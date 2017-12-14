You are in your element. Even if you're not done with your shopping or haven't managed to actually decorate that quiet pine standing in the corner, you're coming up on a weekend that will allow you to elevate and curate and whatever the hell else you need. There are still boozy makers’ markets to shop, a winter Open Streets to wander, ciders to taste, and gingerbread houses to make. And if it takes a little DayQuil and some pocket bourbon to get it all done, Santa's got too many lap jockeys to notice anyway.

OPENS

>> Kyatchi opens their St. Paul outpost today in Lowertown. Taking over the Tanpopo space, swapping udon for udon, they're bringing their same baseball-loving, sustainable-sushi-pressing, hot-dog-jazzing Japanese ways from the original Kingfield location.

>> Venn Brewing opens this weekend in South Minny, off of Hiawatha. It's throwing open right next to light rail and just a hop skip from Bull's Horn, so this is becoming a hot corner. Venn Brewers are self-proclaimed lager heads, but they've got sours, ales, witbiers, and a cast of batches that will rotate as they run out.

CLOSES

Kind of a rough week:

>> Bottle Rocket in St. Paul has closed. The Blue Plate eatery opened as a reimagined neighborhood replacement for Scusi, complete with a full bar that the company fought hard for. The concept is still slated to be one of the new outlets at the airport, and it seems they're seeking another metro location to mirror that fast-casual iteration.

>> Tori Ramen, that tiny and tasty chicken-broth based ramen shop tucked up on Selby, has temporarily closed due to a fire. Fear not it was not a total loss and they will re-open, it will just take some time.

>> Up in Duluth, the Northern Waters restaurant will close at the end of the year, Dec. 31. The spot was the first try at a sit-down by the owners of the popular Northern Waters Smokehaus deli on Canal Park. After almost two years in, they've decided to refocus their energies on the booming smokehaus, and its legendary smoked fish business.

>> Bruegger's Bagels has closed four shops locally, as part of the 30 location shut down nationally. Gone: the one on Lake St. in Uptown, the 8th St. location in the Mpls. skyway, the 50th & Penn shop, and one in Woodbury on Commerce. The only thing locals like more than eating bagels, is debating bagels. I'm happy to post up at St. Paul Bagelry, for my part.

COMING SOON

>> Food Hall Food Hall Food Hall. The Dayton's Food Hall & Market will cover some 40,000 square feet of the coming Dayton's Project on Nicollet Mall. And it's being pulled together by our own Andrew Zimmern in conjunction with Robert Montwaid of New York's Gansevoort Market. You'll have to wait until 2019 for this, sorry.

NEWS

>> During a week when we are all being so grossed out by big name chefs doing gross things, I will point you to our local Chef Josh Brown, who is a real hero.

>> It's time for the 2017 Hater's Guide to the Williams-Sonoma Catalog: ... "I like cheese as much as the next heart attack candidate but when I pay $300 for six months of cheese, that better amount to 9,000 pounds of cheese. I want a truck parked outside and tubes of liquid cheddar on tap in my basement. If you’re just sending me a stupid cheese platter every four weeks, that’s not acceptable to me. That is not six TRUE months of cheese. To me, six months of cheese means I can strip naked and tape the windows shut and live off that cheese for half the year, shutting myself in like a heroin addict. I don’t give a shit if Farmer Merle aged it in coffee and beeswax. I want quantity, otherwise I consider the Boska legacy sullied."

AGENDA

>> You've already watched Hans Grüber fall into the Nakatomi Plaza, but have you grabbed a beer and some Bryant Lake Bowl snacks and watched A Very Die Hard Christmas? You should, tonight.

>> Hey check out the new kids in town: Madison's Ale Asylum is launching officially tonight at Republic.

>> The 2nd Annual Julemarket at Utepils Brewing kicks off tonight. Nearly 30 vendors will be there selling wares, but there will also be live music, traditional folk dancing, food trucks, bonfires, and of course: Tales of the Christmas Goat!

>> On Saturday, Open Streets goes cold with a Winter Edition at Holidazzle! I love this idea (as long as I remember not to wear suede boots). It starts on the far end of the new Nicollet Mall around 5th St, with a mosey on down to Grant St. where you'll flow down right into Holidazzle. Looks like there will be some fun stuff along the way (maybe pop into newly opened Haskell's Wine Bar for a snort) but if you feel like you want to deck yourselves out in Christmas bulbs and re-enact the original Holidazzle ... I say go for it. It's still 2017.

>> It's also all-day 80's Christmas at Bau Haus Brewing on Saturday. Bring your Punky Brewsters early for family friendly fun, like Santa and coloring, or come to browse the artisan market while listening to Hall & Oates. Bring a toy for their Sweet Toys for Sick Kids drive and you get a free good samaritan beer.

>> I honestly don't know how you pass this one up. On Sunday you can gather at The Lynhall for Gingerbread House & Cookie decorating with Sue Zelickson. Your $25 gets you cookies, decorating materials, non-boozy beverages, and time with the Food Nonna you always wanted.

>> Sunday afternoon is for cider tasting. It's ok to lie to people that you're researching alt-beverages for Christmas dinner, we won't tell that you just want to hang with all the best cider people drinking all the best cider at the Birchwood.

>> Finally! Get on the rooftop of the Hewing Hotel for not $300. Ride up like Weezy for a little Rooftop Sip & Shop with Tattersall Distilling on Tuesday. Premium brands, premium cocktails for purchase, and premium skyline views.

>> You know what a bummer it is to share your birthday with the holidays, so go give sweet little 1 year old Pajarito its due! Go party on West Seventh this Thursday, the 21st where guest chefs will be slinging tacos and guest bartenders will be pouring the good stuff.

>> I'll remind you about this again later, but let's get planning around the relighting of the hisotic Grain Belt sign on the river with a massive Light Up The Night Pub Crawl on Sat., Dec 30. All around NE bars you'll find $3.50 Grain Belt products, which will likely land you at the AfterGlow party (if you get tix).