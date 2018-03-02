× Expand Crowd at Bock Fest.

It may not be actual, scientifically dated this weekend, but March is, for Kindergartners and optimists, spring. You can count on the fact that we'll get at least one more whomping of snow, but you can also count on there being runners in shorts, random patio days, and the smell of fresh potholes everywhere you go. Get out and partake in some Mead Madness or toast the Bock, but to really bring about good vibes, don't forget to clink a White Russian on the Day of the Dude, man.

OPENS

>> Here's a little secret for you: Looking for a quiet little corner to laptop the afternoon away, just made better with vino? Kitchen in the Market has a nifty little wine bar tucked away inside the Midtown Global Market, which they usually only use for classes and private events. But now they are opening up seating and boozing in the wine bar area every day from 12-7pm! You can go grab your Taco Cat Outlaw nachos, cop a squat with your laptop and wash it all down with a limited menu of beer, cider, and wines. If you get so inspired by the space, you should sign up for the upcoming Chefs Night Off with Yia Vang!! We only have the most fun at those.

CLOSES

>> Geno's, that slip of an Italian sandwich shop in Northeast, closed last week. Owner Gene Suh, of Lyndale Tap House fame, closed the shop just a year after it opened selling chicken parm and meatball sandwiches.

>> Northgate Brewing suddenly announced yesterday that it was closing immediately. The small English-style brewery had recently been sold to Tod Fyten who was also a part of Stagecoach brewing in Mantorville, and Fytenburg Brewing in St. Paul.

COMING SOON

>> Happiness is: the news that a cute little ice cream truck is opening a cute little ice cream shop next to a brewery. MN Nice Cream will open in the former Empire Coffee shop next to Able Brewing in NE. There will be edible glitter, and the glitter will be good.

>> It seems that Brooklyn Park's longtime favorite Lemongrass Thai has bought the Perkins off of 55 in Golden Valley, just across the highway from Kare 11 and Brookview Golf Course. The Perkins will close on March 25, and sometime after the remodel, a new eatery called Latitude 14 will open with a SE Asian menu and full bar.

NEWS

>> Surly Brewing and First Avenue have collaborated on a very cool looking beer. The +1 Golden Ale will be sold on Fist Avenue properties, including The Depot Tavern, Turf Club, and 7th Street Entry. Look for the beer to debut on March 22.

>> Milkjam Creamery is respecting the heck out of National Women's History Month by renaming all their ice creams for heroic and deeply, importantly talented women. So dig into a cone of Lizzo, with a double scoop of Diane von Furstenberg, just always top it with the scoop called Mom.

AGENDA

>> Today's Friday Fish Fry: I gotta go with the Varenyky Fish Fry at the Ukrainian American Center in NE. Why? Varenyky = pierogis. Plus fried fish, fries, cole slaw, and meatless spaghetti. Plus, beer and wine along with potential dancing of the Ukrainian variety.

>> Tonight also kicks off the Mead Madness at Sociable Cider Werks. This mead is basically beer made from fermented local honey. It's kind of light, sassy, bubbly, and not too sweet! Every Friday, they'll tap a new keg and keep one dedicated line for mead for now on. The March 9th mead is made with lemongrass and dandelion, what more from spring could you ask?

>> On Saturday morning, you should already be down in New Ulm for the legendary Schell's Bock Fest. Find your horns, your animal skins and get there in time to start with a massive pretzel at The Backerei, before the brewery opens at 10:30am. Then it's all in for giant German beers, the hunting of the Seven Bocks of Winter, the friending of the human St. Bernards with beer kegs strapped to their backs. It's when you get your beer intentionally poked with a fire stick that you realize, it's the best kind of mayhem that signals cabin-fever will out. Don't forget, $10 to get in, bring cash for beer and food, take the bus from the cities so you don't have to drive.

>> I don't even know how to react to Sunday's Barrel Theory and Mucci's Hot Lunch pop up. They are celebrating that finest of school lunch items from the 90's, Italian Dunkers. The Lowertown brewery will be serving up their Italian Dunkers Pale Ale while Mucci's plops some undoubtedly magical version of said dunkers on your tray, with a few other surprises I'm sure. Hot lunch bell rings at noon, kids.

>> You don't have to be one of the authors of the Port Huron statement to appreciate that Tuesday marks the 20th anniversary of the release of The Big Lebowski. Nobody does Day of the Dude quite like Park Tavern, because, in their own words "1) it’s got bowling, 2) the Coen brothers are from St. Louis Park, and 3) we can get you a toe by 3:00 this afternoon...with nail polish." It starts at 5am, then rolls through the day with $10 beer buckets, $4 White Russians, a screening of the movie over the lanes, and prizes, like a rug that will really tie the room together.

>> Before Birch's Brewhouse heads to the Market House Collaborative in Lowertown, the Market House comes west. Well, at least Tim McKee will be out at Birch's for the Octo Fishbar Brewer's Collaborative Dinner on Thu. Mar. 8. Get a sneaky peek at what heights they might accomplish together later this year in St. Paul with a five course meal, pairing Market House goodies with Birch's beers.