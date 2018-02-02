× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Man making Nordic Waffles.

It's here, it's happening. The Super Bowl, and all that implies, is in town and shaking our cities up like snow globes. If you've been partying all week, mazel. If you've been avoiding the chaos, why not just dip a toe in for an hour or two? If you need to flee the fans, head to some local chefs with 1,000 pounds of ribs, stay skyway-side for fro-yo, or beat it out to Chaska for a new bakery and some peace. Next week will seem so boring.

OPENS

>> Green + the Grain has opened their third skyway spot in Minneapolis, and boy howdy does it have a view. In the long-vacant Eddington's spot in US Bank Plaza, there's more seating than the other locations, and large windows overlooking the Government Center and the stadium. Same salads and fro-yo tho.

>> Hodges Bend is now open on University Ave., just across from the KSTP building. The Tulsa, OK based restaurant offers craft cocktails, with punch bowls to share, plus small plates and a few burgers and sandwiches.

>> Get out to the Red Bench Bakery in Chaska if you need to trip out, 'cuz you're trippin' out. The cute little shop in a historic old bakery, focuses on croissants, cookies, breads and sandwiches in a small town, friendly way. Owner Andy Moody studied at The French Pastry School in Chicago, and it shows in those croissants.

>> The totally refreshed Bauhaus Brewlabs taproom is open again as of this weekend. They've added taplines, redone the bar area to make it more approchable, taken out the stage to add seating, and plan to add table service! They kick it off tonight with Vinyl Night, and of course, tomorrow is Pupper Bowl.

>> I walked by Prime 6 yesterday (the David Koch takeover of the old Rosa Mexicano spot) and they were furiously working on everything, trying to get open by tonight. We'll see?

>> Club Jäegar: why are they even bothering?

NEWS

>> Did you hear? Jimmy Fallon wants YOU to cook him dinner. Just send a note telling what you'll make, but be warned: you have to beat out Millie, and SPAM sandwiches from Liftbridge Dan's mom.

AGENDA

>> In the alleyway nook between ultra-swank Hewing Hotel and MartinPatrick 3, you will find an ice bar tonight through Sunday, rom 5–9 p.m. Don’t think for a minute that it won’t be the best-looking crowd, what with the staff sporting apre-ski and From Russia with Love looks.

>> Stretch it out like an all-star on Sat-Sun with a Ten Course Super Duper Brunch at Travail including monte cristo, beef pho, profitteroles, and all the bottomless mimosa shenanigans you can take. $87 per person. Bloodies will be there for purchase. Take a nap in your car on Sunday and stick around for their Game Day party.

>> Taco man Jorge Guzman and smoker guy Jon Wipfli are teaming up at Northern Coffeeworks to bring you Pig & Pina in the Parking Lot and some down and dirty eats. Saturday is a Taco Takeover serving smoked pork, beef birria and roasted squash tacos with all the salsas! Plus "El Frito Hot Dish," with smoky meats, cheese, and Fritos, which goes well with all the Able Seedhouse beers. Sunday t’s basically RIB FEST. Wipfli’s two 300-pound barrel smokers will be cookin’ heritage pork spare ribs all night long so that starting at 10 a.m., you can eat ribs and drink beers like a proper gameday hooligan within sights of the Ship.

>> At Touchdowns, Tapas, and Revel Avila at Costa Blanca, Chef Hector Ruiz is rather saying, keep your fried wings and hot pockets, we’ll be over here eating Mexican by way of French training small plates and sipping Avila (the very best cactus juice) cocktails. Tickets are limited, $75. 3:30–10 p.m.

>> El Burrito Mercado is usually salsa central for Super Bowl, so it makes sense that this year they would throw down with Football Tailgate Fiesta, featuring an ice bar, tequila tasting, tacos, elotes, DJ music and the big game. Plus, they are open until 2 a.m.

>> At Pimento's Big Game, Big Up Buffet & Rum Party, the vibes will be nothing but chill at this party. All you can eat buffet of spice-kicked Jamaican fare, sip rum drinks, and enjoy all vinyl spins while watching sportsball for $35. Can’t beat it. 4 p.m.

>> No one hits you nicer in the wallet than Psycho Suzi’s, and every year Suzi Bowl is all down-home tropical luxury, with unlimited pizza bar, $3 Coors Lights, and a build-your-own tater tot buffet for $20 large. Play your own kind of sport with Drink Special Bingo, or just watch and yell at the telly. 4:30–10 p.m.

>> You can watch the BIG game on the BIG screen (and keep the kids occupied with a few rounds of artist-designed mini golf) at Can Can Wonderland Screening Party. Nothing says game day like a boozy milkshake, anyway. 5:30–9:30 p.m.

>>>>>>> Next up? Valentine's Day, oy.