Loud and Proud

It's Pride weekend, and that means that rainbows rule! It feels like the food world has been gearing up all year, what with all the unicorn drinks and eats we've been flashed. Get down to Loring Park and feel the love, or celebrate your own stuff with a new key lime beer in St. Paul, a fresh donut truck on the prowl, or a strategy session to plot your new fair foods spectacular.

OPENS

>> Barrel Theory Brewery is now open in Lowertown. A few Surly alums have whipped an old limestone crusted building into brewing shape and are now pulling taps of some tasty beers. I tried the fruited Berliner Weiss called Key Sublime, and like a key lime pie, it was. Nearly attached to Dark Horse Eatery, they'll open Th-Su for starters, and two hours before Saints games.

>> Had you heard that SSSDude-Nutz has closed the donut shop for the summer in Dinkytown? Were you worried? Don't be, the gnarly donut dudes have launched a chalk board food truck. Check out their signature square donuts parked on the edge of The Commons park nearly every day and some breweries at night. If you haven't had a Ferrari Fatboy, you haven't lived.

CLOSES

>> Pig & Fiddle at 50th and France has closed. Though there was a posted sign about "remodeling" a source close to the ownership, who still have Muddy Pig in St. Paul, confirmed that it is closed.

>> The second outpost of Hans Bakery, which opened in Orono not too long ago, will close as of June 30. The original Anoka and a newish Blaine shop remain open.

COMING SOON

>> We have a date for Don Saunders' revamp of the former La Belle Vie Space. If all goes right, The 510 Lounge will be open on Jun. 29.

NEWS

>> Hey kiddos, did you see all the New State Fair Foods coming in August? There wasn't nearly enough cream cheese on this year's list, IMHO. Hoping 2018: the cream cheese onslaught.

>> The Keg & Case Market on West Seventh is gearing up! It's not too late for you to launch your dream biz from one of their market stalls. There will be an online application process that will allow you to apply for space, from 100 sq.ft upwards! You could be in there every day with Sweet Science Ice Cream, Clutch Brewing Co., Five Watt Coffee, and Revival's big hearthy place TBD. Of note, Hola Arepa is no longer in the project, so maybe there's room for your puffy tacos after all.

AGENDA

>> In the name of love, once more in the name of love! It's Pride weekend which means rainbow donuts for everyone! Beer Dabbler at Pride is sold out, but there's plenty of fun stuff happening all over the park. You can't go wrong with the Lurcat Love Luau, the dance shenanigans that will be happening at 4 Bells, or the Bitch'n Brunch party at Seven. Take a frosé break on the newly minted Esker Grove patio if you need some chill, and if you're looking for some family-friendly down time, Lakes & Legend's Family Pride Lounge has free cookies and hula hoops.

>> Happy Fifth Birthday Badger Hill Brewing! You all growed up now. Bring on the music, food trucks, and beer!

>> If you're thinking about finding someone to grill for you, make it Clancey's Meats, huh?

>> Here's a worthy road trip: when's the last time you've been to an artisan creamery? On Saturday, Red Head Creamery is having an open house at their place in Brooten. Go for the live music, the family farming experience, and the pan-fried cheese curds. Don't leave without a Little Lucy if you know what's what.

>> Uptown Food Truck Festival is happening on Sunday at Lake & Hennepin. Over 60 trucks will be there selling their wares, which means just be patient in line, K? Here, let me save you some time with this little tip: Flagsmash is my new favorite and worth a bit of standing for that megadilla.

>> B24 ..... B24 ..... How about a little BINGO? Lake Monster Brewing will be calling balls on Sunday in the name of supporting Loaves & Fishes and feeding the hungry in our community. So grab Aunt Tooties bingo marker and get ready to win, cards are just $1 a piece or 24 for $20. And there's a meat raffle, so meat or money, you're sure to go home richer.

>> Uh, it's high time we celebrated the 2017 Hot Dog Vendor of the Year: Natedogs!! He won the national vote (both the popular AND electoral college!) and now there's a party. Get over to the freshly opened Barrel Theory taproom (see above) on Tu. 6/27 to help celebrate the dapper dog man, who will be donating all proceeds from dogs bought to Feed My Starving Children ... because that's who he is.

>> Let's all go check out the sparkly Monello patio next Fri 6/30 with some rosé flights, shall we? It will be like a little happy hour trip to France, Italy, and Oregon, but with valet.

>> Have you really not purchased your tickets to the Travail Lakeside Party on Sat. 07/01? It's only the best most looped up summer bash of the year!?! There will be watermelon dipped in nitro, BBQ by Kale (WAY better than barbecued kale), special drinks like a Dangerous Man collaboration Raspberry Tart Brew and some manner of Norseman Distilling punch tomfoolery. Plus live music inflatable mini-golf and good times.