We love our Autumnal Activities. Besides leaf peepin', there is sneak-n-scare-seekin' where we choose to wander haunted malls and watch blood bath cinema. We also indulge in a bit of apple-apoplectics when we have to pay to get into an orchard before overpaying for a bag of actual apples, which we will willingly do again next year. And don't forget the gourdathon, which means you'll place vegetables in a kicky and welcoming manner around your house, and when they rot, you'll buy more. Of course our seasonal good times also include checking out a new wine bar, celebrating a favorite pizza joint, and finding fresh barbecue amidst all the pumpkin-posing.

OPENS

>> After a brief hiatus, Cook St. Paul is open again. Evil Eddie Wu has changed up the definition of his Payne Ave joint, which has mainly been a breakfast and lunch spot with a mix of American and Korean standards, plus the occasional evening pop up. He has relaunched the space as a counter-service operation for lunch and dinner, Th-M from 11am-7pm. Gone are pancakes, replaced with a Nuoc Cham fried chicken sandwich, spicy Korean burger, bi bim bap, while yes, glories of all glories: the Mac n Chi remains.

>> There's a new wine bar in Uptown, because you know wine bars are so hot right now. The Tasting Room is now open in that new building that went up in the old Lucia's parking lot (god forbid some of you haven't lived here long enough you'd think I'd give you an address but no). In this cozy spot, with fireplace inside and fire pit with blankets outside, there's a tightly curated list of glass pours and bottles from small and hard-to-find-locally producers. Besides wine, there's a small menu of charcuterie, cheeses, and toasts to keep you in check, dahling.

>> Bonchon continues their local domination of Korean fried chicken eaters, opening the latest shop this weekend in Dinkytown, in the former Vescio's spot.

CLOSES

>> Libertine in Uptown has bitten the dust. It tried, really it did.

>> Elephant Bar in Lowertown has shuttered very shortly after opening. Though it claims to be closed temporarily, we hear that chef Lucas Almendinger is no longer a part of the project.

>> New Bohemia seems to be collapsing? It looks like the Uptown location has also closed, after the original NE spot. But guess who's coming to the space? Famous Dave's is apparently BACK in Uptown, baby. Or ... he will be. And by he, I mean the company, not Dave himself. He's long gone, sheesh. Move on why don't you.

COMING SOON

>> Oh you lucky cake eaters. West Seventh's little fundido shop of wonders, Pajarito is coming to Edina. Taking over the shuttered Moderna Kouzina space, which was also once Mozza Mia but originally Tejas (blue corn chip resurrection!), they'll do a light re-decorate and try to be open by the holidays.

>> Tori Ramen is living up their promise to not leave St. Paul. The chicken-broth ramen shop announced that it would be taking over the just-closed Chicago Taste Authority spot on West Seventh. Bigger spot, more seats, better kitchen: jump on the Tori train! Hoping to open by the end of the year.

>> The best people to handle a dead Applebees (not your typical high school hall of fame category, but still fetch), are at it again. Chanhassen's about to get the Tequila Butcher in their old Applebee, courtesy of the folks behind Whiskey Inferno, The Bourbon Butcher, and Volstead House in Eagan. Those in the know, know what that means: Miss Ralena Young, one of the best booze curators in the biz, is pulling together a mezcal and tequila list that will likely bruise.

NEWS

>> It's been a rough year for local award-winning chef Raghavan Iyer as he's battled stage 4 colorectal cancer. But's he not down, he's not out, and he's ready for a new mission.

>> Tariffs on all the good stuff in life got me feeling like we should get out and support our local, small business cheese/wine shops, which will likely be hit the hardest: Start with Surdyk's and France 44, where they can help you learn the beauty of the better, non-Euro whisky anyway.

AGENDA

>> OKTOBERFESTING is wrapping, but we save the best for last. The Twin Cities Oktoberfest is going down this weekend on the Fairgrounds. The decade old celebration brings thousands together in short pants. Don't forget it's still going strong at Black Forest Inn. The last couple of big dogs lead us out next weekend.

>> Get posing with some 1,000lb pumpkins at Gale Woods Celebrate the Harvest party on Saturday. So. Many. Great Pumpkin. Jokes. But also sheep shearing, llama walking, border collie trials, cooking demos and a fully stocked farm market for you to shop.

>> It's the 2nd Annual Festival of Corn at Centro on Saturday, and who doesn't like corn? Hello: elote, tamales, blue corn margs, maize is magic! Live bands lead up to the local Afro-Latin band Malamanya performing at 6pm, and that's a must.

>> Hitting the double digits is BIG for local craft brewers, so celebrating the big 10th Anniversary of Fulton Beer this Saturday is worth a few hoists of the stein. Limited edition beers, live bands all day, some throwback surprises and big fun will all be had on the site of Minneapolis' first taproom. HBD kids.

>> Flavors of the Falls is going down this weekend in Cannon Falls, which is a nice little road trip. Besides the fact that you can say hi to Jd Fratzke at his new spot, Falls Landing, you can pop in for free lunch at Ferndale Market and scope your Thanksgiving bird, check out Tilion Brewery for craft beer and live music, and taste grapes at Cannon River Winery. Maybe there will even be leafs to peep.

>> It's the 40th Annual Cranberry Fest in Eagle River, WI this weekend. Again: this is a bucket list item kids, berry bogs and their bouncy harvest are something to behold. I know you eat cranberry brats and baked goods on the reg, but you gotta check out the Native American traditions of using the berries to dye textiles and learn about their medicinal, magical properties. It's a five hour drive, full of leafs to peep, so plan to stay overnight.

>> Maybe don't go see Joker before this, or do. Red Wagon Pizza is celebrating their 5th birthday with a circus party on Sunday! Live art form Lizardman and DJ Truckstache will keep the tone lively, while unicycles circle, faces get painted, cheese pulls from hot slices, classy bevvies are poured and consumed in the parking lot. Zero scary evil clowns, probably.

>> It's been going on since the 1930's, so maybe pay it some due. The North St. Paul Fire Department's Annual Booya is on Sunday. The community soup starts cooking on Saturday and isn't ready until 11am on Sunday, but you better be there with your $4 for a bowl, because it never doesn't sell out.

>> Do you have your cider and cheese pairing tech all in line? Are you sure, though? Maybe brush up on Tuesday with Sociable Cider and Caves of Faribault?

>> Tickets are on sale for Meritage's 9th Annual Oysterfest, going down in the streets on Sun., Oct. 13. It's the Last Best Festival of the Year and if you don't come hang out for the celebrity shuck off, well, you can shuck off. This year renowned oyster expert Rowan Jacobsen will be on hand to talk all things bivalve and mollusk, get tickets soon, the VIP are already sold out!