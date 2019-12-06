× Expand The Feed

Are you tuning up your cookie exchange game? Have you been surreptitiously frosting snowmen since October and freezing them so that you can own? Or are you melting kisses onto pretzels and calling that "baking"? We won't tell if you pop down to a local market and get some hand-crafted maker treats, do a little fast repackaging, and pass them off as your own: there's only so much time in this holiday season, and so much nog to slog. Plus you have to fit in the best tea party in the land, a bit of time with an agave spirit flight, and a night of slurping with your friends.

OPENS

>> It's kicking up in the WBL now that Brickhouse Food & Drink is open in the former Olive's Pizza space. With a bar program designed by Jesse Held, and a gorgeous rehab of an 1880's building, they seem to bringing some cool vibes to the hood with a two level spot that will include a rooftop deck. Think of it as modern steakhouse fare, the menu offers flatbreads, sandwiches, and mains such as a cowboy ribeye, bucatini carbonara, and squash polenta. Open for dinner right now, they'll start lunch sometime next week.

>> People have extreme twitchy fingers about Asa's Bakery, which will open officially on Sunday. SO. VERY. MUCH. EXCITEMENT for bagels, bialys, and breads (oh my). They have quite the cult following from their years as vendors at the Midtown Farmers Market, so maybe be ready for their naturally leavened sourdough boules, cheddar scallion, and malt rye breads to be in high demand. They'll open at 10am on Sunday, and then close the rest of the week before starting their regular Fr/Sa/Su hours next weekend.

>> Road trip? Fat Porcupine Noodle Bar is opening softly this weekend in LaCrosse, WI. Chef Dustin Thompson and Somm Brie Roland both left posts at St. Genevieve to haul out to the Driftless region this year and open a ramen bar. Sourcing nearly everything from the region, they're also making at least some of the noodles in house. So, road trip?

>> Chan (or Chanasssn as the locals say) is about to be washed in agave spirits when the Tequila Butcher officially opens (maybe this weekend, maybe early next week). From the team that opened Whiskey Inferno, Bourbon Butcher, and Volstead House, you can bet your bippy there's a bonus bar in the back (stocked with some great Japanese whiskey labels, imho). Check out this Sneaky Peek yo.

>> Lifetime at Southdale is now open, and <low whistle> it's a looker. Run all over the three floors of health and wellness, then grab a smoothie or salad bowl at the LifeCafe, or better yet, sushi from Rare (both are open to the public and don't need membership to enjoy, and sure, maybe a little of the health and wellness will sort of just float down onto you). But probably join before the rooftop pool deck and bistro opens this summer. Feeling like that's going to be a hot Match.com spot.

AGENDA

>> Beware of all the cotton-headed ninnymuggins running around tonight, it's the gosh-durn festive 12 Bars of Christmas crawl.

>> Your kitchen might need a bit of an upgrade this holiday season, and since you're out buying fresh gifts for others, maybe just get yourself something "sorta" new. Check out the Garage-ish Sale at Kitchen in the Market today and tomorrow for gently used catering equipment, ice cream makers, Kitchen-Aid attachments, knives, cast iron skillets, bakeware, and more.

>> I have decided it's very wise to be early to these pop-ups at Lowry Hill Meats. Today, you will want to get in line for Yia Vang's Slurp Pop Up which will feature 3 different kinds of noodles: Khao poon, Khao piak, and pho. Those seem like gut warmers worth queuing up for. Starts at 5pm, no way it lasts until 9pm.

>> The greatest tea party in all the land is the one at the brewery castle this weekend. Mrs. Kelly's Tea Tasting happens on Saturday and Sunday at the old Grain Belt Brewery. Hundreds of teas will be there for the sipping and the custom blending, with a master blender on site to help guide your choices. You'll be so chill and relaxed you might shop the other gifty bits and actually Secret Santa yourself.

>> Pop into the 4th annual Julemarket at Utepils Brewing this weekend for some fresh beer and shopping. Vendors from all over will be featuring nordic-style gifts, from food to clothing, to toys, home gifts, traditional wares and more! Plus, you won't feel at odds in that gnome hat you love. OR head over to the Julmarknad at ASI for more nordic vendors and tasty festival fare from FIKA. Again: gnome hat approved.

>> If you're thinking about going to Holidazzle this Saturday, and well you should, don't turn a blind eye to the fact that 4Bells is hosting a special Saturday brunch during the event. After engaging in the holismashing with all the other humans, it feels right to seek out the warmth and hospitality of plates piled with chicken fried steak, crab cake bennies, and porchetta, yes?

>> We do love the Bizarre Bazarre at Betty Dangers this weekend. It's like the holiday gift source for all the kids who sneered at your chevron necklace last year and installed a cuss word needle point in your bathroom over Thanksgiving. Yeah, the best kids. Also, get a marg while you shop.

>> When only a small town Christmas will do, head out to Delano for their Old Fashioned Christmas, which is a one day, all town outdoor (and some indoors) festival. There will be s'mores, soups, a Deladazzle parade, bake sales, live bands, Krampus, sleigh rides, and of course, a blessing of the keg in the town square. Just like in granny's stories.

>> Bring the kids to learn from an international master of cookies, with Holiday Cookie Decorating at Patisserie 46 on Sunday. Chef John Kraus will be there to guide and mentor your cookie making process, in between sips of cocoa, bites of pizza, and perhaps a visit from the jolly fat man! (not John)

>> It might help to know that on Mondays at Kieran's Kitchen, it be Boards and Brews night, during which you'll score a giant Abundance Board full of meats, cheeses, and breads, along with two pints of 56 Brewing for $22.

>> Feels like all I have to say is: Imperial Pancake Porter and you're half-way sold. But to spice up the bargain even more, let's add Brinner. Yep, Kieran's Kitchen is teaming up with Dangerous Man for a six course breakfast-for-dinner meal on Wednesday that celebrates the release of this new dark beer, aged in maple syrup barrels. There's a beer waffle in your future.