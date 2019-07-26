Hit the Road

× Expand The Feed

It's about this time of year that we start dreaming of hitting the highways for a little summer road trip. Windows open, tunes blaring, sometimes the destination matters, but sometimes it's just about finding a small town diner with a magical slice of pie or a far-flung dive bar with a worthy burger. Head south for a celebration of Bohemian pastries, head north for a local superstar on a cidery's patio, or just leave town with your mouth at a Basque wine tasting in Longfellow.

OPENS

>> Due Focaccia is now (softly) open in Highland Park. The cute little spot, from the folks behind i.e. Italian Eatery near Nokomis, is a bright and modern transformation of a coffee shop. They've turned the small 1,500 sq. ft. space into a market, deli, and cafe where you can grab some food to eat on the patio, sip some cocktails, or grab things to take home.

>> New Rules Cafe and Spirits has officially launched at the New Rules event center, co-working space, and gallery on Lowry in North. Fresh pressed juices, made to order smoothies, plus craft cocktails, along with sandwiches like a Northside tuna melt, chicken BLT, and avocado toast along with power green salads and more.

>> On the quest for cheesesteak? Tono is now open in Maplewood, with a whole mission to bring some serious cheesesteak game to town. There's pizza too, a no brainer from this family which also owns Andrea pizzeria spots around town, but really we're looking at some Phillies, some Jerseys, and a Phat Tony or two.

CLOSES

>> Sad to hear that Tori Ramen is closing their original St. Paul location, the last day will be August 31. The Tori 44 location in North is still open and throwing noodle parties nightly.

NEWS

>> Erin Rolek, The Bachelor Farmer's sommelier who's been getting a lot of national attention, is leaving town for what sounds like an AMAZING project in California.

>> Local bartender Zachary Sapato of P.S. Steak is top of the pack! He's just back from New Orleans where he beat out 7 other national bartenders to win the Amaro Montenegro crown. He'll be moving on to Italy to represent the U.S. in the world competition to become The Vero Bartender.

AGENDA

>> It's the Aquatennial! The 80 year old celebration of summer is already underway in Minneapolis. But while you may miss the milk carton boat races, you can enjoy a whole bunch of new fun events, like today's Frey's Fry Throwdown on Nicollet. The Mayor and a cohort of judgey fry eaters (raises hand: me) will try fry-forward dishes made from 8 local restaurants and crown a winner.

>> It's like the city itself is heading up to St. Joseph's Milk & Honey Cidery. Well tonight at least, when Har Mar Superstar cuts a set on the patio with Blue Door Pub serving up totchos. Don't leave there without your bagnum of Golden Russet cider.

>> Down in Montgomery, just a nice drive south of the cities, this weekend in Kolacky Days. Started back in 1929, this small town fest celebrates the town's Czech heritage, and those tasty little filled pastries. Blacksmithing demos, tractor pulls, baking contest, eating contest, and of course, the US National Prune Spitting Championships.

>> Call this food prep for August. Saturday's Mississippi Market class called Japanese Cooking: Cold Noodles for Hot Summer Days has all the right words to get those of us who are AC-challenged into the kitchen. Cold noodles are so hot right now.

>> I had so much fun last year sipping Basque wines that I might stay in town to do it again! Txakoli Fest will go down this Sunday starting at 4pm at Bungalow Club. On that gorgeous patio, you'll be able to snag Spanish-inspired snacks, or pintxos (pin-chos) from the grill while you sip from many bottles. Txakoli (cha-ko-lee) is a slightly sparkling, very dry white wine with high acidity and low alcohol which makes it a perfect summer patio sipper. Get there.

>> Get ready to suck bugs, you bug suckers. Crayfest! is on at Smack Shack next Saturday, Aug. 3. That's $50 for all the crayfish boil you can eat, and all the beer and hurricanes you can drink, and maybe a burger or two if you have some phobia of tiny claws. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Aliveness Project, in tribute to the restaurant's late GM, Jon Jacklin.

>> This whole live fire cooking outdoor dinner series that The Good Acre has going with neighboring Gibbs Farm is a very good thing. The Yia Vang party sold out fast, so check your schedules and book Wed., Aug. 7th's Building Fire, Building Flavor class with Irons in the Fire. Bob Wood (his real name!) will show you how to build a fire for cooking, which wood is best, and then teach you tips and tricks so that you can almost become Francis Mallmann, almost. Plus, dinner!