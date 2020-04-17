Food School is On(line)

× Expand cell phone and cooking tools

If you're in the habit of looking for bright spots, come sit over here. While we are all stuck in our spaces, the good news is that we are ALL stuck in our spaces and the pro chefs and cooks are bored. There's never been a better time to learn from the bigs as they bake and cook in their own kitchens while showing y'all their secret tips and tricks. You could come out of this as a culinarian, by god. While you're channeling Zoë, check out takeout from a new fusion spot, plan for a freshly baked cookie run, and call your legislator so that we can get an expertly mixed Old Fashioned with our curbside Parlour burgers.

Really Cooking, In Their Real Kitchens

+ It's time for the Nick and Ira show: Homeschooled with Bittercube is ON. Sign up for one of their upcoming classes, for $10, and you'll get access to special online sessions that let you take it to Chicago with chef Erik Anderson, or to Milwaukee with Wiscokids from Lost Whale bar. Or maybe you want to create an homage to Papa Hemingway, or just boost your biscuit and brunching game. You know it's going to be fun.

+ Dinner and a show comes with this jambalaya deal from Smack Shack. You can order all your bits and pieces to make jambalaya from the restaurant, do so by tonight at 8pm, and then tune into FB live on Saturday night where owner Josh Thoma will walk you through how to make it. There's also an optional Moscow Mule add-on, which seems hardly optional at all to me: mandatory.

+ You should be watching Karyn's Quaratine Kitchen, because chef Karyn Tomlinson (she of Corner Table and lastly the Uffda residency with Travail) is stuck in a suburban apartment kitchen just like you! And she's got Erin Ungerman wine pro doing wine pairings along with her. Go traditional as pot roast or level up with salmon and fish sauce caramel.

+ Chef Sameh Wadi, of World Street Kitchen and Grand Catch, is hosting a cooking class he's calling Social Deliciousness. Is he cooking OG Saffron's lamb chops? Is he making kofta meatballs with tahini? Is he making brown butter banana bread? You know it.

+ Of course you're been watching bestselling author Zoë Francois making bread, but have you seen her baking an easy apple almond galette? That lady is way more than sourdough, it's time to let her lead you to the land of pavlovas.

+ Cookbook author Stephanie Meyer (not vampire cooking, k?) wants to help you stay on your nutritional game while you're locked down. It does not have to be an endless parade of Cheetos and Twizzlers, you can make chocolate avocado pudding, paleo salmon cakes, gluten free tacos, and more to keep you centered.

+ The Libation Project's Jon S. Olson has been teaching us Coping Cocktails. Dirty Martinis, Sazeracs, a proper Old Fashioned, that's the kind of learning we need right now.

+ Shout out to chef Jonathan Gans of The Bachelor Farmer for teaching us to make their popovers!

+ PS Every Sunday, you can tune into the MSP Kitchen Class where we feature videos from local foodists (like these) that we love.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> Like, RIGHT in the neighborhood as far as Marna's Eatery is concerned. They are just a hop-skip from North Memorial hospital in Robbinsdale, so the Costa Rican eatery is ready to partner with us to help donate meals to frontline healthcare workers. Click into their site and donate $12 and they'll take care of the cooking and the delivering. It's that simple. (they also have an employee fund and regular takeout while you're clicking)

>> A couple weeks ago PR shop JT Mega called Dara to ask what they could do to help restaurants get to the other side of coronavirus. She said: Get people to order directly from restaurants. They wanted to do something, so yesterday JT Mega launched a website and ad campaign called Turn the Tables MN. Here's what else, they bought billboards and other ads, to spread the word that getting takeout from restaurants, and doing it curbside, is the best thing you can do to keep restaurants healthy and keep your money in this community.

Virtual Gatherings

>> This week on Hooches & Smooches Happy Hour happening at 4:30 today on FB live, we are getting fancy. Shake it, stir it, just dress it up and join me with Erik Eastman from MN Ice as we talk booze infusions and make Bond cocktails in our sparkliest sweatpants.

