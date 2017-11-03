× Expand Pot of mashed potatoes

Some think this weekend is the hunting season opener, but really it's the Feast Season Opener. You are officially allowed to sit in your car in the grocery parking lot daydreaming about perfect gravy, and you have a certified pass to eat as many potatoes as you see fit. Order a bird, plot a hostess gift, or rehearse cook a side dish—whatever you're planning, start planning. #TheFeast will have its due. To wit, check out a pie class, get to a new taproom to buy bottles for the table, and dip into a soul food pop-up (to feed your soul, of course).

OPENS

>> In the former Bulldog NE spot, we officially now have Stray Dog. The chef now owns the house and is playing a kicked up burger and bar food game until 1am every night. It doesn't feel radically different, but there's a fresh new vibe.

>> Twin Cities 400 Tavern is now open in that wonky area off of 35W and Industrial Blvd NE, you know that Ramada Plaza with the restaurant that once held The Anchorage? Bygones. Also, this has nothing to do the the 400 Bar that used to live near Seven Corners. Bygones2. This is an all-day, independent restaurant with contemporary tavern snacks like fish 'n chips, porchetta pizza, a whiskey barrel burger, even some fried chicken with honey drizzle. The owners brought Parasole on to help create the concept.

>> Urban Forage Winery & Cider House, the cute little shop that crowdsources fruit and honey, has finally opened their taproom on East Lake Street in Longfellow. There are plenty of tables and a spacious bar for you to occupy while you sip some dry cider, pear cider, hopped cider, or gin botanical cider before you decide which to bring home. Also, coming soon: mead.

>> Kowalski's in Uptown has its grand re-opening today. The store has engulfed the neighboring Walgreen's space so that it may have more room to bring you loads of local and international cheeses, a ton of panini picks, a So Good So You juice bar, grab-n-go up the wazoo, and kombucha on tap with growlers to go.

CLOSES

>> Muffaletta in the Park is closing on Nov. 11. It was the first restaurant opened by Phil Roberts and Pete Mihajlov, which spurred them on to create Parasole and everything after. Muff was always a little worn and a little weird in that fake shire, but it was honest. I think it was best under JD Fratzke, who wrote gorgeous menus and created a serene space for vegetables and local food in a company driven by sparkle and pizazz.

>> Out in Excelsior, Victor's on Water has closed. The kitchen was originally helmed by chef Phillip Becht who made great food, but it never seemed to recover once he left. But now, the neighbors are moving in. Eli Wollenzien and Deacon Elllis who own Coalition down the street (and on 50th & France) will take over the space, keeping it Italian with a new concept called Red Sauce Rebellion. The more casual eatery will open later this month after a little redecorating.

COMING SOON

>> Someone is turning the lights on in the original Figlio space at Lake and Hennepin in Calhoun Square. Fig + Farro will open as an affordable vegetarian restaurant that aims to save the planet and maybe the soul of Uptown. Good luck with that.

>> Legit, there's a Canadian ice cream shop called Sweet Jesus coming to MOA. It's all about 'pimped out soft serve" (some flaring with cotton candy, others like the Hella Nutella combines Nutella sauce and corn flakes). There will also be hot drinks, like cake batter hot chocolate, which should just calm you right down. Opening later this winter, it will jam your Insta feeds for months.

NEWS

>> Martina, Danny del Prado's new Argentinian seafood restaurant in the old Upton 43 space, will open Nov. 9th (fingers crossed).

AGENDA

>> First order of business, get to a pie class. Go with the pros and join team Alma this Saturday as they teach you to make pie crusts, tart shells, and savory dough. You leave with recipes, pie smarts, and determination to own the dessert course. Planning further ahead, there's a Perfect Caramel Apple Pie Class on Nov. 10 at Honey & Rye Bakery, and a Badass Pie Class on Nov. 18 at Kitchen in the Market.

>> On Sunday, Bachmann's holds their first indoor farmers market in the Plymouth store, while Linden Hills kicks off their Holiday Market which runs on Sundays through Dec. 17 in the greenhouse at Sunnyside Gardens. Let's be clear, the only holiday you should be focusing on right now is TD, so go ahead and shop for vittles, but if you see a Christmas tree: avert your gaze.

>> Pork & Pickle, that Geoffy Housmann venture that likes to pop-up and make you dinner, is rolling for two nights out of the Birdie space. On Nov. 7-8, your $50 will get you six innovative courses that for sure includes sausage in some form or another.

>> Feed your soul belly when you check into the Soul Bowl pop-up on Nov. 11-12. It's new soul food according to chef Gerard Klass: you pick you base (dirty rice, cauliflower mash, cornbread dressing) throw on some veggies (sweet corn, black eye peas) then add some meats and sauce. p.s. there are some smoked deviled eggs for $1 on the side.