× Expand Cheeseburger wrapped with a bow

See what I did there? This is the last FEED of the year, and your last chance to scramble for Santa. If you have next week off, we will be day-drinking along with you. Watch for a little round-up of NYE festivities to pop into your inbox so that you might ring in something more savory than 2017. Now go, get in one more holiday market, grab your feast fixings from the Food Bldg, see a movie and twirl some spaghet—we'll see you on the other side.

OPENS

>> Red Sauce Rebellion opens today officially in the former Victor's on Water spot in Excelsior. It's a great corner, and designer Cynthia O'Conner has warmed the space up with lots of wood and wallpaper. The menu is tracking Italian, but it's got a homey and more approachable feel from chef/owner Eli Wollenzien (who owns Coalition down the street).

NEWS

>> In a Facebook post, chef Stewart Woodman revealed that he will be leaving Lela restaurant in Bloomington at the end of the year. He mentioned that he's moving on to an exciting new project (details to come) and that in the meantime, he'll be finishing his second cookbook.

>> Chef Ryan Lund is out at ninetwentyfive, the restaurant in Wayzata'a Hotel Landing. The former Lucia's veteran and his family are relocating to North Carolina.

>> Also, Heggie's is answering to shade thrown by Papa John's, and they are TOO SCARED to show up.

AGENDA

>> Laden that table with something better than figgy pudding, by shopping the Food Bldg in NE this weekend. Today and tomorrow they are doing a Last Call: Holiday Market in which you may score baguettes, brioche, and stollen from Baker's Field and pancetta, garlic sausage, and Ruby sausage from Red Table Meat Co. ... trust me that these are the gems you want on hand when guests drop in. Bonus: this market has beer, free gift wrapping, movies, music, acupuncture and more. Does Target do that?

>> The Hewing Hotel's rooftop bar will, for the next two Fridays–tonight and 12/29–be open to the public and serving a flurry of Bittercube holiday cocktails. From 6-8pm, the skyline can be yours for the gazing. Yukon Cornelius is rumored to be tending bar.

>> Urbana Craeft Kitchen in Bloomington, attached to the Hyatt at MOA, is launching its own ice bar tonight. Fulton will be present, along with crafted cocktails, and warm bevvies. Post up at the sculpted ice bar or hang at one of the fire pits for a night when Sorels are your fanciest footwear.

>> One more for the score, on Saturday you can pop by Alma's Holiday Bakery & Makers Market for fun. There will be pastries and fruitcakes, bath products and wares, all for the buying. I say grab a carrot juice mimosa and stroll.

>> Because all the other Eves are taken by family and expectation, loosen up with the pals for a little Psycho Suzi's Christmas Eve Eve Party on Saturday. Ugly sweaters encouraged but not required, lots of danceable music, and none of your family.

>> You'll need some laughs by Wed. 12/27, so park it at Wild Mind Ales Comedy Night. It's FREE, yo. Every other Wednesday the South Minneapolis brewery fills to the rafters with laughter from live comedians who are important, almost significant, or nearly famously funny.

>> And before you party big time for NYE, why not seek some time in the woods. With s'mores. S'more Nature Fun happens on Sat. 12/30, and let's you take a hike or snowshoe trek down to the pond with a naturalist before finishing up with s'mores. That is called cleansing for a new year, folks.

Merry Christmas! Here's wishing you as much happiness as Mrs. Cratchit's pudding! "Oh, a wonderful pudding! Bob Cratchit said, and calmly too, that he regarded it as the greatest success achieved by Mrs Cratchit since their marriage."