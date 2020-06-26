× Expand Shutterstock Cocktail on Dock

Well. We certainly haven't done June like we did June in 2020. Pandemics, protests, and patios pretty much sums it up, but man it's nice the weather cooperated, yah? As we lollygag into this last weekend of June, let's try to enjoy the little things like distanced lawn bowling, NY pizza in Plymouth, and bringing racial justice awareness to the suburbs. Because remember, July is on deck and there's a Saharan dust cloud stepping into the ring.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

+ Justin Sutherland thinks it's time to Wake Up The Burbs. He's bringing a food and clothing donation drive, free food and music, and peaceful celebration of George Floyd's life to his home town of Apple Valley. From 1-5pm on Saturday they'll hold disucssions and talks with guest speakers while bringing light to the issues of diversity in the suburbs.

Nice to be Out

>> Brit's Pub has resumed a lot of their summer programming, what with their expansive patio presence and lawn for days. Start with a nice spread out round of yoga today, move on to the outdoors version of the trivia Pub Quiz on Tuesday, and then come to grips with lawn bowling, which happens all week M-Fr, with open bowling. First come, first served, as leagues are on hold for 2020, which means ickle firsties who’ve never bowled before can finally get a leg in. Also coming: outdoor movies an other widely seated events.

Coming Soon

+ Petite León will be taking over the Blackbird spot in Kingfield some time this fall. The new resto will be a collab from returning chef Jorge Guzman and Ben Rients, who foudned Lyn65. They are going for a dimly lit neighborhood vibe with bold flavors that lean toward California, with a strong Mexican influence.

Takeout + Patio + Indoors Notes.

>> NEW to the meal kit scene, Aliment Pasta Co. is the brain child of Alex Dayton and Matt Kappra. Dayton, known for his fresh pasta skills at the short lived Dough Room, and Kappra with his private dining club 320 Northeast, have teamed up to feature a subscription-based fresh pasta kit. Sign up for just one month and get two boxes filled with 2-3 pasta shapes, sauces, focaccia, treats and surprises enough for six adult meal portions. All for $130. Pop up to the 3 month version for $325.

>> NEW, in Plymouth: a fresh place to grab a real slice of NY pizza. It's so real, that the slice shop known as ElMar's is using New York water to make the dough!

>> FRESH NEWS: La Michoacana Purepecha, perhaps the best popsicle and dorilocos shop in the metro, has opened up a new spot in St. Paul on E. 7th near Swede Hollow. Summer has arrived with those perfect paleta popsicles.

>> So. Butcher & The Boar is actually back! After staying closed since March, the bourbon and sausage mavens have re-opened for takeout, and promise to be open by July 7th for patio action in the beer garden, plus limited dining indoors.

>> Rustica in Edina Southdale will be ready and open as of Monday the 29th.

>> We have moved and flipped and whammied that other guide into the more shapely MSP Takeout, Patio, and Indoor Dining Guide. It is both our pain and pleasure to keep that beasty as updated and correct as possible with changes.

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

+ The Herkimer has ended its 20 year run as de facto Packer bar and OG LynLake brew pub.

+ Fuji-ya is also permanently closed after 50 years! This family brought sushi to MN and that is no small feat.

+ Dogwood Coffee will not re-open their cafe in the Uptown Mall formerly known as Calhoun Square.

+ Check out the list of closings that our pals at TCB mag compiled if you need to catch up.