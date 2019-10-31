× Expand The Feed

Some of you may still be hanging on to that undead vibe, while others will be paying tribute to ancestors past on Día de los Muertos, but after that: It's Feast Season. Those pumpkins now symbolize pies and you'll have to start mentally gaming the size of your turkey with the size of the table. We should do our best to keep the Thanksgiving holiday in its spotlight, and push those Christmas markets back in their lane. This is best done by attending an ice cream pie tasting, trial running family communication skills at a Lutefisk dinner, and showing gratitude at a special Sunday Supper.

OPENS

>> Good news paletas fans, La Michoacana Purepecha has opened a stall at the Midtown Global Market. Just like at their original location, just a few blocks west on Lake Street, this Mexican treat shop sells freshly flavored ice creams, tons of popsicles in flavors from mango to avocado, and most importantly: Dorilocos! Yes, a bag of Doritos ripped open and stuffed with taco toppings and sauces, yes.

CLOSES

>> Rose Street Patisserie in Linden Hills is closed as of this weekend. Owners John Kraus and Elizabeth Rose will keep the other locations open and focus more on the Bread Lab we profiled earlier this fall. GOOD NEWS, the space won't stay vacant long as nearby Martina's Daniel Del Prado will take it over to launch a new concept later this winter.

COMING SOON

>> That Dinkytown Tim Hortons will soon be put to MUCH better use (keep yer hoser donuts up north, eh?) when Pho Mai opens in February. From the owners of MT Noodles will come a shop selling made-to-order pho, banh mi, and other signature Vietnamese dishes that will likely warm many a Gopher's tum.

>> And so it churns, another Vietnamese restaurant in Dinkytown, Num-Mi will close today. This January, the location will turn into a location of Umami Fries, which puts gogi beef and Japanese tonkatsu on fries with eggs and sauce, or puts pan-Asian flavors together on tacos or burgers. They have one location in Tulsa, and decided to come up here.

>> Potluck, the new food hall court at Rosedale Mall will officially open November 12.

NEWS

>> Both Bar Director Robb Jones and barman Elliot Manthey are out at Spoon and Stable. Both have gone on to pursue other opportunities.

AGENDA

>> If last night was All Hallows Eve, then today is All Saints Day. Shift from fearing the dead to honoring the dead at a very special event at Black Dog Cafe tonight, the Absent Friends Dinner. Break bread and raise a glass to those who have gone before. The 3-course $35 dinner will include light music and a remembrance table to which you can add a photo or memento.

>> Potions masters, please apply. Tonight there are still seats left for the last session of Harry Potter's Cauldron: A Magical Cocktail Class at Norseman Distillery. During class you'll cast spells, create two wizarding drinks, compete in a fantastical competition all lorded over by Professor Trelawney in drag.

>> Tonight is the 2nd Anniversary of Bull's Horn so they are going to keep the party going. Wear your punniest costume, indulge in a free taco bar from 9-10pm, take a pose at the scary selfie station, and raffle to win a free drink-a-day for a year!

>> Dia del los Muertos is the Mexican celebration of the beloved dead, and it happens all over town this Saturday. Mpls Dias de los Muertos at the Weisman is where the Mpls Mayor and Mayor of Cuernavaca host a joint city celebration that includes a tour of artist made offrendas and a showing of the film honoring revolutionary Emiliano Zapata. ... Nobody knows how to throw a festival day like the West Side Dias de los Muertos Party in St. Paul. Look for family friendly activities such as building offrendas, painting sugar skulls, touring the neighborhood’s offrendas. Then stop in to El Burrito Mercado for dinner specials and take home your own pan de muerta. At the Festival de las Calaveras Dia de los Muertos Concert at La Doña Cerveceria, jam with live bands, craft vendors, Mexican artists, and street food providers at our best local Mexican brewery.

>> It's time for pie. In fact, it's time to audition pie for The Feast, so get over to World Street Kitchen on Saturday for Milkjam's Thanksgiving Ice Cream Pie tasting event. Starting at noon, holiday pies like Pecan & Molasses and Apple Sour Cream Crumble will be available for the sampling and pre-ordering (and maybe you'll have to take one home now, just so you can see what it looks like on your table.)

>> Let's practice those conversation skills, and score a hole-punch in your MN-Card, with attendance at Saturday's annual Lutefisk Dinner at Minnehaha Communion Lutheran Church. Yah, it's just $17 for fish jello and maybe the first time you've eaten something soaked in lye? No?

>> Cripes, if you can't stomach that, we'll still give you a hole-punch for going to the annual Sauerkraut and Pork Roast Supper at Grace Lutheran Church. It's the pork and kraut with rutabagas, potatoes, and other cellar veg for $15, and don't forget to buy tickets to the quilt raffle. It's getting nippy outside.

>> The Linden Hills Holiday Market has renamed itself the Plate & Parcel Holiday Market and moved its residency to Wagner' Garden Center on Penn for the season. AND, it's going to be open both Saturday and Sundays through December. I support you goal of going to search out good foods for the Feast table, but please avert your gaze from anything with bells or pine boughs.

>> Speaking of sprucing up that Feast table, you should clearly go check out Art Attack this weekend at Northrup King building. They have lots of artists with mad skills in making textiles for the table, glass bowls for the squash, and cutting edge art work to beautify the walls so that Aunt Sally can thoroughly stare and wonder.

>> There are still tickets for Sunday's hang out at the ASI with Chefs Sean Brock and Gavin Kaysen. It should be a riveting conversation around the Culinary Crossroads, South to North, as the two discuss food and culture. You also get a copy of Brock's new book, South Essential Recipes and New Explorations.

>> Ramen savant John Ng of Zen Box Izakaya will be hanging out at Lowry Hill Meats on Monday for a Butcher x Ramen popup with Erik Sather. No tickets, just wander in from 5-9pm and find Japanese flavors played against those high-quality meats: Asian mustard green pickles paired with smokes pork brisket? Hello Monday.

>> Annnnnnnnnd it's officially hotdish weather. But hotdish doesn't need to be your mom's canned soup version, you CAN evolve! Check out the Urban Roots Youth Hotdish Takeover of Union Hmong Kitchen at Sociable on Thursday. The kids will be in the trailer, cooking their home grown produce with chef Yia Vang's flavors to make that spectacular Hmong Hotdish. All sales of hotdish goes to Urban Roots, so again: warm your guts, warm your soul.

>> Remember, giving thanks is a verb. Practice some gratitude on Sunday November 10 by attending a special Mama DeCampo's Sunday Supper at Bauhaus Brew Labs. Family-style dinner of mama-style Italian food will be served up and all the proceeds will go to supporting Provision Community Restaurant, which feeds anyone, whether they can afford to pay the bill or not. Do grab those $50 tickets (dinner and two drinks) in advance so they can plan for food.