× Expand Green galoshes in snow.

Just a little reminder that today is the average ice-out date for Lake Minnetonka, the metro's biggest lake. So instead of sobbing into our galoshes, let's decide to call this season above average. Time to cope with fresh pies to our south, a free pizza party with your buddy Har Mar Superstar, and heck, let's just reboot this whole mess with Thai New Year celebrations. Do-over, indeed.

OPENS

>> Well, chock on up for the parks system, Spring Cafe is now open in the Como Pavilion. No surprise, the menu feels a lot like sister spot Red River Kitchen, there's an elote dog! And I'm liking the look of that Como Libre, rum with hopped cola, for a sunny day. Which will come.

>> And 112 Eatery is back open after a quick refresher. Besides a newly spacious kitchen, the menu has gotten a boost with a few new items. Stuffed chicken wings (in which the stuffing is chicken mousse), prawn and mango salad with avocado, sweet burrata toast with walnut pesto and marmalade, Robiola tortellini (good morning!), plantain empandas, and they've given the foie gras a Bocuse prep by poaching it in red wine and spices. Welcome back!

>> It's just damn charming that the Stockholm Pie Co. has opened an adjacent General Store. So beyond fulfilling your double-lemon pies dreams, you can stock up on vintage kitchen goods, chocolate and fudge, plus plunder the old-fashioned candy counter before heading back to the city. The official grand opening party is May 5th (also the pie shop's 10th anniversary) and there promises to be live accordion music and pie flights.

>> Sea Salt Eatery status: open.

>> Parlour Bar St. Paul opens on Monday. What if you got a chili dog instead of a burger? It could happen.

COMING SOON

>> Looks like there's another ice cream shop rollin' into Uptown. Sota Hot & Cold will debut on Hennepin this summer.

NEWS

>> Coastal Seafoods is getting a cold, new, state-of-the-art facility across the road! That means a bigger fish shop and more specialty items for your crab-crackin' summer.

>> Congrats to Jamie Malone and her team at Grand Cafe for nabbing Food & Wine's top nod in their Best Restaurants issue (I feel a little like...SEE?!). That's their Paris-Brest on the cover as Dish of the Year, nbd.

AGENDA

>> The MSP International Film Festival has already kicked off, and there are beaucoup movies to go see! If you absolutely NEED a foodist bend, check out The Cakemaker, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, All You Can Eat Buddha, and Ovum for those who find eggs. Plus, there are parties.

>> I know it looks snowy on Saturday, but let me tell you, hungry kids need you. Summer WILL come, and with it comes a lot of hungry kids who can't count on food once school's out. But you can come to Loaves & Fishes Party with a Purpose on Saturday (in your galoshes if need be) at the Food Building, where your $50 gets you snacks, drinks, live music, and raffles...while helping feed kids. If you can't make it, maybe buy a ticket anyway?

>> This week, St. Genevieve launches their inaugural Sunday Supper, and they want to send you into your week with inspiration. Every Sunday, the family-style set menu will be inspired by a different chef, restaurant, person, or place. This week it's Chicago's Avec restaurant that serves as muse. Three courses for $45/person, and a way to give a boot to those Sunday night blues.

>> Monday is the day. Grumpy's Northeast is festing the roll out of Modist Brewing's collaboration beer with Har Mar Superstar, a citrus lager known as Bye Bye 16 OZ Personal Tall Boy Best Summer Ever Beer. Starting at 5 p.m., Heggie's is throwing down free pizza while Har Mar spins some tunes.

>> On Tues./Wed. you can celebrate Thai New Year at Sawatdee. The traditional Songkran festival includes Thai dancing, a water blessing, and menu specials to ring in CHANGE.

>> You should know that Taco Cat has taken up residency at Dangerous Man Brewing on Thursday nights in April. Act accordingly.