>> Meat Madness is happening at Fulton Brewing on Sunday, just to support your new grilling habit. Peterson Craft Meats cuts will be drawn every half hour starting at 2pm, and if you win, you get points for the Fulton bracket. And meat.

>> You definitely want to back the kids behind the Aquavit Hunger Force. Join these very special superheroes at Meteor on Sunday to support Harvest Pack, which helps feed hungry kids. Check out special Aquavit flights and cocktails, plus a Hunger Force punch which will deliver 100% of proceeds to charity.

>> Sunday is International Women's Day and if you haven't finished being sad about Liz Warren, you will probably find some kindred spirits at Dangerous Man. They'll be releasing a blood orange hazy IPA called Red Moon Rising, which was created by the women of the brewery. Grab a limited edition t-shirt and know that $1 off every pour will be donated to the Annex Teen Clinic.

>> Or spend International Women's Day watching the greatest collective of women ever, the USWNT soccer players. They take on Spain this Sunday and you can watch at Crooked Pint.

>> But honestly, no one does Women's History Month like Milkjam Creamery. They've done it again, renamed their entire flavor menu for strong international women of influence. Yes, you can get a scoop of either tongue-flicker Shakira or a scoop of local pastry icon Diane Moua. I'll be over here with my Megan Rapinoe topped with a little Greta Gerwig. All month you cool kitties, all month.

>> If you missed out on the SOLD OUT James Beard dinner coming up at The Lynhall, I have solace for you. This Sunday you can get a taste of what's up when participant Muddy Tiger Indian Street Food pops up at Cave Vin. Celebrate HOLI with this vegetarian fare that has people talking.

>> It's not really science, but it's a feeling: you know what's going to get you through all the ick? Shabu Shabu. You can learn the wise ways of the Japanese hot pot stew at Good Acre on Tuesday. Learning to master this one-pot meal is worth the $65.

