Lent + Leap

× Expand Shutterstock Fish and Chips

You couldn't be more torn this weekend. It's the beginning of Lent, which many people use as a reason to give up a bad habit (may I suggest giving up road rage or silent-judgey stares instead of just sugar again this year). But it's also Leap Day, which many treat as a bonus life day, a unicorn day that should not be wasted as it only shows up every four years. I think this may be a chance to achieve some balance: go meatless and eat fried fish on Friday, then head to a legendary burger joint that's upping the ante on Saturday, and bring it all around with eating well by wasting less on Sunday. Full circle, people.

OPENS

>> North Loop has its first distillery with the opening of Stilheart Distillery and Cocktail Lounge. Officially open on Wednesday, the two level bar is a collab between Lawless Distilling and Bittercube, and it is damn sexy.

>> Tori Ramen is back in St. Paul, but this time like Cher, they're going as: Tori. After refurbishing the old diner car on West 7th that was lastly a Chris & Rob's CTA, the Tori team has launched an expanded menu of creative dishes that go way beyond just ramen. Plus, full bar and new cocktail program.

>> Naughty Greek has opened their third location, this time in Mpls skyways. This quick-serve falafel and gyro shop is streamlined with a build-your-own lunch menu. Will it be falafel in a bowl? Pork in a pita? Fry dip in a tzatziki to get you through your yearly review?

>> Opening in Lake Elmo, Bub's Aussie Gourmet Pies is ready to bring fat little handheld savory pies (stuffed with chicken, leek, and potatoes or maybe spicy butter chicken?) to the EastSubs. Pop in on Saturday from 2-5pm for a sneak peek, and if you're one of the first 50, you get a free mini-pie with a $10 purchase. Open full hours on Monday.

>> Starting Monday, The Lexington will be open for lunch M-F. Bring the power suits on.

CLOSES

>> Flagsmash, my favorite house of megadilla, has announced that they will be leaving Graze Food Hall after Saturday and closing their counter at La Dona Cerveceria. Don't count them out, they're on the hunt for a new location to come back stronger.

COMING SOON

>> As if we weren't already itching for ice cream season, we just heard that Seward Soft Serve is planning to open this season on East Franklin.

>> Hamburguesas El Gordo is heading back to St. Paul to open their third location. They'll open in the former Tori Ramen spot behind J. Selby's, so: full circle again!

NEWS

>> RIP Dodie Green who, along with sister Peggy Teed, grew the St. Paul Bagelry into one of our best bagel shops. She will be missed.

>> The James Beard Awards long list is out! Lots of good chucks-on-the-shoulder for our local crews.

AGENDA

>> FRIDAY FISH FRY: Each Friday during Lent I'll highlight a different Fish Fry or meatless dinner to hit. For this week's hot spot ... let's start with a classic: Varenyky Fish Fry Fridays at the Ukrainian American Community Center in NE. Pierogies, fried fish, fries, coleslaw, meatless spaghetti for the kids, all for $12/adults, $6/kids under 12, and FREE for the 3 and under set. Plus: beer and wine at this one.

>> Leaping? Jester Concepts is embracing the unicorness of the day and letting the magic wash over their restaurants. Monello will become a pizza joint, selling cacio pepe and salami pies along side Electric Lemonades. Borough is going for a Chinese Take Out vibe with eggrolls, pork fried rice, even sesame chicken (you can also eat it in), and Parlour St. Paul is going to up the ante on their already pretty great burger game: check in for a special Mac, a BBQ burger, and an Elvis burger with PB and bananas.

>> Wine Leaping in Waconia is a thing on Saturday. The three vineyards in Waconia (Schram, Parley Lake, and Sovereign Estate) invite you out for a little crawl or leap as it were, between the three. They'll each have their own deals, and plenty of grape juice on hand. Look for 29 deals at all three, whether that’s $29 package deals, or 29% off deals.

>> Fire & Ice Leap Day fun at BauHaus Brew Labs means maybe we can give old hag winter just one more kick in the pants. Play outside with outdoor saunas, smoked meats from Revival, smores making, bock poking, and play indoors with beer.

>> Hosted by the Brewery Running Series, the Leap Beer Snow Dash is just the quickest of jaunts really, and then there's beer. This quick dash between The Lab taproom and Dual Citizen Brewery is under ½ mile which means that you can dash as dash can, maybe even spend this bonus day dashingly dashing. Sorry. But just a dash.

>> Don't forget to celebrate Leaplings and their birthdays, like this Eastlake Brewing party for Larry/Terry/Jerry/Garry Gergich! If you watched Parks and Rec you know who that is.

>> Since it's basically like a bonus day of vacation, why wouldn't Omni Brewing in Maple Grove throw a Leap Day Luau? Yes, release the Tropical Milkshake IPA, roast a whole hog with Minnesota Barbecue Co., wear the flowered and gaudy shirts of Hawaii. Of course you can limbo on a bonus unicorn day!

>> Your do-gooding on Sunday should include the Too Good to Waste event at Tattersall Distilling. Six local chefs will be cooking with upcycled rye and corn that was used in Tattersall's distilling process. I'm betting with Steven Brown and Ann Ahmed crafting bites, that you'll be tasting more than mush cakes, so fear not. You get to pick the winner and champion less waste, which is a big push for the distillery going forward.

>> Cripes, you goin to the potluck? On Sunday, head over to Rosedale for Minnesota's Largest Potluck, but with chefs (which kinda changes the game, right?). Eleven local chefs will come with pyrex in tow to bring a dish to share from their cultural heritage. Justin Sutherland will serve Japanese fried chicken and steamed buns, Tammy Wong is bringing Szechuan pork and shrimp wontons, Raghavan Iyer will sample smoky yellow split pea stew. It might ruin you for other potlucks, but ya gotta live dangerously.

>> Remember that time that I put a killer breakfast burrito in the Best Breakfast issue but you couldn't get it until Farmers Market season, and you guys got all mad at me? Well, Quince Mpls Mkt is here to save my bacon. It's their breakfast burrito I crave all winter, and they have decided to pop-up this Sunday at the Farmers Market Annex in Minneapolis to cook you crazies some tasty fat foil torpedos. God bless them, 9am to 1pm, follow the smoke and smellz.