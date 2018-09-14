× Expand Grill at a tailgate

'Tis the season of teams and picking sides. It could be the big border battle football matchup happening this weekend, your alma matter college game day happening later in the month, or it could just be a rally call to get everyone to YOUR brewery for the fest of your choice. Wear the colors, rep your naysh, be it Ren Festing, orchard hopping, or sportsball cheering, and remember that sausage grilling applies to all.

OPENS

>> As of today, most of Keg & Case Market, in the historic Schmidt Brewery, is officially open. There are a few peeps who are still tucking in their shirts and tying laces, but most are spit-spot and open for business. It's a gorgeous spot with soaring ceilings, personal touches in every stall, bees, mushroom caves, cones of glittery floss, Spanish cheeses, and more. Worth a run through while you're over there Oktoberfesting this weekend (I mean, the tents are up, the schlagen needs hammering).

>> Birch's Lowertown has opened its doors in the Market House Collaborative, across from the St. Paul Farmers Market. The brewpub is the newest tenant of the space and is actively brewing beer in the basement. The upper level, facing Octo Fishbar and neighboring Salty Tart, has a full menu that's being cooked out of the Octo kitchen, and looks pretty different from the Long Lake version. We don't got no chicken karaage out here.

>> TopGolf has landed a location in the Brooklyn Center, and it's a massive cathedral built to honor smacking balls. Three levels of driving range come with tables and booths so you can eat and drink while you smack, though the real name of this game is corporate outings.

COMING SOON

>> A new Nighthawks Diner is on the horizon! Max Thompson of Stewart's has officially taken over the joint and is busy overhauling and refocusing the kitchen and menu. When it's ready to launch in the beginning of October, shiny new things like a full bar will be in place. Cocktails will all be on tap, and they're being crafted by neighboring Five Watt flavor masters. Look for the maximum effort to be in full effect by October 2.

>> I know how psyched you are to begin planning your trip out to Minnetonka Orchards, which is like a fruity Las Vegas with hay bales and cider donuts. You may want to think about making an extra trip out and leaving the kiddles at home, because the orchard plans to open Painter Creek Winery right next door around October 5, which coincides with the orchard's Cider Fest. Looks like there will be a few California grape wines, and a few MN cold hardy grape wines on the list.

NEWS

>> This is a very good read about our own Andrew Zimmern, from New York Times food columnist Kim Severson. It's honest, well-written, and talks about the pulls of both the dark and the light.

>> Did you see that Bon Appetit sent their web kids to town to eat 9 Juicy Lucy burgers? Some I thought we weird choices, and some were right, but they missed some goodies too. In the end they chose SPOILER ALERT: The Nook as their top prize. Do you agree?

AGENDA

>> Tonight, you will Chroma Craze. Which means, get on your coolest togs and boogie the night away at Cocktails at the Castle. The FiAMMA Disco Queens knock the party into gear, while Bollywood dancers and color burst science experiments all happen around drinks and live murals. The trippiest museum party around.

>> We always need new street fests, so happy to welcome Eat Street Food, Music & Arts Festival to the lineup. On Saturday, from 1-9pm, along Nicollet Ave between 25-27th, you can hang with local artisans, food trucks, live music, a fashion show, kid zone fun, and all that Whittier has to be proud of.

>> The Autumn Brew Review that takes place this Saturday in Nordeast, is one of the best beer fests all year. So many great breweries out in the open air, sampling their hazy crazy super hooped ales or their mellow milkshakes or their coming season peanut butter porters. And new this year, tons of collabs (breweries who have banded together to collaborate on a special festival-only brew). You can still get tickets but I would hurry as they usually sell out.

>> I'm already salivating thinking about the West Bank Night Market this weekend, from 3-10pm. Curry beef buns from Keefer Court, fat sambusas, snappy dogs from The Wienery and beers at Palmers, what better moment to check out this rich pocket of Minneapolis life.

>> If you do plan to lock horns with cheese heads on Sunday, maybe do it at Brit's to keep it klassy. No need for rezzies, just show up with a blanket and enjoy watching the game on the big rooftop lawn. Should be a scorcher, but $5 ginger and Jamesons should help.

>> Monday looks to be way more seasonable, so take my advise and hop on these tickets for the Keepsake Cider Dinner at Alma. The five course, cider-paired meal will run you $75, but those ciders are something special and complex in all the right ways, and I can imagine that the Alma team is thrilled to be cooking to them. Nate and Tracy who own the orchard will be on hand to chat about their Dundas orchard (which also serves grilled toastie sandwiches!).

>> Think ahead to next weekend for the family friendly and folksy Party on the Prairie, which benefits the Richardson Nature Center. Beyond the live bluegrass music, there will be a climbing wall, live animals, beer, snacks, and honey. A good time on Sat., Sept. 22.

Photo from shutterstock.com

