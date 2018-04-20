[Insert Munchies Joke Here]

× Expand Grapefruit cocktail with marijuana leaf

So when pot becomes legal everywhere in a few years, does that mean that 4/20 will become an official national holiday? Or will the April celebration of all things weed just go up in smoke? Sorry, didn't mean to harsh your morning chill. Anyway, this weekend is looking a lot better than the last one, so let's get out there and make up for lost time. There are vinyls to be scored, whiskeys to be sipped, ladies to be celebrated, and so many new restaurants that you'll think this is 2007 (without the medicinal help).

OPENS

>> The Hideaway Burger Bar is now open in the old Tugg's Tavern space on St. Anthony Main. A Jeff Arundel project, like Aster Cafe and Jefe next door, this one is all about the classic Northwoods burger dive. Think lots of knotty pine and padded back bar stools to go along with a Nueske's bacon cheeseburger or a Lamb Hot Damn burger with Lebanese garlic sauce.

>> Tori 44 has quietly opened in the North Mpls. spot that was once Victory 44. This sister shop to Tori Ramen has been posting some seriously delish looking dishes on their FB, like goat mushroom rice and Guyanese pepper pot, so you should know this place is way more than ramen. Be nice, they are in soft open.

>> In Longfellow's favorite haunt, the former Craftsman restaurant space, The Bungalow Club debuted this week. Chef-owner Andrew Kraft spent a long time at Grand Cafe in its former iteration, and now he's set to court a new neighborhood with fresh pastas and a seasonally focused menu.

>> Grand Catch is wooing Grand Avenue with globally focused seafood boil. Sameh and Saed Wadi have teamed up with Thien Ly of Cajun Deli to create a cool slip of an eatery where you can choose your seafood, choose your sauce, choose your heat, then dig in. Great cocktails too.

>> Madden's is open! Remember, there are two new restaurants this year at Gull Lake's grand dame resort: Mission Point at the Lodge and Fairways at the Golf Club.

>> There's a new pizza shop opening on Sunday, in the back of Al Vento. Paparazzi Pizza Pop Up will be open every night from 4-9pm and runs until May 27. Chef Jon Hunt has been working on perfecting his favorite pizza and he's ready to share. There will be different versions of the traditional thin crust pizzas, but also a thicker focaccia crust he's been playing with.

>> Seasonals Status Check: Dari-ette Drive In? OPEN. Conny's Creamy Cone? OPEN.

CLOSES

>> Today is the last day for Urban Bean Coffee on Lyndale. Greg Martin sent a note this morning that he had sold the location to Marcus Parkansky of Misfit Coffee, who intends to open a new concept in the space. Urban Bean will remain open at its Lake Street location, and Martin is even looking for other spots to open another shop. The Lyndale location will be open until 9pm today, so go get $1 donuts for its last Donut Friday, before it closes tonight.

COMING SOON

>> King's Wine Bar won't be dark long. Coming this summer, The Tap Society will open its doors in the Kingfield spot. The new owners will remake the space as a burger and beer shop. The burgers you can preview at Cavé Vin where they're popping up for a few more weekends. The beer will be a self-serve tap wall situation.

>> Crisp & Green will open two new salad shops this summer, one in the 50th & France neighborhood (next to Talbot's) and one in the old Espresso Royale spot in Dinkytown.

>> Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken comes to town this summer, they'll open two locations: one in the former Vescio's in Dinkytown, and one in the former Davanni's in Uptown.

NEWS

>> You know, the national Women Chefs and Restaurateurs conference is in town this weekend. So we thought we'd give you a sampling of how we stack up with our own list of women in food who are kicking ass and taking names.

AGENDA

>> Heyo, while you are out and about shoppin' local this weekend, 10/10 you'll snap a cute pic of yourself in the sunshine. So why not tag #kickstart spring and help give your best retail buddies some love. Records count. Also beers, in my book, if you're looking fly.

>> Duuuuuude. Whoa.

>> Look, I know we've creased shorts season, but that doesn't mean there won't be a nip in the air from time to time. Good thing the 612 Sauna Society has set up their last run of the season at Birchwood Cafe, because: sauna snacks.

>> Whiskey on Ice is back for a 4th year of sippin' mash and talkin' trash on Saturday. No longer at the downtown Depot, the biggest local festival of whiskies has moved to Bloomington this year, though that doesn't affect the more than 100 whiskies to taste. VIP is sold out, but there are still some masterclass sessions and general admission tickets available.

>> Saturday is Record Store Day and it's feeling like a bigger party this year than ever before. Get out and support your local independent businesses for a day, and while you're scoping that sweet ELO LP, you'll be able to snack on donuts at Flashlight Vinyl, try to win a beer-filled Flaming Lips album at Down in the Valley, bring your receipt from Hymie's Vintage Records to Hi-Lo Diner for 1/2 off cocktails, pop into the Electric Fetus and see Nate-Dogs, and check your bag for Surly coupons and head to the brewery where they'll be spinning all night, even from your new stash.

>> Celebrate Earth Day on Sunday at Spoon and Stable with the release of Solarama Crush, the world's first beer made with honey from pollinator-friendly solar arrays. It's a collaboration brew from 56 Brewing, Bolton Bees, and Fresh Energy, and the queen bee herself, Dr. Marla Spivak from the UMN Bee Lab, will be there to chat all things honey.

>> Please do not forget that Dine Out for Life is next Thu 4/26. All you have to do is go out to dinner (at one of the participating restos) and a percentage of your meal will be donated to the Aliveness Project. If you go to Finnish Bistro or Lush Food Bar, they will donate 100% of the bill to help! Get ramen at Zen Box or a lobster roll at Smack Shack and you're giving 35% to help. SO EASY.

