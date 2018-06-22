× Expand Pineapple spray-painted in rainbow colors.

Love gets painted in rainbow colors this weekend as the Twin Cities celebrates Pride. Maybe we all need to lift a glass to all kinds of love: love for each other, love for our neighbors, love for corn dogs and classic cars, love for rosé soirees, love for 25+ burgers, and love for our MN tribe. Kisses, y'all.

OPENS

>> Buddy Boy Fine Barbecue will eventually be a barbecue restaurant in St. Boni, but for a summer's worth of Saturdays, it's running a pop-up operation in the parking lot. For many of you it's a trek, but I can think of worse things than wiling away time in line to get a rack of beef ribs from a smoker trailer. There are a few tables and chairs on the patio, but know that when I went last week the brisket was gone by noon. Opens at 10am!

>> Hot Indian is open out at the Mall of America, in that fancy food court. Go Bollywood dance your face off and get Indifrites.

CLOSES

>> Midtown Global Market's Korean gastropub, The Rabbit Hole, will be closing for good on June 30. No word on what lies ahead for owners Thomas and Kat Kim, but the space will be turned into a full-service version of the market's Moroccan Flavors.

>> Bonfire on Grand Avenue has closed, as the building owners decided not to renew the lease.

>> Also on Grand Avenue, Grand Shanghai will close its doors this weekend, after almost 30 years of serving Peking duck and weekend dim sum.

COMING SOON

>> So much is happening with the Travail Collective. In short: They are moving Travail again, but just across the street to a new building with a rooftop. They are moving Pig Ate My Pizza from its location into the current Travail spot. They are adding some brewery equipment, so they can brew beer. They are also working hard on finally opening MN Barbecue Co. in Nordeast. Oh, and you can buy a membership that makes it all happen, gives you perks, and makes you an official Travailian.

>> The gents from LoLo American Kitchen in Stillwater are on FIRE! Besides having the best modern tavern in town, they have a second location in Hudson and a spot out at the airport, they helped bring in Pearl & the Thief to Stills, and now they are opening a distillery, restaurant, and bar in collaboration with 45th Parallel of New Richmond (and nummy Border Bourbon). The new sitch it being built out just three doors to the north of LoLo and has yet to be named.

NEWS

>> The official new MN State Fair Foods for 2018 have been released! Why are there only 27? Where are all the fried foods? What's with the lack of sticks? My friend Sam at TCBmag was told No More Fried Food Freak Shows at the Fair.

>> Do you ever think how amazingly awesome it would be if a cookie you created went viral? Maybe yes? Maybe no.

AGENDA

>> Your first order of summer is to get going on your Lake Minnetonka Burger Crawl project. Over 25 burgers await, chums. Maybe you can start this weekend when you're out in Wayzata for the Lake Minnetonka Summer Splash weekend: hanging at the Bash for the Boardwalk at the brewery, or the Art Experience with food trucks and such, or the wine fest, or the sailing regatta during which you can watch the race of M32 catamarans from the rooftop deck at 6Smith with bevvie in hand.

>> Also: PRIDE! Loring Park once again hosts Twin Cities Pride fest celebrating the LGBTQ+ communities. Besides the 40 food vendors, you still have a chance to buy tickets to tonight's Beer Dabbler at Pride pouring more than 50 special beers. Otherwise, check into Lurcat's Summer Disco for rosé all day, feel free to gay the day away on 4 Bells Rooftop Party, and brunch like you mean it with bottomless bloodies and mimosas at The Bird.

>> And to round out your cultural spectrum, it's the 45th Annual Back to the 50's weekend out at the State Fairgrounds. Not only can you stroll through acres of classic cars and tricked out street rods, you can indulge in some pre-Fair fun like corndogs, skyrides, and live music at the Schell's stage. If you've never ogled sweet vintage rides, you're missing out.

>> The Lake & Henn set will want to check out the Uptown Food Truck Fest this Sunday to graze among around 65 trucks! If you've attended before and been annoyed with lines, organizers have expanded the area so that there's more room, enlarged the seating areas, and streamlined the queue systems so that you won't have to wait as long for a cold beer or snack. Also: mechanical bull, mini-golf, tarot readers, etc. Maybe give them another shot?

>> Chill it out mid-week with Leslee Miller and her ladies of the grape gang, while they host a little Rosé Soirée on Thursday. For just $35 you can hob nob at the Minneapolis Club, taste 7 pink wines, snack on small plates and learn about rosé, pairing tips, cocktail recipes and more.

>> Tickets are on sale for what will be the last year for Pizza Camp. July 7th will be the last time that the Mpls Pizza Club invites you to join them at Baker Park for an overnight camp for pizza lovin' adults. Hike, swim, arch, eat pizza, canoe, craft: it's a good time filled with good people, and it will sell out.

Photo from shutterstock.com

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to the latest local food and dining buzz.