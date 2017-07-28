Gather Ye Rosebuds

× Expand Carrots

Well, July is basically down in the books. I hate to play harbinger, but there are fallen acorns on my street and school supplies in my Target. The good news is that also means harvest, and there are bountiful farmers market days ahead. So while you're squeezing out all the potential from these waning summer days and nights, get a new pizza patio on your list, stuff your gullet with smoky ribs, and set your course for all-day dollar oysters till the sun goes down.

OPENS

>> Delicata Pizza & Gelato opened on Wednesday in the Como Park neighborhood. Let's just say that if you have a trying day at The State Fair, there's a pizza patio with wine on tap within walking distance to soothe your soul.

>> The Angry Catfish owners have debuted Northern Coffeeworks in the old Big Brain Comics shop on Washington. The warm and Instagram-worthy shop is wearing a Nordic sweater tile mosaic and serves Intelligentsia coffee along with local beer and wine, plus a light menu of snacks and sandwiches. Feeling early hygge.

>> B-Dubs Express is ready to rock your blazin' fast paced world with blazin' fast wings! The first location of Buffalo Wild Wings fast-casual spinoff is open in Edina, with a second dropping hard in Hopkins on Aug. 7. I don't know why I feel like I should read everything from them in my Mean Gene Okerlund voice, but I do. Sportsball guy Stefon Diggs will be at the Edina shop this Tues. serving up wings, and three random humans will be chosen to win free wings for a year. Fly be free.

>> HopCat Minneapolis opens in downtown on Sat. at 11am. The latest national beer bar to hit the city promises oodles of taps and quality craft beers from all over. Their menu is full of cheeky witticisms and the promise of boosted bar nosh, but I've gone down that road before and been charmed, only to witness lamely plastic pretzel bites and decidedly NOT killer mac n' cheese. I pray for you HopCat: May your fries be worthy of your many exclamation points and much brospeak, and may your Detroit-style pizza live up to its name (and I was born in Dearborn).

NEWS

>> Well done Young Joni, racking up the nationally ranked BESTS, the latest from Bill Addison of Eater National placing them in the top 12 new restos in the country. Let's all meet up in the back bar and have a toast.

>> Kim Bartmann announced that her restaurants (Red Stag Supperclub, Barbette, Pat's Tap, and Kyatchi among them) would be adding a 3% service charge starting this weekend to help offset the rising costs of healthcare. According to the statement, the company has been offering health and dental since 1993, with the employee paying 50% of the premium and the company handling the rest. Instead of adjusting menu prices they're being transparent about the cost increase, which I think is right: let's not hide it, let's make eaters aware of why things cost more. When I was in SFO a few years ago, every check I got had a 4% charge for healthcare, so I'm not shocked. Get ready, thanks to Betsy and the sitting council everything is going up.

>> Lionheart Cider is rebranding and will now be known as Minneapolis Cider Company. The company founded by UofM students will be working on securing a production facility and taproom in the city, with a winery license so they can make traditional ciders. There's a whole tax thing with that.

AGENDA

>> Get smoky down at The Great Midwest Ribfest all weekend at Mystic Lake. It's going to be great weather to gnaw on bones from championship 'cue masters all afternoon. Plus there's free live music and lots of beer. You can check out The Romantics and Blind Melon tonight (wasn't that the dancing bee girl band) but I feel like you should be drinking a Zima when you do so.

>> Break out of your rut and sign up for the Big Bollywood Cook Off on Saturday. It's a benefit for the Bollywood Performing Arts Festival and your $15 gets you four vegetarian appetizers and four desserts. Plus there's a free dance lesson at 6:30 so you can groove up an appetite.

>> Sunday morning should find you at the Rebel Donut Bar pop-up on Eat Street Social's patio. Those cats make some powerfully charged lil' donuts, we loved them up. They're still trying to get their NE shop open so go support.

>> Vegans: so hot right now. Eureka Compass Vegan Food, which hopes someday to be a fully-fledged restaurant, is hosting a fully-fledged pizza love in. By that, I mean they're popping up and cooking pizzas on Sunday, you show up and pay what you can or want, the pizzas will be there for the eating.

>> Ease back into the idea of a school year with a little Science of Brewing at the Bakken Museum on Thu. 08/03. The wicked magic of beer, kombucha, coffee and more will be explained and simplified while you test "product". Create Catering will be on had for snacks, and an admission and tasting punch pass is only $20.

>> Can you believe it's been 5 years of Smack Shack's Crayfest? Five full years of sucking mudbugs in North Loop with your sweaty pals is something to mark. This years fun starts at noon on Sat. 08/05 and runs to 8pm with the best cover bands in town, including my faves Private Oates and Chase + Ovation. Pro-tip: get the $45 VIP pass which gets you all the crawdad boil you can eat and all the beer and hurricanes you can drink. Proceeds benefit the Matter organization, so suck for good.

>> Get tuned up for National Oyster Day on Sat. 08/05 when The Oceanaire Seafood Room will be serving up chef select oysters out of the bar for just $1 each! All day long. Just park it, slap down a Benjamin, and go to work.