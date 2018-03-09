× Expand Woman making a taco.

Yesterday was International Women's Day, we're just getting into Women's History Month, and a study just named Minnesota as the best state in the country for women to live. There's a lot of lady love up in here. So let's take it to the table and drink at female-owned breweries, eat at kitchens where women run the show, and buy magazines where women run the food department :) Then, with lady pants firmly cinched, get ready for new brewsy pizza, snack on some venison sausage, and celebrate the tapping of trees with pancakes.

CLOSES

>> 112 Eatery has closed! But only for remodeling, sorry for the chest pains. Becker-St. Pierre and crew are expanding the kitchen and giving the place a loving zshoosh (as I am wont to say). They'll be adding more menu items with more space, so get your forks ready for when they reopen later this month.

COMING SOON

>> In a brilliant branding move, Surly Brewing has announced the new name and launch date of the pizza concept taking over the former Brewer's Table spot. Surly Pizza Upstairs will open on March 30. Personal kudos to the team behind the name: No umlauts, no nordic deity references, no lowercase bs, no silent q, no comma, and a happy lack of the word provisions. Well. Done. You.

>> There's a new delivery-only restaurant coming to town. ClusterTruck debuts in Minneapolis in May. Unlike delivery services such as BiteSquad or Grub Hub, they'll cook their own food, then bring the food to you curbside, all in about 20 minutes.

>> Chef Andrew Kraft has taken over the former Craftsman Restaurant in Longfellow and will launch The Bungalow Club there early next month. He and his partners are planning a neighborhood restaurant with a focus on fresh pasta and dishes that are "comfortably adventurous." There will be a light renovation of the place, the bar is being built out, and hopefully they can return that place to a bit of its former glory. The neighborhood is watching, Mr. Kraft.

NEWS

>> Market BBQ is leaving its downtown location for a spot in Northeast Mpls. later this year. The family-owned BBQ is one of the first in MN to pit smoke their 'cue and that smoking beast is apparently grandfathered into local bylaws. Perks of being a 72 year old shop, eh? Head over to the spot for a bit of nostalgia before it's gone, though you'll see the food truck out and about again this summer. No word on the exact location or open date of the new spot. (WeSubbers: Remember when they had a location out in Wayzata and it made the 394 smell delicious? Pretty sure my 10th birthday party was there. Bygones.)

>> Have you voted in the Best Restaurants Readers' Poll? You only have until the 16th the get your favorite place a shiny shiny medal!!!

AGENDA

>> Fish Fry Friday: Holy Family Maronite Church has always been one of my top picks, because of that Lebanese garlic sauce! Also fried cabbage, green beans in red sauce, and lots of good vibes.

>> You don't have to be able to pronounce choucroute garni to be able to eat it. Get over to Lowry Hill Meats tonight so that Jon Wipfli can whip you up a plate with venison sausage, smoked pork belly, pork chops, plus sauerkraut, beef fat potatoes, and house donuts for dessert. Order in and grab a chair, or get it all to go!

>> Sisyphus Brewing is getting all speakeasy on you tonight. You'll need the password to enter and then follow some simple rules. But they'll be shaking up some beer-tails and offering a secret menu of cocktail-styled drinks (made with beer and plenty of tonics, tinctures, and herbs), so that seems worth a little subterfuge, yes?

>> On Saturday, Dangerous Man Brewing is hosting a High-Five Bakery pop up. The father-son duo behind the oven uses the brewery's stout in the baking of their treats, and apparently they have a killer Butterscotch Bourbon Blondie to boot. Here's your kicker: they donate 10% of profits to The Courage Center.

>> Warm days and cold nights can mean only one thing: some guy in flip flops at the bar. And also, maple syrup season! Celebrate the tapping of the trees at the Maple Syrup Festival and Pancake Brunch on Saturday at Lowry Nature Center. Learn how to spot a sugar maple, tap your own tree, watch them cook it all down in the sugar shack, then get to the pancaking for which it's all meant. THEN, leave the kids in the back yard with their trees while you head to Excelsior Brewing on Wed. March 14, for the collaborative release of Lowry's Sugar Maple Ale. Proceeds from each pint sold will benefit the nature center and its educational programs.

>> Celebrate Pi(e) Day on Wed. 3.14! Go to Muddy Paws Cheesecake! Yes cheesecake can be a pie, or pi. Slices will be $3.14 and trips to the sauce bar will run you $.86 (rounding out at a nice $4), but the live music and coffee are complimentary. Or pop over to Tin Whiskers Brewery where Pi(e) Day means pie beers. Try the pecan pie-infused Lecky Scottish Ale or the Schottky Pumpkin Ale with a side of pie-themed Trivia Mafia.