>> On Saturday, string up your pretzel necklace and get cozy for the Hygge Hoopla Virtual Beer Fest. Thrown by the MN Craft Brewers Guild, the fest includes 19 brewers and brewery owners leading you through 10 different beer styles and access is only $10. There's even a basic shopping list to help guide you toward the styles discussed, and a snacks list to aid you in food pairings. And guess what, PETS ALLOWED!!

News

+ Well, well, well. It looks like Bon Appetit just wants to copy our Best New Restaurants December issue, where we named Yia Vang of Union Hmong Kitchen as Chef of the Year and put his food on our cover. Because for their May issue, it's all Yia Vang food on their cover. In all seriousness, so happy that he's getting some national love and can't wait for Vinai.

+ TCB Mag's Kait Ecker did a great job on this deep dive into what kind of storm is brewing for craft beer in the age of coronavirus.

+ Meanwhile, TCB's Adam Platt wrote a really nice piece about what it's like for long-time restaurant owners to suddenly have to work the line again, and do the dishes, and haul curb. He talks to John Kraus of Rose Street, Jordan Smith of Black Sheep Pizza, Patti Soskin of Yum! Kitchen, and Sameh Wadi of World Street. Cool stuff.

+ Look, I know the restaurant/drinks bill, allowing wine and beer to be sold temporarily with takeout, which is headed to the Senate today has been sent with beer and wine only. Though it leaves the cocktail class in the dust, that doesn't mean you should stop telling your legislator how you feel about it. It won't go to the House until next Friday, so speak your piece.

New Take Out

>> Just a little ahead of their May 2 Grand Opening, Seward Soft Serve is doing curbside takeout Fridays and Saturdays, from 2-5pm. Kids under 18 get their own Happy Hours on Friday with 20% off ice cream. So imagine some vanilla, toasted coconut, chocolate, or swirl topped with cookies, crunchy nuts, or jam as a way to put a win on a week.

>> Welcome ALMA to the takeout game! Starting today Alex Roberts and co. will start offering curbside pickup from 9am-2pm with a limited menu that changes weekly. Assorted pastries, smoked fish, soup and salad is up to start! Once they get their feet underneath them, don't be surprised to see a turkey burger or a legendary crispy chicken sandwich show up!

>> Did you know a restaurant opened on 3.14? The day everything started closing? Young Man took over the Dragon Wok in Kingfield and they have sallied forth with curbside. From the owners of the Don Oishi food truck, this little spot is putting forth some cool looking fusion dishes: crab shumai dumplings, takoyaki, Balinese prawns, Hawaiian noodles, nasi goreng, and some crisp sweet corn that feels like a good thing.

>> Everybody's favorite BBQ truck is coming back online after a cold, cold, thousand year winter. Animales BBQ will start serving pre-ordered BBQ meals from the truck next weekend. I'm telling you now, because no way these smoked chickens and rib dinners for two or four are going to last long. I've stood in those lines, I know the rib hunger. Plan accordingly and order now for next weekend's fun.

>> Hey, are you ready for a cookie pop-up? Maybe what you need is more of a schedule. Why not tool it out to Chaska on Wednesdays for the Red Bench Bakery cookie sale? Ok they also have bread and soup on Fridays, and pizzas on Saturdays.

>> Why haven't we thought about Let's Dish? That place was made for meal planning and freezing good foods. You can now order from one of their four locations, and just pick from a huge variety of frozen, ready-to-make meals (pork chops with cheddar potatoes, baked manicotti, ham and swiss sliders) and grab them curbside, or get free delivery for orders over $100.

>> Hello there's another pop-up this weekend at The Lex, so pay attention. Saturday and Sunday, from 3-5pm you'll be able to pickup a 2 lb. Texas beef long rib dinner for two, served hot and ready to eat with Tabasco molasses glaze, with coleslaw, corn bread & butter, German potato salad, and banana puddin' parfait. But only if you order ahead, and soon. They've been selling out.

Check out our full MSP Takeout, Curbside, and Delivery Guide that we try to update daily.

Gone for Good

>> Last week we learned that the iconic breakfast spot, Egg & I in LynLake, would not be re-opening. They've consolidated their business at the University/280 location, where they are still doing takeout.