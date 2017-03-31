It has been officially called by the DNR, ice out on Lake Minnetonka means open water and permission to start drinking Bootlegs. While you crush your mint, you can mull your Target Field new food choices, decide whether you're a sinner or a saint, and plan to Boggle at a bar—which is so hot right now.

OPENS

>> Baja Haus in Wayzata is now providing beachy waves of tacos to the lakeside set. There's a hefty list of mezcal cocktails and freshly house-made tortillas. Plus all sorts of fun fish, not surprising considering sister Sushi Fix down the hall, but I will tell you that there's a king prawn situation with coconut yucca and chimmichurri that should not be ignored. Also the fried vortex of cheese.

>> Libertine is still Libertine, though it closed and some people thought it changed its name to Uptown Rec Room. It did close for a little remodeling and game installation, but it is now just playing the role of rec room, while keeping its name. GAMES! Boggle and Scrabble and Foos and Skee Ball and ping pong and rooftop beer pong and the like are now the thing along with a new $3/sliders + $3/beers happy hour from 3-6p. Yahtzee!

>> At 11am, Sea Salt Eatery will be open for the season!

>> Oh. And, well Minnesota's first Beef Jerky Outlet is now open in Eagan, featuring 100's of varieties of beef jerky. Plan your spring break trips accordingly.

>> The Oliver Kelly Farm will open for the season on Saturday, and they'll be showing off their new renovation! There's a new visitor center with a learning kitchen and classrooms, and a farm lab with an outdoor exhibits trail. Not bad for one of the oldest farmsteads in the state. There's a lot more to see since you took your field trip out there, in fact why not sign up for the Egg-Stravaganza cooking class on Sat. 4/08?

COMING SOON

>> It's true, Jamie Malone and Erik Anderson have bought Grand Cafe and will relaunch it in May as a newly re-Frenched Grand Cafe. And yes, Brut is on hold for the forseeable future. Man it's like French is a thing this year or something.

>> Sneaky Hola Arepa owners Birk Grudem and Christina Nguyen have bought the former Deuce Deuce strip club in Nordeast and are being all cagey on the who, what, and whys of the deal. I'm pretty sure it's going to involve a deep clean job, like steam cleaning I bet. And like a scraping of things.

NEWS

>> The Twins revealed their New Ballpark Foods for 2017 and we ate them. Start putting your food plan in motion for the season with our guide.

AGENDA

>> You gotta love the cheek in this one. Today's Lenten fish fry is actually a dinner called Saints & Sinners Dinner at the Women's Club of Mpls. For $25, you get to choose between a traditional pub fry of fish or a BBQ bacon burger, depending on the cleanliness of your soul. Both come with fries and cole slaw, but you'll have to choose between angel's food and devil's food cake for dessert.

>> Garage sale season kicks off the right way at Chef Shack with their Parking Lot Sale on Saturday. They've got some small kitchen wares, tools, travel treasures, antiques, some tin ceiling panels that might all be fabulous finds for your kitchen/home. Plus, the truck will be parked and selling goodies!

>> You know I love me some Cook St. Paul. This Saturday at 6pm, Eddie Wu is launching a new dinner series called Farmer to Table that highlights one local grower/producer in every course of a prix fixe meal. Plus, Wu is buying them dinner: one table in the room will be reserved for the makers so that you might meet them and really learn where good food comes from, and how. This inaugural dinner will feature Hope Creamery butter in a five course meal for $75, which is a great way to start, as butter is the essential building block of all life. It just is.

>> Sunday marks the launching of brunch at The Draft Horse! If you popped by their Bakers + Makers brunch a while ago, you'll get the vibe: brioche French toast, biscuits and gravy, fritattas, you know, sunshine happiness. ALSO if you missed the Bakers Field Garage Door Pop Up bake sale, they're having another one Sun. 4/30.

>> Laughter isn't only the best medicine, it's the best hope. Get over to Sisyphus Brewing for Stand Up for North on Tu. 4/04 during which 6 local comics will crack wise and try to joke your pants off while you drink beer and know that your $10 ticket price went to bolster the Northside Achievement Zone. #AmplifyTheLight

>> Tickets are still available for Firkin Fest at the Happy Gnome next Sat. 4/08, but they often sell out! More than 60 one-of-a-kind firkins from here and abroad will be tapped, and the merrymaking doesn't stop until they're drained.