Lawnmower Days

You don't have to be walking behind one, you just have to hear the whirrrring somewhere in the neighborhood and catch that sweet waft of fresh-cut grass riding a breeze that's also tinged with the hint of charcoal and meats. Summer is here chums. And as a tribe of Wintermen, we know the rules: 1) Get out. That's really it. Get out and mow, drive to a new bakery on the river, listen to live music on a supperclub's lakeside stage, and sip cider amongst your friends who have until now been locked inside parkas.

OPENS

>> United Noodles is now open in Woodbury! The small format shop is all about bringing your favorite Asian grocery items to you in a compact and fast way. Hoping for you E-Subbers that the Sun Noodle ramen packs are in the coolers as we speak.

>> The cutest bakery in Stillwater is the now open Mon Petit Cheri, where it's beignets all day. Transplanting from the Seward neighborhood, this version feels already rooted on Main Street with exposed brick walls, vintage hard wood flooring, and a nifty counter where I want to eat some breakfast sandwich action, please.

>> Up North, The Strand Waterfront Dining & Wine Bar is the refreshed restaurant at Lutsen Resort. The gorgeous wood beams remain, among newly modern touches and the deepest wine list on the North Shore.

COMING SOON

>> Get ready to be jealous of Grand Ave., not for obvious party-bounce-back, but for the coming Bap and Chicken. John Gleason is bringing his bibimbap and Korean fried chicken shop to the former Grand Shanghai spot later this summer. Check them out during Grand Old Day for a sneak peek!

>> Also on Grand, the former D'amico & Sons will soon become a Crisp & Green.

>> There is another chapter for the just/us crew which had to leave their spot near the Children's Museum in downtown St. Paul. They have announced that they've secured to old Golden's Deli space near the Lowertown farmers market and will rise again! Stay tuned.

AGENDA

>> Minnesota Cider Week kicks off tonight at Sea Salt Eatery! Try some taps of the best apple juice this side of the falls, and then gear up for a week of tap takeovers, cider trivia, Spanish cider pouring demos, art shows and more. It all swirls toward the big festival next Saturday where you can sample from 100+ local, national, and global ciders.

>> Have you been up to Crooner's Supperclub near Fridley? The live music venue has built a stage on the shores of Lake Moore and have planned a whole summer series of Concerts Under the Stars. You can not go wrong by dipping into this Saturday's Cafezz show. For a silly $15, you get all the Puerto Rican Latin jazz fusion, next to summer drinks and a grill kicking out locally sourced picnic fare. Next up, Joyann Parker's tribute to Patsy Cline on Monday, then Erin Schwab sings Bette Midler on Tuesday.

>> Tattersall is lighting the rocket on their drink of summer this Sunday with the official launch party of the Bootlegger. $5 minty drinks all day, yard games, snacks from Peeps Hotbox, and all the right patio vibes.

>> Open Streets Mpls. kicks off their summer series on Sunday on Lyndale, stretching from 22nd St. to 54th. Keep an eye out for the World Street Kitchen block party, First Wrestling at UpDown, Log rolling at LynLake Brewery, and the Rosé Garden at The Lynhall.

>> Never underestimate the power of the party people who want to drink on Sundays. Because of a few strong voices that brought heavy snark to play with Grand Old Day (Anyway) the powers that be were forced to listen, and bring back summer's first longest biggest party, Grand Old Day is on for this Sunday. Let's get this buttoned up for next year, hmmm?

>> Though, if you are not a crowds and block party type of human, maybe New Brighton's Rhubarb Fest is more your speed on Sunday?

>> Kind of can't believe there are still tickets for the Popol Vuh - Popol Vuh dinner on Monday night. The $128 multi-course dinner at the Northeast eatery will focus on an award winning translation of the Mayan epic book of life, the Popol Vuh, while chef Jose Alarcon matches the reading in dishes.

>> Outdoor movies in the summer are part of our birthright. Praise Surly for doing their part in keeping the flame alive. Monday marks the beginning of Surly Cinema in the beer garden, with Willy Wonka and his oompa loompas. There will even be special Surly Bars for the first 100 people, some might have a Golden Ticket for free beer, merch, even free tickets to one of the Field Festival concerts this summer. Stay tuned for Gremlins, Jurassic Park, Jaws, even The Dude coming up.

>> If you are the orchestrator of the summer gatherings, and could use a bit of inspiration, check out these two events during our Home & Design Week. Get over to The Lynhall on Tuesday for a little pro advice on Summer Entertaining, for just $10! Or maybe just start with setting things right to maximize the short season with Home Organization for Summer on Thursday.

>> Women Who Really Cook, a long-standing food industry organization founded by Sue Zelickson, is hosting a local food pop-up on Wednesday on Grand. This org has helped launch many local careers (ahem) so hear me when I say stop by for locally crafted nut mixes, sweets, cookies, granola, gadgets, and you could be helping fuel the next generation of foodists.

>> You want to grab tickets to the #PrinceBornDayPopUp next Friday. Chef Lachelle Cunningham will be cooking this four course dinner party party at The Bird on Loring Park: lentil taquitos, pulled purple cauliflower, purple collins to sip! Today's the last day to get the discounted $49 price before it rises to $59. Mina Moore will be singing at both seatings and the dance party starts at 9:30pm.