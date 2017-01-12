Hygge is Hot

× Expand Bonfire in the snow

If you haven't heard, there's a new ideal to be reached in winter. It's called HYGGE, and you'll have to work a little to figure out how to pronounce it.* Hygge is a Nordic idea that you can survive the oppressive cold and dark of the season by gathering with your friends, eating great meals, and hunkering down together in style. In other words, keep living the MN life. Hygge your days away by visiting a coming cocktail room, get a gang together for some pinball wizardry, and sport your best thermal pants for the coming carnival.

*Give it a shot: Not HIG-ga or HOO-ga or HYOO-ga, but HEEW-guh.

OPENS

>> Yeah we've been talking all about the artist driven mini-golf at the now open Can Can Wonderland, but I had no idea there was such an elite gathering of pinball machines! Also, the boozy shakes and insane slushies live up to the hype. The Grasshopper is legit, the cereal malt milkshake a slice from your ancient Saturday mornings watching cartoons and chainsmoking bowls of Froot Loops. BIttercube has been let loose.

>> Opening on Tuesday, Station Pizzeria will bring a crisp crust game to the Minnetonka Mills neighborhood, reviving a historic gas station while thankfully not dripping it with gas station memorabilia. Check out this Sneak Peek of the newest resto from Ryan Burnet.

CLOSES

>> Longfellow favorite The Craftsman will close today for a brief time while new ownership takes over. It'll reopen a week later on 1/21 with a few changes, but the same name. Look for daily lunch to be added as well as a fresh and reinvigorated menu.

>> Lunds Byerlys Kitchen in Wayzata will close on 1/22. The concept never really struck a solid note in town, and many people say that it was an experiment which mostly worked at keeping Whole Foods out of the neighborhood. But ....

COMING SOON

>> ... The dough is rising and Rustica is expanding! After taking over the Dunn Bros in Eden Prairie and opened a Cookies & Creamery shop at MOA, they just announced that they'll be moving into the Wayzata Lunds & Byerlys Kitchen space this spring! It will have the second location of the ice cream and cookie shop, plus Dogwood Coffee and Spruce Soda in the house.

>> There's another cocktail room on the horizon. Twin Spirits Distillery has been quietly kicking out the high-test liquid for a while, but they are readying for the drinks. Look for an opening within the next few weeks.

NEWS

>> Spoon and Stable has lunched the site for their 2017 Synergy Series. Kaysen is bringing some big guns to town: Grant Achatz of Alinea, Sean Brock of Husk, Dominique Crenn of Atelier Crenn, and Chris Kostow of Restaurant at Meadowood. It's a great series with a lot of great chefs coming to our house, no baggage fees for us. Even if you miss out on the fast-going tickets, remember that there's always the bar which remains open for walk-ins to sample, and that 25% of all proceeds go to a round of charities.

AGENDA

>> This is more molten hygge, but perhaps you can handle it: Salsabrosa Orchestra is performing hot salsa dance music above Day Block Brewing tonight. So far, the best use of brewery space hands down.

>> Whistler Soda settles into its new home at Blue Sun Soda Shop with a party full of fizzy lifting drinks this Saturday. FREE samples of over 40 flavors (huckleberry! lemon mint! butterscotch root beer!) of the locally made craft soda and buy a bottle for buck, Saturday only. Also, free pinball and popcorn, and I guess dreams and unicorn kisses too.

>> Don't give up bread before you KNOW bread. And to know it is to listen to breadmaven Steve Horton from Baker's Field Flour & Bread talk about it. Pop into the Wedge Table on Tues. 1/17 for this free discussion and interactive demo.

>> Kinda love the idea of a farmer takeover. Get to The Bachelor Farmer on W-Th 1/18-19 as they let one of their longtime farmers, Pork & Plants, take over their kitchen. Special four and seven course menus will focus on the ingredients from the farm, from greenhouse produce to Red Wattle pork to young Devon beef. Plus, the Kriedermachers who own the farm will be there as well, so go and meet your makers!

>> Northeast Farmers Market is throwing down their Winter Market at Chowgirls space in the Solar Arts building on Wed. 1/18. Check out this list of vendors (donuts, and pickles, and ghee, oh my!) and scoot over from 4-7pm for all the frost free fun. DJ spins bluegrass while you tuck into a lasagna dinner from the Chowgirls and pick up provisions for your home hygge, not bad.

>> Let Meritage take you on a little staycation this season. Whip around the globe with them as they offer a World Expo prix-fixe multi-course menu starting 1/24. From Tu-Th of each week they'll dip their toes into another country's cuisine, up first is Japan with a little okonomiyaki and ramen, then comes India with pappadom and palack paneer. Following suit, the kitchen will bring you China, Greece, Italy, and Morocco before spring has you foraging for ramps. Menu prices will range from $30-$50, which is less than parking at the airport.

>> Cochon 555 is coming back to town on Sun. 2/19 with a bunch of fresh meat: Thomas Kim of Rabbit Hole, JD Fratzke of The Strip Club, Justin Sutherland of Handsome Hog, Grae Nonas of Tullibee, and old man past winner Jorge Guzman will all compete to win the title of Prince of Porc. It is a wickedly bourbon soaked and pork lilted afternoon of folly, and well worth the ticket price of $125. A portion of proceeds goes to the Piggy Bank which helps heritage hog farmers.