Feast Week

Rolling into what, for many, is a short week that's boosted by a great big bird in the middle. Let's all hand-turkey high-five for the fact that MN remains the #1 producer of turkeys in the nation, with some 45 million birds growing up inside our borders. About 90 percent of those will make their way out of state, and if they just carried a Bundt pan tucked under a wing, our dominance of the Feast would be sealed (nary a grape salad would dare show its milky maw). As you start counting your blessings, keep local birds #1.

OPENS

>> So very excited to note that Boludo is open today at 11am in the space formerly known as Birdie. Because how have we lived this long without a damned good empanada shop? Facundo De Fraia, chief empanada man and band mate of Chef DDP at Martina/Colita, and his pal Teddy Kordonowy have opened this tiny shop in which a few different flavors of empanadas, flatbreads, and delicious things that have something to do with hand held warm dough can be found. January can suck it.

>> Monday is the day that Andrew Zimmern's long awaited Lucky Cricket opens to the public. I got a little walk-through and talked to AZ about how this return to restaurant life fits in his world.

>> On Tuesday, Cargo Food Authority will officially open in the former Hubert's space in Target Center. The theme is graffiti-tagged shipping containers serving international street food. There's a taco container serving tacos/nachos, and Asian container serving sushi burritos and giant egg roll, a pizza container with pizza rolled like a giant burrito, and wings and things with a Godzilla pretzel. Snooters may judge, but this is all from Brian Ingram who created the booming New Bohemia concept, the busy 7th Street Truck Park, and has another burger joint about to open too, so.

CLOSES

>> Great Waters Brewing, next door to Meritage, has called it quits in downtown St. Paul. Here's hoping another great brewer can come in and make a something fresh and heavenly with that blessed water.

COMING SOON

>> The Travailians are descending on the city! Travail In Residence will be a six month occupation of the former Bradstreet/Rye Deli/Auriga space in Lowry Hill. Every two months, they'll switch up the theme of the place, but for Jan-Feb you'll be able to slip back into UMAMI: the North Mpls pop up they crafted in 2013. Tickets go on sale for the first session on Tuesday!

>> Randy Stanley is taking his steak game to Roseville. The owner of Wayzata's 6Smith has announced he'll open a modern American steak place called Baldamar near Rosedale later next year.

>> Indeed Brewing is taking it on the road. The NE brewery will open a pilot brewery and taproom in the great state of WI. Millywaukay to be exact. They're headed into the Walker's Point neighborhood and that's just cheesy (which is a very big Wiscompliment).

NEWS

>> File under Well Deserved. Marco Zappia, local fermenter and all around svelte svengali of sips at Colita/Martina, has been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. He's also our December cover human, so there.

AGENDA

>> Happy 8th Birthday Pizzeria Lola! Head over tonight to kiss the birthday oven (not on the mouth) and celebrate with the Seoul Chicken pie.

>> STRATEGY: Stretch your gut out ahead of The Feast so you will be more table ready. Do this starting tonight at Able Brewing/Animale's SHUCK party, where $80 gets you all you can eat roasted Chincoteague oysters and a few beers. And then like the holidays, you can practice running into your old crush, like how you get to see Jorge Guzman and hear about his great new life in LaCrosse, and you'll feel happy for him but also kind of sad he's not here to cook you tacos any more. So then you'll listen to live music and things will be great. TD ready.

>> It's clearly soup weather, so good thing Yia Vang of Union Kitchen and Cook St. Paul are teaming up tonight to bring you a Noodle Soup Pop-up Shop. It's all about layering with internal parkas like lamb neck congee (rice heaven), braised rabbit khao poon (spicy noodle soup) or kimchi jjigae (spicy stew).

>> This is not a dry run, this Saturday is the real deal last Mill City Farmers Market indoor market before The Feast. Not a drill.

>> If the thought of facing the same family, over the same dinner, with the same conversations fills you with a certain dread, maybe you need new connections. Start with this wonderful Eat for Equity dinner on Saturday night. At The Welcome Table, you'll dine with people you may never have a chance to meet in your routine life, you might eat things that you wouldn't ever see on your own table, and you might hear stories that have nothing to do with your own life experiences. MY GOD WHAT GOOD THINGS. Throw in $30 and enjoy a four course feast designed by local cooks who have spicy tamales, passion fruit mousse, and great stories to share.

>> McKinney Roe is paying some homage to our sister city down river with a once-a-month brunch. It's all 'Nawlins this Sunday as the East Town restaurant puts up beignets with cafe au lait, shrimp étouffée, crawfish Bennies, slow roasted pork all over the place, and an oyster bar. All of this bayou love happens to the tunes of the Southside Aces, who know how to kick.

>> If you want to see what it's like to step inside the tv, reserve your spot at Tuesday's Iron Chef Dinner at Pearl & the Thief. Chefs Justin Sutherland, Brandon Randolph, and Donald Gonzalez will recreate their winning Iron Chef Battle: Lamb menu for one night.