We did it, we made it, it's time to revel (or rake those leaves that you left in despair in November, ahem). It's time to switch up your habits, to choose your taproom based on its patio over its IPA, to leave the skyways and greet your food truck pals like long-lost relatives, to swap the braise for some righteously scored grill marks. Seasonal burgers, rum bars, and block parties with deep fried chicken feet are all in your grasp.

OPENS

>> The poké bowl invasion is nigh. Today, Fish Bowl Poké opens in a space adjacent to Ramen Kazama on Nicollet. It seems that the counter-service eatery is following suit with other poké shops in that you construct a bowl starting with a base of rice or greens, pick your marinated fish, hit it with a house sauce, then jam on toppings ranging from edamame to avocados, mango, jalapeños, even kimchi (I say no with poké, thanks). Look for the same idea from Aloha Poké Co which opened in the skyway and is headed to Woodbury, and The Cove (my fave little poké grab in Dinkytown).

>> For brunch, Octo Fishbar is now open for brunch. Butter poached shrimp with patatas bravas, pork belly rice bowl, Peterson pork burger with bacon jam, brown butter pancakes with bourbon maple syrup, snow crab legs with hollandaise, should I just keep going?

>> Seasonals status update: Chef Shack Ranch in Bay City OPEN! Gordy's Hi-Hat in Cloquet OPEN since March! The Drive In of Taylors Falls OPEN (and now all I can think about is that sloppy awesome Duke Western burger)!

COMING SOON

>> Tomme Beevas has been hard at work transforming the space next door to his Pimento Jamaican Kitchen into a rum bar. Opening very soon, the space that's even slightly bigger than Pimento will include many fabulous rum drinks (as if you really need more than rum and Ting), plus live music and DJ's every single night. Summer lives here.

>> It looks like Trio, the plant-based eatery with a side of social justice, WILL be funded as their Kickstarter has rocked past their goal. If you want to check out their vegan soul food, you can dip into a pop-up at Breaking Bread this Saturday. Celebrate their win, help push them forward.

AGENDA

>> This weekend's Lowertown Art Crawl kicks off tonight, and if there could be a better weekend to stroll that neighborhood and look at some art, pop in for a drink at Saint Dinette, look at more art, check out a schnitzel at Biergarten Germania, buy some art, then celebrate with a platter of sashimi at Kyatchi, you'll have to name it.

>> This Saturday's HAMMS (Help a Minnesota Maker Succeed) event at City House, is our kind of makers market, kiddos. NOT ONLY do you get to peruse all the newest coolest things that your kith and kin can invent, you get a sneak preview of the Red River Kitchen food and drink menu before they officially open for the season on May 1.

>> Apparently we are still having Thai New Year, and I wouldn't mind if we kept it rolling. Celebrate it this Sunday with Amazing Thailand's Songkran block party in Uptown. Enjoy dancing and music in the street, games, a ton of street food (yes, those deep fried chicken feet), and a papaya salad eating contest if you're Thai enough.

>> Things are popping through the dirt, which means it's time for Morel Feast on Fri. May 4. Join morel man chef Jim Kyndberg (raise your hand if you still miss Bayport Cookery), chef Ruhel of Gandhi Mahal and a mystery chef as they each make a different variation of butterfried morels. Which you will eat way too fast.

>>

