× Expand Shutterstock People around an outdoor screen .

Pull it down. OK! Now that we've cleared that up, let's move on to soaking in our summer because there are real joys to be found. Shine up your car for some new drive-in or drive-thru plans that might net you a bucket of cookies, ramp up your hotdog game for watching baseball at home, or nip into bubbles and apps while watching cinema on an outdoor screen. It's all here.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

+ RIP: Deveric (DJ) Stokes, a sous chef at Hai Hai, sadly drowned last week after jumping in to Lake Minnetonka to save a struggling friend. It is a tragic loss and he was loved by so many, and remembered as a big-hearted person who got the love of cooking from his mom. Donate to the GoFundMe which will help his family cover funeral costs.

Nice to be Out

>> Oh, it's STILL on. Our very special #TakeOut2LiftUp edition of Restaurant Week is going on through the weekend! Over 50 spots are on board to offer you special two and three course menus for a budget-friendly $10-$35!

>> Yes you heard the news the Great Minnesota State Fair Food Parade is coming to the fairgrounds this August, but have you heard about all the details? Tix go on sale July 31!

>> In fact, you should head up toe Forgotten Star Brewing THIS weekend, Saturday to be exact, to find Blue Barn's new Little Blue Food Truck. Hot chicken on a stick, bacon stuffed tots, blue cheese corn fritz, and pierogies are on deck!

>> Fhima's in downtown Minneapolis is kicking off weekly movies on the patio, starting tonight with a showing of the 1927 sci-fi classic Metropolis. In partnership with Twin Cities Film Fest, they'll announce a new film each Monday so you can reserve your patio table for $50, which includes a bottle of bubbles and 2 social hour apps.

>> Bap & Chicken is celebrating their 1st birthday on Wed., July 29, SHOCKING that it also happens to be national chicken wing day. Every entree order that day gets FREE drummies with gochujang sauce. And while you're there, register to win free chicken for a year.

>> Hey St. Michael Cinema is turning their giant IMAX building into a drive-in movie complex. Buy tickets for a parking lot space, or opt for an obstructed view spot and haul your camp chairs to the Le Bar patio area for a good seat. Trying to decide between Zootopia and Jurassic Park, it's a toughie.

New Stuff

+ Gustavo Romero's tortilleria Nixta is officially open in Nordeast. Those same heirloom corn tortillas he showcased at the Travail pop-up Kua are back. Though there's no indoor dining yet, you can sign up to order weekly rotating family meal kits for $55 complete with those tortillas, a protein, sides and sauces enough to feed four.

+ More paletas for St. Paul! La Michoacana Purépecha is now open on E. 7th across from the Centromex Supermercado. On the menu is 50+ popsicles and 30+ ice cream flavors, exclusive fruit yogurts, fruit cups, and Mexican snacks. Crossing fingers for Dorilocos with the good, fiery hot sauce.

Takeout + Patio + Indoors Notes

>> Meteor Bar is officially opening with a new plan. The cocktail driven dive bar is launching Meteor Interrupted, a new and temporary way for the bar to be open safely for everyone. Click in to reserve a 1.5 hour time slot in which your $55 will get you a 3 course cocktail experience: an aperitif, a digestif, and a grand cocktail of your choice along with three elevated bar bites. It’s something to do before or after dinner, and the bar team has been playing with recipes and unique spirits. Or if you are looking for post-shift cool down, reserve a $15 spot from midnight until close, first drink is on the house.

>> Chicken wingers are happy now, Runyon's in North Loop is finally back open again! They are doing distanced indoor dining, but those famous wings are also available for takeout. Always order more than you think you can eat, because you will eat them.

>> Pajarito Edina is finally going to officially open on Tues July 28 for indoor dining, after being shut down the day they were supposed to open officially in March. They've been doing takeout, but rezzies are now being taken for dinner starting next week.

>> The Anchor Fish & Chips has thrown together a cool tent/patio situation and are now open for outdoor dining. Not only are those crisp chips ready to be eaten al fresco, but all the burgers are back (including the famous Helicopter topped with Irish cheddar, ham, and egg) and everything is still flowing as takeout too.

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

+ The suck news of the week kicked off with word that Popol Vuh will not be reopening. It was our first and only fine dining Mexican restaurant, but there is hope that it might come back after all of <<THIS>> is over. The team is figuring out what they'll do with the space next.

+ A favorite of the downtown work crowd, when there was one, Allie's Deli in the Rand Tower has packed it up permanently.