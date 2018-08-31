× Expand Lemonade in front of a hammock

And relax more. Summer's unofficial close is meant to give you one more breather before the school year, the fundraising year, the election year starts to nip at your nerves. So take the long weekend and chill, even if that means joining some 200K of your fellow tribe at the Fair, or road tripping over the border in the name of new booze, or even just grabbing some fancy coffee on Friday before you jet on your last half-day. Treat yo self.

OPENS

>> La Crosse Distilling Co. is officially open today in the Driftless region of Wisconsin (that's good water down there). The geothermal powered tasting room and distillery is the first in La Crosse, and they are pouring Fieldnotes gin and High Rye white whiskey, as well as local guest taps of beer (because: WI). With our own Jorge Guzman at the helm of the kitchen offering his Yucatan POV on tacos and carne asada, it marks the latest notch in a belt of reasons to head to La Crosse (Lovechild, the Charmant Hotel, Pearl Street Brewery, to name some of the others). Road trip?

>> Downtowners with itchy Intsy fingers are super psyched to see Grey Fox Coffee open in the newly stylized TCF tower lobby. From the kids at Copper Hen on Eat Street, this stylish coffee and wine spot hopes to bring the pretty and the tasty. There are smoothie bowls in bright hues, pink lattes, black ice cream drinks, plus wine and nosh boards for the HH set.

>> Edina's first craft brewery, Wooden Hill Brewing, has added a kitchen and hired chef Jordan Roots, who was a contestant on Season 4 of Master Chef. To compliment their beers, and feed those hungry drinkers, they are now serving roasted sandwiches, cheffy hot dogs, flatbreads, and fancy fries. No cake, apparently. :)

>> Keepsake Cider & Toastie Farm is now open! The Dundas cidery is now serving cider by the glass and bottle, along with a menu of grilled cheese sandwiches. The newly polished tasting room will be open every Saturday and Sunday from noon-8pm until winter, serving locally sourced snacks (that's Shepherd's Way cheese on some of those toasties) and offering tours, games, hikes, and house-made pop and kombucha. All the fall vibes.

CLOSES

>> The anthems have been sung and the disco balls have stopped spinning at Jetset Bar in North Loop. The city's coolest gay bar has closed, but is in talks to relocate to another building.

COMING SOON

>> The Eliot Park Hotel is almost ready to open, and when it does, Tavola will be the Italian restaurant making a bid for the heart of East Town. Chef Aaron Uban will man the stoves, which includes a large pizza oven. Opening date is Sept. 20.

>> Fhima's re-do of The Forum is due to open on Sept. 28, with co-Frenchie Patrick Atanalian (formerly of Sanctuary) working the lead in the kitchen while Fhima shmoozes like he does so well. Shawn Jones has also been added as bar manager, so belly up.

NEWS

>> Do you need to give a little Hell to your co-workers? Hell's Kitchen is now delivering! Before you know it, you'll see some sassy art carts whizzing through the skyways delivering all sorts of lunchy bits such as sandwiches and grilled panini, wraps, salads, and platters!

>> You heard that Dessa is launching her own bottle of whiskey? Titled Time & Distance, and slated to release on Sept. 18 in conjunction with her book My Own Devices, the whiskey is being produced by Rock Filter Distillery, which is a wonderful place I recently visited.

AGENDA

>> You only have four more days of the State Fair left!!! Day 9 is looking fine. #statefairdaily

>> Your Friday happy hour might as well start off at Chateaux St. Croix Winery in St. Croix Falls, WI. There will be wood-fired pizzas and two-for-one wines from 4-6:30pm.

>> To mark Saturday, Sept. 1 as National Bourbon Month, Eat Street Social is hosting a Toast the Trees event. Head over for whiskey drinkin', and for every Angel’s Envy drink or bottle picture shared with #ToastTheTrees during the month, a white oak tree will be planted in the Daniel Boone National Forest. More trees, more barrels, more whiskey.

>> Best In Show: A Drinking Game is something I want desperately to go to on Saturday night. Live actors live read the magical dog-show movie with cues for when you should drink.

>> Offering a fresh alternative to State Fair food, Veg-End/Vegan Weekend is happening on Sunday at the Linden Hills Farmers Market. Look for vegan food and beverages, plus a cooking demo from vegeliscious chef and author Robin Asbell. Everyone here will be just cleaner than me right now.

>> Labor Less: Lakes & Legends has all-day happy hour on Monday. Pryes Brewing is extending their hours and offering a Blueberry Infusion Flight. Surly will be at Sea Salt Eatery for their 2nd Annual Pig Roast. Actual Mark Stutrud, and not just cut-out Mark Stutrud, will be hanging at Summit's spot at the State Fair for happy hour.

>> You're probably going to want to sharpen up your knives all weekend in prep for the MasterChef casting call that's happening next Saturday, Sept. 8. They are looking for home cooks who have a personality and some panache. You have to handle hanging with Gordon Ramsey, but hey, fame and fortune ain't free.

Photo from shutterstock.com

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to the latest local food and dining buzz.