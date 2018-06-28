× Expand 4th of July snowcone

It always sneaks up on you, that sneaky July. Like we'd just found our water wings in the garage and refreshed the propane tank on the grill, and BOOM there are fireworks in the sky. The pessimist will say that summer is already one third over, the optimist will say pour me a guava mezcal slushy, get me to a beer fest in the name of good deeds, and find me some cupcakes and corgis STAT! This summer is just getting goooood.

OPENS

>> Tacos, baby. Tacos. That's what's happening at Centro, the newly opened fast-casual eatery in Northeast. It's the first half of a remodeled warehouse, the second half will eventually hold a finer dining Popol Vuh. But for now, tacos, frijoles borrachos, pitchers of margaritas, and slushy guava mezcal goodness. Take a peek inside.

>> Union Depot Bar & Grill is finally open in the historic train depot in St. Paul. Since the closing of Christos, the depot has been without a full-service restaurant. Kaskaid stepped in, and after a few years worth of renovations, they've opened a casual American eatery in the same style as their Union Bar in Minneapolis. Menus are similar.

>> Looking to get out of Dodge? Head out to New London where Erin Lucas and Mateo Mackbee have opened Model Citizen. Part of the expansion of Goat Ridge Brewery, Model Citizen is a farm-to-table eatery that calls itself a teaching kitchen and hopes to use the power of food to combat social justice issues. Mackbee and Lucas were both chefs around the cities before lighting out for the small town life.

CLOSES

>> Awesome dive Grumpy's Downtown will be closing this fall, to make way for an apartment development. Read their announcement, it's great. Maybe go practice self-care with Hotdish Happy Hour on Tuesdays at Grumpy's NE.

>> FYI, The Rabbit Hole served their last meal last night. Closed for good. Thomas and Kat Kim have announced that they are moving back to Los Angeles, so we are much the poorer.

COMING SOON

>> Keg & Case Market announced another new vendor this week. Looks like Bogarts Doughnut Co. is being added to the roster. Now, let's get open hmmmmm?

AGENDA

>> You're Cruisin' for a Boozin', if you know what's good for you. There are still seats left for this libation education tonight at Cooks of Crocus Hill in STP. You'll learn some solid summer drinks to make, and the snacks that make them even better. Then you can show off at the 4th.

>> MOA has a sudsy little endeavor going on. Cheers for Charity is a beer fest on Saturday in the North parking lot of the mall. Couple of great bands, a ton of local beer and ciders, and an all volunteer staff means that 100% of profits can go to local charities.

>> Yep, it's true. It's Corgis & Cupcakes time out at Canterbury Park! Watch the wiggle crew make their short-legged way around the track while you snack on beautiful cookies and frosty cupcakes. If THAT'S not some good stuff to help you get through next week's news cycle, I don't know what.

>> Don't run from the funk, bring the funk. Funkfest 2018 is on at Republic this Saturday, where sour beers reign. From 2-10pm, each hour will include a raffle for beer and merch from sour beer brewers. And one final raffle of the night will include rare bottles from Drie Fonteinen Geuze and a bottle of Cantillon Kriek.

>> Celebrate Somali Independence Day on Saturday over three blocks on Lake Street, between Blaisdell and Stevens. Find soccer tournaments, petting zoos, carnival games, live music, and of course tons of great food.

>> Fulton Brewing believes that it will be a Roastin' Toastin' Summer, and aims to prove it with a pig roast at the taproom on Sunday. The Belfast Cowboys will be playing, there will be tons of beer, and lots of pork. For $17 your roast plate includes charred green beans, russet and sweet potatoes, plus cornbread and coleslaw. And pork.

>> Check your recipes with the beer guys that know things. Northern Brewer is holding a free class on Sunday in their Brewmaster' Series: Checking Recipes. Their pros will help you compare ingredients most used in common regional beer styles and help you understand what you need to brew to a specific style or create your very own signature brand. It's all about malt, yeast, hops and how they come together to make You Lager or You IPA.

