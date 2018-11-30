Holiday Go Mode

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Holiday cookies

Kids, we are holiday official. That means it's totally acceptable to whistle Winter Wonderland while walking the skyways, cookies are a perfectly proper lunch, and if it's going to be cold there might as well be snow. Swap your mower for blower and then go check out holiday lights in a local vineyard, warm up with a new build-a-burger spot, then wrap it all up with a Holidazzle Sunday Funday. Let's jingle!

OPENS

>> Savage is psyched because on Monday, Whiskey Inferno will officially open. From the same family behind the south metro's Bourbon Butcher and Volstead House, this new spot is focused on mixing vibes between Chicago steakhouse and Central Texas BBQ (read: mmmmmmeat). Lots of fire, lots of whiskey, what's not to love. And you know you can count on the cocktails, as Miss Ralena Young is behind the bar program.

>> St. Paul Tap is now open for ALL THE FUN. Yes, it's a build-your-own-burger situation (that starts at $10) along with a roster of tacos, pizza, tots and good old bar fare. But it's also a competitive sweat-it-out game universe, with Xbox and Switch type things, classic games like Dig Dug and Qbert, plus pinball, darts, 22 foot shuffle board, puck bowling and more. Oh, there are leagues.

>> The original location of Masu Sushi in Northeast has annexed the former neighboring Geno's sandwich spot, opening it mainly as extra room and event space. But on Th-Sat nights they'll be doing something fun, multi-course omakase dinners. Five courses for $50 or seven courses for $75 with extra for beverage pairings. Look for special events like sake and whiskey dinners in the coming year.

>> Guavas Cuban Cafe is now open in the former Xavi spot. Frank Machado who was behind TC Paella is running the cute, bright space. Picadillo, Cubanos, churrasco steaks, yeah.

CLOSES

>> Chef Shack Ranch is no longer open to the public, as Carrie Summer and Lisa Carlson have decided to move their catering operation to the spot. The duo is focusing more on Chef Shack Bay City, which is still open for Fr-Sat dinner and Sun brunch through NYE!

>> The chef JD Fratzke era with Bar Brigade, Republic, Red River Kitchen, et al has come to a close. Culinary director Fratzke and owner Matty O'Reilly have parted ways, but remained friends. Fratzke hasn't reveled future plans as of yet, except for more time with his family and his writing.

COMING SOON

>> The Cooper Pub will soon become The Local West End, as the Cara Irish Pubs group has decided to expand their iconic downtown pub. The plan is to open around 10 more locations for The Local all over town within the next few years.

NEWS

LET'S TALK ABOUT ALL THE KUDOS!

>> Chef Vincent Francoual, culinary director for Cara Irish Pubs, has been named Global Best Chef by the Irish Hospitality Global Association! That includes North America, Europe, Asia, and IRELAND, people.

>> Photog of all things delicious, Eliesa Johnson, just won three out of five categories in the international Taste Awards.

>> Yesterday, the Michelin Guides awarded local chef Erik Anderson two coveted Michelin stars for his work at Coi in San Francisco.

>> Esquire threw down their Best New Restaurants the other day, with a MN mass! Hai Hai was among the top in the country, with chef Christina Nguyen also taking the Rising Star award. Then, Grand Cafe was named at the country's best Resurrection Restaurant. And THEN Marco Zappia from Martina/Colita was named Beverage Director of the Year. So much love.

>> And congrats to chef Johnathan Gans who was awarded the job of chef at The Bachelor Farmer.

AGENDA

>> El Burrito Mpls is now hosting karaoke Fridays. Just felt you should consider the massive shareable margaritas when considering your song choices.

>> Don't forget the Twin Cities Largest Tea Party at Mrs. Kelly's Teas this weekend at the historic Grain Belt brewery. Besides the over 100 teas you can sample, there's also master blenders on hand so you can create the ultimate custom tea blend for the people you love.

>> Saturday is Reindeer Day at Linden Hills Holiday Market, and everyone is allowed to play their games. Roasted marshmallows, sing-a-longs, trolley rides, FREE hot chocolate, kids tatoos, crafts and projects, a holiday used book sale, and reindeer. If you can't get in the holiday spirit here, you might be infected with Scrooge-itis

>> American Swedish Institute's Julmarknad is this Sat-Su. More than 40 local and regional artists will be hanging at the museum selling goods while you enjoy Nordic music, dance groups, story time, carolers, and all the glögg and cardamom bread you can handle.

>> Crafters! If you're going to labor over DIY wreaths, why wouldn't there be wine? I'm loving this new kind of event that's popping up all over, at restaurants and bars. Wreath & Wine at Jake O'Connors on Saturday is a deal, you pay $54 and come out of it with a self-constructed wreath, and possibly a liquid attitude that no matter what, it's good enough. #HowWeHoliday

>> Surly is bringing the holiday bazaar action at their first Brewers & Doers event on Sunday. Because you know this can't be a simple craft fair, the Go-Big-or-Go-Home crew is bringing in custom rolled cigars, tarot readers, the MN Krampus parade, and tons of vendors all rocking out to vinyl, both indoors and out. Part of the fun includes a sock drive to benefit Hennepin County HHS, bring in some new socks, get a free beer while you shop.

>> And don't forget Holidazzle! There's new food at the Loring Park holiday spectacular spectacular, including North Mallow for roasting on Friday bonfires, Lady A's Cupcakes, I Look So Good Smoothies, and on Sundays you can tuck into some Holidazzle Hash from Kabomlette while sipping on Micheladas in the Fulton Beer Garden.

>> I am down for banned cheese. Head over to Gazta and Enhancements in the Keg and Case Market on Tuesday for Educational Night: Banned Cheeses if you're metal enough. Hear about banned cheeses, cocktails, and other outlaw food stuffs while you nosh on cheese and drink pairings.

>> Pajarito turns two next week with a spectacular two-day dinner special! Bringing in noted chef Justin Carlisle from Milwaukee, and pastry king John Kraus, West 7th's favorite taco shop is offering a taco and ramen special menu, complete with reservations! Wed/Th are your days to play.