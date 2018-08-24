× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Food at the Blue Barn at the Minnesota State Fair 2018

It's on. The Great Minnesota Get Together is the main attraction for some 200K fellow members of your MN tribe. Twelve days of corndogs and seed art, giant pumpkins and Mini-Donut beer is totally doable, and we'll help you get there. But because we know that life continues to happen outside of Dan Patch Park, we'll let you know that while Nicollet has lost some of its spice, chanterelle pizza brunches sally forth, and Los Angeles-grade cocktails will soon be enjoyed in a local basement bar.

CLOSES

>> Bonicelli Kitchen in Northeast has closed it's door. Laura Bonicelli posted a note saying: "We loved cooking for you, enjoyed great reviews and many wonderful experiences - but the business is not accomplishing what we set out to do financially or creatively. So after much thought and consideration, we have decided to set our sights on new goals and are closing Bonicelli Kitchen. We want to stay in touch and will keep our social media channels active to let you know what is next."

>> Salsa a la Salsa on Nicollet has closed after 15 years. I think we knew this was coming when Market BBQ had to relocate. The good news: Salsa's location in the Midtown Global Market remains open.

COMING SOON

>> Good news for Wayzata, they're getting a new joint to replace the now closed District Kitchen. The Dough Room will open this fall, by the hands of Alex Dayton. He's all about fresh pasta and using the pizza oven to crank out delicious pies made with organic flours and great ingredients.

NEWS

>> Jorge Guzman has left the building. The James Beard nominated chef who put Surly's kitchen on the map with Brewer's Table, and then helped close it, is jumping the border. Guzman has been hired by LaCrosse Distilling as their Executive Chef. Can't wait to see what he pulls off there.

AGENDA

>> If you are headed to the MN State Fair today or tomorrow, make sure to tap into Dara's Top Five Best New Foods and then slice through the Get-It-Skip-It-Your-Call guide which drills down on ALL the new eats and drinks available to you. Also, are you checking out the #statefairdaily post? It's fun, for everyone.

>> If your Fair trip is scheduled for later in the week, maybe you want to head to Smack Shack and dig in on their viewing party. There's a new episode of Guy Fieri's Triple D in which the Shack is featured, go watch tonight. You should also know that on Saturday, they are doing Shack on a Stick by serving up Fair food dishes that don't require an entrance ticket or stroller dodging.

>> I am nowhere near being done with tomatoes. I would make a dress out of them, if I could. Anyhoo, maybe I should just head to the Linden Hills Farmers Market on Sunday for the Taste This Tomato: Annual Heirloom Tomato Tasting. I actually bought some toms there last weekend and those farmers are like tomato savants.

>> Are you here for wings? What about unlimited wings? What about unlimited wings that benefit a really great cause like My Very Own Bed? Please report to Bunny's in NE on Thurs., Aug. 30 for all the hotness.

>> For two nights, the very storied cocktail empire known as Death & Co will be taking over our own Constantine bar. Next weekend you'll be able to hang out with the national liquorati and probably most of our own bar wizards, while sipping on some edge cutting cocktails. No rezzies needed, but plan to arrive early and stay late.

>> Sunday, Sept. 2 is when you want to report to Two Pony's Shire + Chanterelle Pizza Brunch, of course. Think of it as your end-of-summer gift to yourself, where you lounge on a farm and eat all-you-can-eat freshly baked wood oven pizzas topped with freshly picked chanterelle mushrooms and such. Also: shire refers to the horses and wagon rides, please refrain from any Frodo cos-play.

