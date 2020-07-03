× Expand 4th of July Hot Dogs

Girl, you don't look a day over 244. We know that this year has been a bit of a rough patch, but we believe in you and we got your back. Change isn't easy, but don't worry, it's not like we're leaving you for Europe. Instead of going big boom this year, let's celebrate the small joys together. Like strolling orchards at a cidery, getting ice cream with our barbecue, and flying that most patriotic symbol that proves love for all Americans ... a mask.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

+ Did you know that the Mpls Farmers Market has a Pay It Forward program? Just buy any fresh produce from a vendor, tell them you'd like to "pay it forward" and they'll set it aside for collection and donation to one of the organizations fighting hunger and rebuilding the cities.

+ Supporting local agriculture and getting freshly grown food into the right hands to strengthen communities, is the mission of The Good Acre folks. They could use your help, by grabbing a volunteer shift to help put together some of the farm share boxes, you'll help keep the god flow.

Nice to be Out

>> You should get down to Keepsake Cidery this weekend. Tonight there's a Cider & Sausage cookout with Farmer Nate, tomorrow there's the small maker's market with toasties and live music, and Sunday marks the opening of the orchard for Sunday Stroll. Walk the orchard, take a hike down to the river (the trail has been made), or relax on the patio.

>> Don't forget that Blue Barn from MN State Fair will be popping up at Blue Pate restaurants this weekend, with such vittles as bacon stuffed tots and chicken in a waffle cone!

New Stuff

+Bellecour Bakery is coming to North Loop. The Gavin Kasyen + Diane Moua bakery from Wayzata will start popping up in the Cooks of Crocus Hill shop right across from Spoon starting July 13. The bakery pop-up will be open daily at 7am, and offer not only Diane's famous crepe cake, but also croissants, cookies, and a small menu of soup, salad, and sandwiches.

+ Just because there are no beer fests this summer, doesn't mean there can't be beer fests this summer. Just, fest with less people (some of us like it this way), when you order the Beer Dabbler in a Box. You get 12 seasonal beers/ciders from 12 different local spots, plus access to videos with interviews, virtual brewery tours, tasting notes from brewers, crazy good music, and other fun stuff all for $60.

+ Dock & Paddle is the latest name and iteration of the cafe in Como Lakeside Pavilion. Fish 'n' Chips is the house special, but also find tacos, burgers, salads, and other noshy bits.

Takeout + Patio + Indoors Notes

>> Speaking of Bellecour, the actual whole restaurant is back open in Wayzata. Dinner is now reservable, and brunch starts again this Sunday. They require masks to be worn inside the restaurant.

>> Hey, what's crackin'? Grand Catch in St. Paul is back in action! They have takeout and delivery of their seafood goodness, with Boil@Home kits coming soon. Dine in dinner service started this week, and brunch will start next Saturday, the 11th.

>> Pajarito in St. Paul is ready to reopen the dining room starting next Tuesday. They'll start with limited hours, open Tu-Sat from noon to 8pm, but plan to expand as they see how things go. Their Edina location is holding at takeout for the time being.

>> Nordeast's favorite sandwich shop is back: Dipped and Debris is back slinging egg-salad and fried chicken sammies. Takeout only, and you need to wear a mask when you pick up your order.

>> We have moved and flipped and whammied that other guide into the more shapely MSP Takeout, Patio, and Indoor Dining Guide. It is both our pain and pleasure to keep that beasty as updated and correct as possible with changes.

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

+ Lawless Distilling and Stilheart Distilling have announced that they are cutting ties with Bittercube as they were "recently made aware of misconduct accusations against members of Bittercube's leadership". They'll also be begin phasing out their products from both bars.

+ Mac's Industrial has closed temporarily due to a COVID infection. They've been working with the health department and will remain closed until Saturday 7/11.

+ Dakota Junction in Mound has also temporarily closed due to COVID. No word on their reopen date.

+ Giordano's in Uptown is no longer. They have been evicted from that location, but the Southdale area spot appears to still be open.

+ Lush, a gay bar in Northeast, has closed indefinitely. There's been some Facebook drama amongst the ownership team, which as been mostly dissolved as they seek to reconcept, rebrand, and rehire with more diversity.

+ Both Red's Savoy and Keegan's Irish Pub have closed up shop on University Ave in Northeast.